"The Voice" season 24 concluded Tuesday night with a star-studded finale with performances from Dan + Shay, Keith Urban and other guests, as well as the show's Top 5 finalists. Each finalists joined his or her coach onstage for a duet performance, and Reba McEntire and Ruby Leigh decided to pay homage to Brenda Lee and her holiday hit, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

The performance encompassed the Christmas spirit as McEntire and Leigh traded lines while walking around the stage. The stage featured a large Christmas tree behind them and backup dancers all around added extra fun. Of course, Leigh and McEntire sounded great on the tune as well, and their country voices blended seamlessly.

The performance was a happy moment for the singer/coach duo who have worked together since Leigh's blind audition rendition of Patsy Montana's "I Want to Be a Cowboy Sweetheart." Leigh's journey has included many high points, with performances of tunes by LeAnn Rimes, Linda Ronstadt, Elvis Presley and more.

During the finale, right before host Carson Daly announced the winner, Leigh got the chance to share how much she appreciated McEntire throughout her journey.

"I want to say thank you so much for believing in me since the beginning and pushing me through to where I'm at," she told her coach. "I already feel like a winner. Whatever happens, I've made it farther than a lot of people can say. I just feel very blessed and I'm so glad I was able to pick you."

In the end, Leigh was named the runner-up in the competition as Team Niall's Huntley was crowned the winner. The 16-year-old took to Instagram to share a touching message with her fans after the show.

"Well. That's it the Voice finale was tonight," she writes, alongside a series of photos from the week. "I am so thankful for all the people I've met and all the amazing bonds I've made. Thank you to everyone on the show and everyone that has voted and believed in me I love you all!"