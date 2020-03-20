8 Breathtaking Treehouse Hotels in the U.S.

Staying in a treehouse hotel gives your vacation a completely different experience. Getting away for a few days to recharge is something all of us need once in a while, so why not take it up a notch and elevate yourself in the trees? Don't worry, this isn't glamping. These are actual hotels with air conditioning, private bathrooms, and some even have hot tubs.

Sleeping in a bed treetop is a significantly different experience from climbing into an unstable treehouse as a child. These incredible structures are fully decorated, boasting incredible views and privacy. Sometimes you just don't want to deal with a busy hotel on your weekend away, which makes these eight spots some of the best treehouse hotels available.

1. Post Ranch Inn, California

This stunning hotel in the mountains of Big Sur comes with views of the Pacific and a king-size bed with a skylight for stargazing at night. There are also multiple free activities, including yoga and nature, walks through the forest floor.

2. Out'n'About Treehouse Treesort, Oregon

The Treesort is situated on 36 private acres along Siskiyou National Forest. The property also features a horse breeding farm, which means days filled with horseback riding.

3. Tree House Cabins at River of Life Farm, Missouri

Located in Southern Missouri, the River of Life Farm features multiple different size cabins to accommodate as many people as you need. Unwind in a spacious living room before lounging in the Adirondack chairs on the private deck that overlooks the relaxing river.

4. Eureka Springs Treehouse Cottages, Arkansas

These hand-built cottages in the Ozarks in Arkansas are 25 ft up in the trees and are perfect for a romantic weekend getaway. They also have two-story ground level cabins in case the full treehouse experience isn't for you. They also have heart-shaped jacuzzi tubes for nightly baths overlooking the forest.

5. River's Edge Treehouse Resort, North Carolina

This enchanting resort features a communal hangout space complete with BBQ, a fire pit, corn hole, and walking trails. It also has some fantastic fishing and comfortable king-size memory foam beds to curl up in at night.

6. TreeHouse Point, Washington

Just 30 minutes outside of Seattle, the Treehouse Point is one of the coolest options on this list. There are six rentable treehouses and a communal lodge that serves daily breakfasts. Relaxing activities include yoga, tai chi, and massages.

7. Edisto River Treehouses, South Carolina

Only accessible by river, your treehouse weekend starts with a canoe ride 11 miles upriver to your treehouse accommodations. Each house features a furnished full kitchen and tiki torches. Who needs a swimming pool when you're right on the river?

8. Montana Treehouse Retreat

Located 25 minutes from Glacier National Park outside of Whitefish, the landscape is enough to make you feel completely off the grid. There are multiple local attractions, including skiing in the winter, visiting Columbia Falls, and popping in to visit downtown Whitefish before going back to your elevated treehouse to escape for a few nights.

