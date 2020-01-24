Blake Shelton's Net Worth: 'The Voice' Coach is One of Country Music's Highest Earners

Blake Shelton has come a long way since his debut single in 2001, "Austin." The Ada, Oklahoma native fell in love with singing at an early age and even learned how to play the guitar from his uncle. After graduating from high school at 17, Shelton packed his bags and headed for Nashville to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional country singer.

A few years later Shelton secured a record deal with Giant Records and released his self-titled debut album, produced by songwriter Bobby Braddock. The album was certified platinum and his first song, "Austin," spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard country chart. To date, Shelton has released 11 studio albums including The Dreamer, Red River Blue, Pure BS, Bringing Back The Sunshine, If I'm Honest, Startin' Fires, and Texoma Shore. Out of 40 charting singles, he's had a whopping 26 No. 1 hits. He's also an eight-time Grammy nominee and four-time winner at the Academy of Country Music Awards. With all of that success, what is Blake Shelton's net worth?

Blake Shelton's Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Shelton is worth a whopping $80 million.

In 2019, Forbes listed Shelton as the 4th highest-paid country music celebrity of the year at $32 million.

In addition to making music, Shelton has a successful career as a television personality. The country star has been a coach on NBC's singing competition TV show The Voice alongside other notable musicians like Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Across his 17 seasons, his team has won six times and been runner up 10 times. Following his 2015 divorce from Miranda Lambert, Shelton's time as a coach on The Voice introduced him to his current love, Gwen Stefani, who was also a coach on the show. The couple has been releasing music together, such as the love song "Nobody But You."

And Shelton's talent has gone beyond the small screen. In 2019, he portrayed the voice of Ox in the animated film Ugly Dolls.

In addition to his television appearances, Shelton is also the owner of Ole Red, a chain of restaurants with locations in Nashville, Tenn., Tishomingo, Okla. and Gatlinburg, Tenn. A fourth location is headed to Orlando, Fla. this year.