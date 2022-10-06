Wide Open Country
Lifestyle

15 Cozy Barn Homes We Wish We Could Live In

By |
Barns are typically on beautiful plots of land and resting in open fields. Who wouldn't want to live in one? Well, most people - they're terribly uncomfortable and not suitable for living in. However, some brilliant folks thought they'd change that.

These barn homes have given house flipping a whole new meaning. Don't be fooled by their humble wooden walls - these homes are legit. Some are even luxurious.

Whether you're into classic barns or a modern farmhouse style, these unique home designs have something for everyone.

The highest ceilings around

This barn-style abode is a dream home. Are you re-thinking your floor plan yet?

Rustic and beautiful

 The classic red barn house

A modern take

A perfect patio

A modern barn conversion

Vaulted Ceilings

Huge windows for extra light

 

Sometimes barns can be lacking in light - not anymore.

Open land for miles

Talk about a place of solitude.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2016. It was updated on Oct. 6, 2022. 

