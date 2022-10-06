15 Cozy Barn Homes We Wish We Could Live In

Barns are typically on beautiful plots of land and resting in open fields. Who wouldn't want to live in one? Well, most people - they're terribly uncomfortable and not suitable for living in. However, some brilliant folks thought they'd change that.
These barn homes have given house flipping a whole new meaning. Don't be fooled by their humble wooden walls - these homes are legit. Some are even luxurious.
Whether you're into classic barns or a modern farmhouse style, these unique home designs have something for everyone.
The highest ceilings around
This barn-style abode is a dream home. Are you re-thinking your floor plan yet?
Rustic and beautiful
The classic red barn house
A modern take
A perfect patio
Vaulted Ceilings
Huge windows for extra light
Sometimes barns can be lacking in light - not anymore.
Open land for miles
Talk about a place of solitude.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2016. It was updated on Oct. 6, 2022.
READ MORE: Pole Barn Homes: Everything You Need to Know
Related Videos
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.