The Academy Awards have celebrated nearly a century of the best in cinema.

For nearly a century, the Academy Awards have been the gold standard in celebrating cinematic excellence. Like a mirror held up to the times, they've reflected not just the evolution of filmmaking but also the pulse of the world and the entertainment industry each year. Entering the 21st century, the Oscars may have seen their TV audience wane, but their allure and prestige hold fast.

Rewind to 1929, and you'll find a very different awards show. Back then, winners knew they had won well in advance. And there were only 12 categories — a number that has since swelled to 23.

The very first Oscars, held on May 16, 1929, involved a modest dinner at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel, attended by just 270 people. Lasting a brief 15 minutes, the ceremony was a straightforward affair until Warner Bros. executive Darryl F. Zanuck took a bold step, uttering a few words of gratitude as he accepted his trophy — unwittingly birthing the acceptance speech and setting the stage for lengthier future ceremonies.

Though modern media often paint Oscar campaigning as a contemporary phenomenon, it roots are as old as the ceremony itself. After witnessing the limelight garnered by the inaugural winners, actors began courting Academy voters with dinners and parties. Today, Oscar campaigns span a grueling seven months, orchestrated by a network of campaigners, consultants and event planners. Despite the media frenzy around them, the core of the Oscars remains unchanged: Voters for AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) — a committee of over 10,000 members divided into 17 branches — watch the nominees and vote according to their personal judgment of "the best."

For a stroll down memory lane, scroll through to see every Best Picture winner in history.