Map Shows the Ultimate U.S. National Park Road Trip

If exploring the breathtaking beauty of our National Park System in one road trip is something on your bucket list, this may be the perfect map for you.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, blogger Randy Olson devised an optimal route to see the most epic national parks across the nation.

The U.S. National Park System technically consists of 59 parks, but 12 of them are in Alaska, Hawaii and other U.S. territories. This road trip is focused solely on those you can reach by car in one trip within the Continental 48.

Even with the reduction of the parks outside the Lower 48, Olson included 47 others along his route that stop in 23 different states. If you've never been to the Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Joshua Tree or any of the other great National Parks, this may be the best way to see them in one shot.

Those determined to finish the trip can do so in approximately two months. The route covers 14,498 miles. Olson starts his trip at the Grand Canyon, but he designed the route as a loop, so you could begin anywhere on the map and travel in whichever direction you'd like.

Here's the full list of national parks in order and a visual of route:

The Stops

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona Saguaro National Park, Arizona Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico Big Bend National Park, Texas Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee Everglades National Park, Florida Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida Biscayne National Park, Florida Congaree National Park, South Carolina Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Acadia National Park, Maine Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Isle Royale National Park, Michigan Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota Badlands National Park, South Dakota Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado Canyonlands National Park, Utah Arches National Park, Utah Capitol Reef National Park, Utah Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Zion National Park, Utah Great Basin National Park, Nevada Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming Glacier National Park, Montana North Cascades National Park, Washington Mount Rainier National Park, Washington Olympic National Park, Washington Crater Lake National Park, Oregon Redwood National and State Parks, California Lassen Volcanic National Park, California Yosemite National Park, California Kings Canyon National Park, California Sequoia National Park, California Pinnacles National Park, California Channel Islands National Park, California Joshua Tree National Park, California Death Valley National Park, California

This post was originally published on June 16, 2017.