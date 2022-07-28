Map Shows the Most Efficient Cross-Country U.S. Road Trip

Looking for the most efficient American cross-country road trip that doesn't miss the best landmarks around the USA? This map may have your solution.

Discovery News blogger Tracy Staedter sought to put an end to tedious roads trip after discovering a road map that claimed to route all of the nation's major landmarks. Staedter realized the map wasn't just inaccurate (more than a few states were missing), it was also terribly inefficient.

"Wouldn't it be nice to have a map that hit landmarks in every state and not only that," she mused. "Wouldn't it be great if the map represented the optimal, most efficient route across the country?"

To create the perfect American road trip, Staedter contacted Randy Olson, a Michigan State University doctoral student. Olson used an algorithm to generate the map, factoring in logistics for traffic, turns, and alternate routes.

Even though the route isn't technically "perfect", it's about as close as the curious adventurer can get to the most efficient roadmap across America. [Click here to enlarge the map]

All of the stops are in the Continental United States, which is ideal for traveling by car. The route can be started from any state and would be 9.33 days worth of driving. Olson reassures that, in actuality, the round trip would take around 2-3 months including stops at gas stations. You'll hit New York City and New England, looping down along the southeast coast and through the South before looping up towards Canada to hit big cities on your way back. There are certain notable spots you'll miss along the trip like Atlanta or Chicago but you won't feel like you're missing out because of everything else included along the way.

Staedter handpicked the stops, which she thinks provide a "nice mix of history and natural wonder". Sounds like the perfect combination for the spirited traveler. It's time to save some money, pick some playlists, and hit the road on this must-see long-distance trip.

Here are the 50 landmark stops she picked along her road trip route:

Grand Canyon, Arizona Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Craters of the Moon, Idaho Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming Pikes Peak, Colorado Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico The Alamo, Texas The Platt Historic District, Oklahoma Toltec Mounds, Arkansas Elvis Presley's Graceland, Tennessee Vicksburg National Military Park, Mississippi French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana USS Alabama, Alabama Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida Okefenokee Swamp Park, Georgia Fort Sumter National Monument, South Carolina Lost World Caverns, West Virginia Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center, North Carolina Mount Vernon, Virginia White House, Washington, DC Colonial Annapolis Historic District, Maryland New Castle Historic District, Delaware Cape May Historic District, New Jersey Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania Statue of Liberty, New York The Mark Twain House & Museum, Connecticut The Breakers, Rhode Island USS Constitution, Massachusetts Acadia National Park, Maine Mount Washington Hotel, New Hampshire Shelburne Farms, Vermont Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan Spring Grove Cemetery, Ohio Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky West Baden Springs Hotel, Indiana Abraham Lincoln's Home, Illinois Gateway Arch in St. Louis Missouri C. W. Parker Carousel Museum, Kansas Terrace Hill Governor's Mansion, Iowa Taliesin, Wisconsin Fort Snelling, Minnesota Ashfall Fossil Bed, Nebraska Mount Rushmore, South Dakota Fort Union Trading Post, North Dakota Glacier National Park, Montana Hanford Site, Washington Columbia River Highway, Oregon San Francisco Cable Cars, California San Andreas Fault, California Hoover Dam, Nevada

Olson also created a bonus map that hits all of the major U.S. cities, for those craving even more travel.

This post was originally published on July 24, 2017.

