'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Channels King of Country in 'Amarillo By Morning' Performance

The Voice continued on Monday night (Nov. 21) as the Top 13 contestants of the competition competed to keep their place on the show. The night was full of powerful performances, and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood brought out a hit by a country legend.

The Georgia native took the stage looking a bit dressed up with a brown leather jacket and crisp white cowboy hat, which is an outfit fit for a performance of a George Strait song. With a backdrop reminiscent of Texas behind him, he dove into Strait's classic 1983 song, "Amarillo By Morning." Leatherwood's rendition stayed true to the original, with country acoustic guitar and fiddle instrumentation, and the singer showcased his Southern voice throughout the performance. He stood at the microphone with his guitar for the first half of the song, smiling as he sang. He then took the microphone and walked around the stage to engage the audience. Leatherwood gave his all to the notes as he came to the end of the song, ensuring each word was performed accurately and confidently.

Leatherwood's future on the show was briefly in question last week when he didn't advance by America's vote and he wasn't saved by Shelton, either. He gave one last performance of Billy Currington's "Let Me Down Easy" for a chance to be voted through in the Wildcard Instant Save. He was up against the show's Kevin Hawkins, Sasha Hurtado and Kate Kalvach, and he secured enough votes to move on to the Top 13. Currently, Team Blake also includes Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie, all of whom also performed last night.

The contestants will find out on Wednesday who will move forward into the next round. The top 10 will be revealed and three contestants will say goodbye. The competition will continue until the finale on Dec. 13 when the final winner is announced.

