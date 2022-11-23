Bryce Leatherwood has made waves on The Voice this season with his classic country voice and strong performances, and he and coach Blake Shelton have forged a friendship along the way. The singer is part of Shelton's team, which is now down to four contestants, and he chatted with People after Monday night's show about his experience on The Voice and his relationship with the longtime country star.

"He's an incredible coach and he's a great friend," Leatherwood told the publication. "He's definitely someone that I can relate to in a lot of ways and he sees a lot of himself in me -- at least I hope so."

For Leatherwood, Shelton isn't just someone who can give him advice and wisdom about this performances, but he's an artist the 22-year-old can look up to as a role model. Leatherwood says he'd be more than happy to be in a position similar to Shelton's someday.

"I hope to be something like him one day," he says. "I think I would be doing pretty good."

Advertisement

On Monday night, Leatherwood performed a cover of George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning," which redeemed him after he was in the bottom four last week and narrowly avoided elimination. After the performance, Shelton expressed his pride in being Leatherwood's coach and said he felt like a "stage mom."

"The position you were in last week, who knows how that happened. But that's how you fix it," he said.

Shelton announced earlier this fall that next season (23) will be his last with The Voice. The singer has served as a coach since the inaugural season in 2011, and Leatherwood had nothing but good things to say about the way his coach has worked with each of his team members for the past 12 years.

"He's tuckered out but he gives as much as he can to everyone who's ever been on this show and been on this team," says Leatherwood. "I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years, interact with young artists and support them in any way that he can."

Advertisement

"It takes a lot for someone to do that. Especially at this caliber," he adds.

Team Blake also includes Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie. The Voice continues for the next few weeks and will end with a two-part finale on December 12 and 13, during which the winner will be revealed.

Related Videos