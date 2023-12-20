Season 24 of "The Voice" wrapped up Tuesday night, and before the winner was announced, the Top 5 contestants and their coaches teamed up for impressive performances. Jacquie Roar and coach Reba McEntire decided to perform a song by an artist who made an appearance as a mentor earlier in the season: Wynonna Judd. The two came together for an energetic performance of "No One Else on Earth."

Before taking the stage, the two had a chat at "The Voice" set, and McEntire told Roar, "I see a lot of me in you." They also talked about being moms and concluded, "Us moms gotta stick together."

Roar and McEntire brought the fun to "The Voice" when they took the stage Tuesday night. Both dressed in black leather outfits, the two began the song on a stage platform before walking down the stair and strutting on the stage together. There, they continued showcasing their harmonies while interacting with the audience and the band. Their voices sounded perfect together, and Roar got the chance to showcase her vocal range one last time.

Roar's journey on "The Voice" began on Team Gwen before McEntire stole her during after the Battle rounds. McEntire joked Tuesday night that she doesn't hold Roar's original decision against her, and she doesn't resent Stefani... "much." Throughout the competition, Roar has established herself as a country artist with a rock edge, performing songs by Gretchen Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Fleetwood Mac, Boston and more.

On Tuesday night's suspenseful finale, Roar came in fourth place among the final five contestants. She shared her gratefulness for McEntire's mentorship before she left the stage.

"It's given me so much confidence as an artist," she said. "The fact that I can just talk to you any time I want to and you respond and you are there for me, you're always coaching me all the time throughout this whole competition. So, I can't thank you enough, honestly."

"The Voice" ended with the announcement of Team Niall's Huntley as the Season 24 winner.