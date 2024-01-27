Reba McEntire Supports 'The Voice' Singers Jacquie Roar and Bias as They Prep New Music

"Just had the most amazing dinner date of my life."

Reba McEntire coached "The Voice" standout Jacquie Roar all the way up through the finale of Season 24, where she finished in fourth place. Now, McEntire is continuing to support her and Team Gwen contestant Bias even after the competition is done.

Roar recently shared a photo from a night out that included McEntire, her boyfriend Rex Linn and Bias. The group posed for a photo at Nashville restaurant Bourbon Steak as the Music City lights sparkled behind them.

"Just had the most amazing dinner date of my life," Roar wrote in the caption. "Incredible food, incredible company. Thank you @reba."

The photo also includes Rob Beckham, CEO of The Artist Management Group, which took Roar on as a client before her run on "The Voice" was over. Producer and songwriter Jason Mater, with whom Roar has been working on new music, was also present at the dinner.

While it's unknown just how involved McEntire is in the inner-workings of Roar's career, the photo is proof that the coach is still supporting Roar and most likely offering priceless mentorship and advice as she embarks on her musical journey.

Any support McEntire can offer will surely aid Roar as she prepares to release new original music. She will release a solo tune called "Bad Habit" on Feb. 9. Roar has shared snippets of the rollicking, rock and country infused track on social media.

Roar has also teased an upcoming duet with Bias called "Lake of Fire," which the two reportedly wrote together, as well as more solo music. The singers have not yet shared a release date for those tracks.

Roar and Bias' new collaboration will serve as their second duet, as they performed an electric rendition of Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" during the battle rounds on the show. Roar has stayed in touch with other Season 24 contestants, playing shows with Jordan Rainer and Nini Iris.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn Inspired Her to Perform at Super Bowl