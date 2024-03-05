As kids, our beverage of choice for movie-watching was a large, sticky soda we had to beg our moms for at the concession stand. But gone are the days of animated characters and sugar rushes. We're grown-ups now. We're watching critically acclaimed films with layers of subtext and timed bathroom breaks. We deserve a fancier drink to pair with our fancier cinematic experience.
With the 96th Oscars just around the corner — broadcasting live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. EDT — many of us are catching up on the major motion pictures up for what is arguably the most coveted award of awards season: Best Picture.
A total of 10 films made the shortlist of Best Picture nominees, and what better way to honor each one than creating a cocktail pairing worthy of an Oscar itself? If you're hosting a viewing party, you could make a big batch of whichever drink you think is taking home the golden statuette or impress your guests by offering a variety of libations they must match to the nominated films they're rooting for. Bonus points if you have this year's Best Song nominees playing as well.
Even if you're watching solo, these drinks are easy enough to make that you can whip one up before pressing "play" on the award-winning movie of your choice. So read on to find the perfect drink to pair with each Best Picture nominee.
'American Fiction' + Tequila Mockingbird
Based on the 2001 novel "Erasure" by Percival Everett, this comedy-drama stars "Westworld's" Jeffrey Wright as a down-on-his-luck novelist who writes a parody of the stereotypical "Black" book, which (to his surprise and horror) is met with both commercial success and critical high praise. For this satirical film, we recommend a Tequila Mockingbird — a drink with literary roots that will have you raising a glass to this clever and thought-provoking story that also features Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae.
Get the recipe: Tequila Mockingbird
'Anatomy of a Fall' + French 75
This intense French legal drama is about a woman trying to prove her innocence after she's accused of murdering her husband. With a lot of unanswered questions and their half-blind son as the only witness to what really happened, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat. To match its French setting, we recommend a classic French 75 to give you just the right amount of bubbly to calm your nerves.
Get the recipe: French 75
'Barbie' + Cosmopolitan
If it feels like 2023 was the year of "Barbie," that's because it was. With Margot Robbie as the iconic doll going through an existential crisis, Greta Gerwig at the helm, and Ryan Gosling singing his heart out as Ken, this movie is bound to be a modern classic. In honor of the film's pink and glitzy vibe, we think a Cosmopolitan would be the perfect pairing.
Get the recipe: Cosmopolitan
'The Holdovers' + Christmas Punch
"The Holdovers" is a comedy-drama about a New England boarding school teacher forced to chaperone a group of kids who have nowhere else to go during Christmas break is as heartwarming as it is hilarious. While it may feel a little weird to watch a Christmas movie in March (though we argue it's good year round), it's also the perfect excuse to whip up some festive Christmas Punch or whatever holiday cocktail you look forward to every year.
Get the recipe: Christmas Punch
'Killers of the Flower Moon' + Old Fashioned
Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring mega stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, this upcoming crime drama is already being buzzed about as a potential Best Picture winner. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, we recommend pairing this Prohibition-era film with a classic Old Fashioned to transport you back in time while watching the events of this chilling true story unfold.
Get the recipe: Old Fashioned
'Maestro' + Rob Roy
The life of American composer Leonard Bernstein is brought to the screen in this biographical drama starring Bradley Cooper as the maestro himself. The film focuses on the relationship Berstein had with his wife of 21 years, Felicia Montealegre (played by Carey Mulligan), and how it influenced his music. To honor the iconic conductor, we suggest sipping on what was rumored to be his favorite drink: a Rob Roy.
Get the recipe: Rob Roy
'Oppenheimer' + Martini
Director Christopher Nolan's historical drama is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists responsible for creating the atomic bomb that was used in World War II. Starring big names like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, this intense film deserves a drink that is just as strong and classic as its subject matter. A simple yet sophisticated Martini—that the father of the atomic bomb was known to enjoy—is the perfect match.
Get the recipe: Martini
'Past Lives' + New York Sour
If you love a movie that's sure to break your heart, you need to put "Past Lives" on your watch list. Starring "The Morning Show's" Greta Lee and South Korean actor Teo Yoo, this romantic drama follows a pair of childhood friends who always seemed destined to be more. But life has other plans that get in the way of their love story. To match the bittersweet tone of this movie, we suggest sipping on a New York Sour that also matches the setting of the film.
Get the recipe: New York Sour
'Poor Things' + Bella Martini
Easily the most visually appealing film you'll see all year, this artsy fantasy drama has a star-studded cast including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo. Based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, the story follows a woman who is brought back from the dead via a brain transplant and rediscovers all of life's pleasures and pains in Victorian-era London. To match the whimsy and strangeness of this movie, we recommend sipping on a beverage inspired by the protagonist herself.
Get the recipe: Bella Martini
'The Zone of Interest' + Red Zone
Honestly, you might not have much of an appetite, let alone a desire to drink, while watching Jonathan Glazer's film about a German Nazi commandant who attempts to raise their family in an idyllic home next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. But if you have to pair something with this harrowing drama, we suggest a cocktail that has nothing to do with the content of the film and everything to do with its title.
Get the recipe: Red Zone
