'The Voice': Reba McEntire Is So Proud She Can 'Hardly See Straight' After Jordan Rainer Performance

"The Voice" Top 12 contestants gave their best efforts to enter into the Top 9 artists of the competition on Monday night's (Dec. 4) live show. Team Reba member Jordan Rainer — who has impressed with her country capabilities — chose to cover Ronnie Milsap's "Stranger in my House."

The Atoka, Okla. singer rehearsed with McEntire and mentor Chance the Rapper before taking the stage. Chance commented that Rainer has an eccentric style that doesn't necessarily match her voice, but it works for her. McEntire also gave her a few tips, including encouraging her to stick with her electric guitar instead of playing the piano.

Rainer turned on the heat during the live performance of the song, singing in front of a moving background of flames. She stayed at the microphone stand for the majority of the performance as she played guitar, and she gave her all to the performance with her unique voice. The coaches enjoyed her performance, with Niall Horan saying she has a "gravitational pull" about her. And as she did with all her performers, Reba McEntire beamed with pride as she spoke to Rainer.

"Jordan, I'm so proud of you I can't hardly see straight," McEntire said. "Great job, great performance. You are a star."

"You demand attention, and you get it," she added.

Rainer joined fellow Team Reba members Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, as well as the other contestants, in performing Monday night. "The Voice" fans submitted their votes for their favorite artists after Monday night's show. Three artists will be eliminated and the Top 9 will be revealed Tuesday night on NBC.