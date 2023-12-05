'The Voice': Jacquie Roar Shows Her Country Rock Aptitude With Lainey Wilson Cover

Monday night's (Dec. 4) episode of "The Voice" saw live performances from the Top 12 contestants, and country rocker Jacquie Roar kicked things off with a high-powered cover of Lainey Wilson's current single "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Roar worked with her coach Reba McEntire and mentor Chance the Rapper in the rehearsals, and she related the tenacious message to the song to her journey so far on "The Voice."

"I am the daisy pushing through," she said of the song's message. "'The Voice' is my moment. I've had so many 'Nos' and I did not listen to them"

Roar added that she planned to change the song a little bit to add a bit more "heftiness."

"God bless Lainey Wilson, but I gotta be Jacquie Roar," she said.

Roar stepped on "The Voice" stage with confidence on Monday night, looking out beyond a black cowboy hat in front of a Western landscape backdrop. She started the song slowly, but she soon showcased the full power of her voice. She roved the stage as she sang, connecting with the audience and showing some sass without missing a beat. The final chorus brought the song to a climax, and she threw her cowboy hat to the ground as she sang the final notes.

Jacquie Roar Top 12 Performance:

Gwen Stefani, Roar's former coach, praised her performance. Stefani said the fact that Roar is not on her team "freaks me out," and she shared that she's "jealous" of Reba. She called the performance "tasteful and dynamic."

McEntire spoke to Roar through tears, sharing how proud she is of the singer.

"I was only wanting you to have a great experience, and you had fun up there," added McEntire.

Monday night's show was the first time "The Voice" fans voted for their favorite artists. Three artists will be eliminated and the Top 9 will be revealed Tuesday night on NBC.