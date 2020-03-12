We should all add architect to our résumés. Weren't we all building forts with our siblings and friends in the living room almost a lifetime ago? Since a young age, we've appreciated the idea of having a small cozy place to escape to. Many years have passed since we were building and designing forts from the original cabin kits-- Grandma's kitchen chairs and blankets. If the idea of having a cozy cabin, container home, or tiny house still resonates with you, here's your chance to pick out your adult fort. A prefabricated cabin would make the perfect addition to your property.

A prefabricated cabin often referred to as prefab cabin, can be used for many things. A weekend getaway, home office, a hunting cabin, a guest house, a playroom for your children, storage, you name it.

If there's a loved one in your life working in the oilfield industry, a travel trailer or cabin kit is probably an investment for them. Many oil workers travel for work, and often live in compacted trailers or hotels during their time away. The 399 square-foot Tiny Home RV gives off a farmhouse feel and less of a studio space. It has a wooden interior and is complete with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen, and front porch.

What a perfect prefab kiosk for business owners! When road tripping through southern states such as Texas, you'll often see people selling tasty summer treats like homegrown peaches and plums. I grew up buying watermelons and peaches off a truck bed from ranch owners, but this might make transactions easier if lines get long.

This is not your typical log cabin. Saracen Outdoor's two-story prefabricated home is eco-friendly and has one of the largest floor plans on the prefab cabin market. This wooden home is perfect for those looking for a cabin home with a modern design rather than something traditional. Maybe you can turn this small cabin into an Airbnb area for travelers.

This cabin is 273 sq ft. The Allwood Arlanda has space for a bedroom and living room. A prefab cabin like this one from Allwood is ideal for remote workers who need a quiet space away from home. This modular cabin has large windows that allow natural sunlight so you don't feel completely isolated.

Allwood seems to a be a popular prefabricated cabin source on Amazon. Allwood says this is the ideal pool house. I am on board with a pool house for various reasons. If you have guests or children in and out of the pool, this is an ideal place for them to take breaks in. They can relax, dry off, and eat all of their summertime snacks and meals here without having to worry about a mess in the living room inside your home.

Another prefabricated cabin from Allwood. This 117-square-foot prefab cabin serves as a garden house. For those with green thumb, this is ideal to store plants, tools, and much more.

My first thought with this modern prefab cabin was Jeep lovers. You can open the top! This modern design is eco-friendly. It has a roof that can be expanded automatically with a remote control. The solar and wind power top expansion can allow you to catch some vitamin D while relaxing inside.

This 9x6 western red cedar cabin is ideal for bookworms. If you need a space to store books, you have enough space for a few shelves and even a comfortable chair or twin bed for reading on. There are even six windows for natural light.

If you have any little ones in your life, they would practically try to live in this. The Pennfield Playhouse is a great alternative if you don't have a spare room for your child to have a designated playroom. This Little Cottage Company Playhouse varies in sizes from a 9x8, with the largest sizes at 11x12. This is also great for those who would like for their children to be outside with them while they do yard work or hang outside for summertime fun.

We can't forget about our precious fur babies. This cabin design dog house is beyond cute! It has an elevated covered porch perfect to combat cold and hot weather. Your pet will love their tiny home!

The patio area on this one is a plus! This cabin design would definitely encourage me to sit outside and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible before heading into the living area. It's the perfect area for relaxing with friends and family while grilling. The 292 square-foot Lillevilla cabin also has an upstairs sleep loft.

Duro Steel Buildings has a prefabricated steel arch metal garage ideal for people who may need extra garage space. If you have vehicles, motorcycles, or just need extra storage space this will come in handy. The extra garage also becomes an indoor space to work on projects such as fixing a truck, art projects and much more, without having to worry about being in the sun too long. You could also use it as a container home.

Made from quality materials, this tiny house on wheels from Bantam Built is a high-end RV trailer. It has 5 stars and customers say it is easy to haul with a F-150 and that the small home has a bedroom door. Yay for privacy from the living space area!

Duramax has a 13x10 multipurpose cabin. Turn this small cabin into a tiny home, guest house, storage, or a DIY room for arts and crafts.

The Weizhengheng expandable container home has a spacious living space and is equipped with a toilet. This modular home could be a summer hang out for your kids and their friends. Throw a pool table, and some board games in here and this could be their new retreat so you can keep the house quiet. It'll be their own tiny home!

Make cabin plans because there's plenty of ways to use prefabricated cabins, container homes, and tiny homes. These modern designs differ from the traditional log cabin homes we are used to seeing, but these high-quality materials make fantastic homes, offices, and much more.

If you've always wanted a home away from home, or to be the house where your friends and family always want to hang out at, these prefab homes are the way to go.

This post was originally published on June 7, 2019.

