Country music superstar Reba McEntire promised year-round down-home meals for the people of Atoka, Okla. over Thanksgiving weekend.

The city of Atoka will be the home of Reba's Place, a forthcoming entertainment venue slated to open in 2022 and created through a partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

"I'm very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots," McEntire said in a press release. "The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can't wait to welcome our first guests to Reba's Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country."

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton helped McEntire announce the new restaurant and live entertainment venue during her Friday (Nov. 26) concert at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla.

Per a press release, the downtown Atoka space will be "constructed in a century old Masonic Temple" and feature "two stories of dining space that opens up to a central stage which will regularly host live music performances." There will also be a retail space, selling merchandise themed around the new restaurant as well as other Reba swag.

The press release adds that "the aesthetics of the venue are heavily influenced by Reba's western heritage and include a curated collection of memorabilia from Reba's personal archives."

Read More: Reba McEntire Hosts Wedding Shower For Her Son Shelby Blackstock and His Future Wife Marissa Branch

Expect such "Fancy" menu options as a steak dinner, street tacos, chicken fried steak and a McEntire family favorite, pinto beans and corn bread. Main floor attractions include a restored antique bar that's over 100 years old.

"We're really tickled, we're very excited about it," McEntire said during the venue announcement (as quoted by People). "It's going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin' and grinnin' and singin,' and we're hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022, around that sometime that we'll be ready for serving you guys to come up and see us."

Related Videos