'The Voice' Standout Tom Nitti Explains Why He Left the Show

Country singer Tom Nitti was absent on "The Voice" on Monday (Nov. 27) as Team Reba got paired down to three. Reba McEntire addressed the situation on air simply by saying that Nitti left the competition "for personal reasons."

Nitti addressed his decision the following day, pairing a lengthy caption with an Instagram reel that shows photos of his two kids and his partner, fellow artist Ashley Bryant.

"Well, I've been dreading this day ever since the airing of my blind audition so here goes nothin'," the statement began. "First and foremost I'm blessed beyond belief and I can't say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family... As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I'd do it over and over.

"This past summer was filled to the max with everything I love and could've only dreamed of," he continued. "Thanks to ["The Voice'] I was able to live my wildest dreams and do what I've always hoped. I made friends that'll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found real and true love[with Bryant]."

Nitti concluded that "this isn't the end of me and I'll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow."

No further details were given, with Nitti clarifying that "I'm alright and still standing."

Nitti's a military veteran who went on to become a New York state trooper. He's opened as an artist for the likes of Hunter Hayes, Craig Campbell and Chris Janson.