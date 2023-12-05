Reba McEntire is responding after one of her team members, country singer Tom Nitti, exited "The Voice" in the middle of the competition. In an interview with ET prior to Monday night's the live broadcast, McEntire revealed that she's been in contact with Nitti and she's wishing him all the best.

"We've been emailing back and forth and all of our hearts went out to him 'cause he couldn't finish the competition," she said. "He is so strong, so good. He's gonna be watching and cheering all of us on, but our hearts are with him."

Nitti left the show prior to the Playoff performances. "The Voice" host Carson Daly mentioned his exit during the Nov. 27 episode, saying he departed for "personal reasons." The singer went into further detail in a lengthy post shared to his Instagram account, explaining that he left to spend more time with his kids and family.

"Well, I've been dreading this day ever since the airing of my blind audition so here goes nothin'," the statement began. "First and foremost I'm blessed beyond belief and I can't say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family... As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I'd do it over and over."

He added that the summer he spent shooting "The Voice," was "filled to the max with everything I love and could've only dreamed of." He also mentioned that he's "alright and still standing."

Despite Nitti's departure, McEntire is confident in her final three artists — Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh and Jordan Rainer — all of whom performed Monday night. She believes they all have the chance to take home the crown.

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," McEntire told ET. "They're all three different and they are all three very, very strong. I wouldn't be shocked by any one of my three of my team winning."

"The Voice" continues Tuesday night (Dec. 5) with the announcement of the Top 9 performers.