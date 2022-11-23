'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Team Sing Glen Campbell's 'Southern Nights'

The many contestants of The Voice have allowed their talents to shine throughout this season's competition, and on Tuesday night, a couple of the coaches got the chance to join their team members onstage for a group performance. One of those performances featured Blake Shelton and his team, which consists of Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie.

Shelton and his team got together for a lively performance of Glen Campbell's 1977 tune "Southern Nights." Shelton began the performance, singing the first verse in the middle of the stage with his guitar, as his team stood around him. He then handed the song off to Leatherwood, and he, Lape, Grace and Bodie all took turns singing solos before Shelton came back in to sing. At the end of performance, Shelton took lead again while his team provided harmonious backup vocals until then end of the song. The performance earned a standing ovation from the other coaches.

This week was a competitive one in the series as 13 contestants were cut down to 10. Lucky for Shelton, all members of his team stayed put, and they are heading to the next week of the competition. Not all of the contestants had that kind of luck, though, and three were sent home.

The Voice continues for the next couple of weeks and will end with a two-part finale on December 12 and 13, during which the winner will be revealed. Blake Shelton's team has been strong throughout the competition, and two of his team members, Leatherwood and Lape, have represented country music through the show. This week, Leatherwood sang George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning" and Lape performed Kenny Chesney's "Come Over." The Top 10 will perform in the live shows on Monday (Nov. 28) as they look for a chance to make the Top 7.

