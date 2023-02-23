The Queen of Country is headed back to The Voice. Reba McEntire will serve as a mega mentor on Season 23 of The Voice, premiering March 6 on NBC. The country legend joins returning coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson and first-timers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.



McEntire is no stranger to the Voice stage. The three-time Grammy winner was a battle advisor to Team Blake during the hit competition show's breakout season in 2011. With nine victories under his belt, Shelton is the winningest coach in Voice history. Season 23 will be his last go-round in the iconic red chair, making McEntire's return a bittersweet reminder of how it all began.







Returning coach Kelly Clarkson, who's brought home the gold four times, also has a special connection with McEntire. The American Idol alum was married to McEntire's stepson Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022. The pair share daughter River Rose (8) and son Remington Alexander (6).



McEntire made it clear she wasn't taking sides during Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce. "Kelly and I do talk," the singer told ET in 2021. "We text and I love them both, and so I can't play favorites because I've been a friend of Kelly for a long time."



But will McEntire's neutrality extend to The Voice Season 23? Poetic justice dictates that Shelton -- the most decorated coach, and the only original coach remaining -- should nab a final victory in his farewell season. But Clarkson is a formidable opponent. She's racked up four wins since her Season 14 debut, and if she stays on a while longer, the Emmy-winning talkshow host could catch up to Shelton's record.



Whatever happens, Reba McEntire will be there every step of the way, dressed to the nines and training the next big thing in music. That's a win-win for everyone.



The Season 23 of The Voice premieres Monday, March 6 on NBC.