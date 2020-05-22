If you need something to impress partygoers during your next cookout, here's a fun trick that will blow their minds. Former NASA engineer Mark Rober has gained a lot of attention for his other food hack videos, including a tutorial on how to make an impressive watermelon smoothie. This time, Rober has truly taken watermelon to the next level with this party trick.

Click below to see the full instructions on how to "skin" your watermelon.

To "skin" your watermelon, you'll need two watermelons that are about the same size and shape. Take one of the melons and start peeling off the green rind by making small cuts. When you get down to the actual melon, use dish-scrubbing pads and sandpaper to buff the melon down to a smooth surface.

Next, cut your second watermelon in half and scoop out the red melon inside. Carve it out completely, then slide the first melon into the shell. When you pop open the two pieces, your guests will be amazed at how you were able to perfectly skin the melon.

The best part is that it's easy to carve, clean up and enjoy. Just be prepared to answer a lot of questions about how you managed to create such a perfectly carved melon. Don't worry, we won't tell.

This post was originally published on May 25, 2016.

