'The Voice': Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson Are at It Again for Shelton's Final Season

NBC's The Voice teased Blake Shelton's swan song on the singing competition series with a 30-second video on Twitter. It captures the good-natured teasing of fellow judges and self-deprecating humor that's made him a fan favorite since the American version of the show's 2011 debut.

Of course, we get a taste of the friendly rivalry between Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. After Shelton mentions it being his 23rd season of the show, Clarkson jokes that "he's so tired." "I am tired of this," Shelton counters while pointing toward his comedic foe.

We also get a glimpse of Shelton's chemistry with new judges Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan, with the country star exclaiming that Horan "is already stealing my incredible artistic expression."

The Voice returns March 6th on @NBC

Shelton announced his impending departure from the show in Oct. 2022.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton shared in a statement. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best."

One specific reason that The Voice has been special for Shelton is that he first bonded on-set with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani.

This season marks the return of Clarkson to the series. Last time around, pop star Camilla Cabello sat in Clarkson's spinning seat.

"I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!" Clarkson shared in a statement. "Let's do this, Team Kelly!"

The Voice returns for its 23rd season on Mon., March 6.