"The Voice" live Semi-Finals took place Monday night (Dec. 11), and the Top 9 contestants performed songs chosen by fans. Bias took the stage with one of Rascal Flatts' signature songs, "Bless the Broken Road."

Each performer's segment began with reflection about their time on "The Voice" and the fanbase they've built along the way. Bias recalls that he was awestruck when he returned home after filming the first part of the show to find the hometown venue he often plays packed with brand new fans. Bias then met up with his coach Gwen Stefani in rehearsals, who encouraged him to show the vulnerable side of himself.

On performance night, Bias started the song on a strong note as he stood on an impressive installation of a life-sized "broken road." He mostly stayed within the song's original melody, but he added just enough flair to make it his own. His stage presence also stood out during the performance, as he truly told the story of the song to the audience and gave off a sense of confidence.

Bias succeeded in showing another side of himself, as coach Niall Horan called it his most "mature" performance yet. He also praised Bias' consistency throughout the competition.

Stefani, laughing, said she agrees with Horan. She also said she is proud to have Bias on her team and happy for getting to know him.

"There's just something very authentic and real about him," she said, speaking of Bias. "You kind of don't believe it at first because it's such a character, but that's who he is."

Bias performed alongside the other Top 9 contestants, and voting opened at the end of the show. Tuesday night's show will reveal the fate of the singers as the Top 5 is selected on NBC.