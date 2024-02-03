Paramount Pictures; A24
For nearly a century, the Academy Awards have been the gold standard in celebrating cinematic excellence. Like a mirror held up to the times, they've reflected not just the evolution of filmmaking but also the pulse of the world and the entertainment industry each year. Entering the 21st century, the Oscars may have seen their TV audience wane, but their allure and prestige hold fast.

Rewind to 1929, and you'll find a very different awards show. Back then, winners knew they had won well in advance. And there were only 12 categories — a number that has since swelled to 23.

The very first Oscars, held on May 16, 1929, involved a modest dinner at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel, attended by just 270 people. Lasting a brief 15 minutes, the ceremony was a straightforward affair until Warner Bros. executive Darryl F. Zanuck took a bold step, uttering a few words of gratitude as he accepted his trophy — unwittingly birthing the acceptance speech and setting the stage for lengthier future ceremonies.

Though modern media often paint Oscar campaigning as a contemporary phenomenon, it roots are as old as the ceremony itself. After witnessing the limelight garnered by the inaugural winners, actors began courting Academy voters with dinners and parties. Today, Oscar campaigns span a grueling seven months, orchestrated by a network of campaigners, consultants and event planners. Despite the media frenzy around them, the core of the Oscars remains unchanged: Voters for AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) — a committee of over 10,000 members divided into 17 branches — watch the nominees and vote according to their personal judgment of "the best."

For a stroll down memory lane, scroll through to see every Best Picture winner in history.

'Wings,' 1929

Paramount Pictures

Director: William A. Wellman

Cast: 
Clara Bow
Charles "Buddy" Rogers
Richard Arlen
Gary Cooper

Other Oscar Wins:
Roy Pomeroy, Best Engineering Effects

'The Broadway Melody,' 1930

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Director: Harry Beaumont

Cast:
Charles King
Anita Page
Bessie Love
Jed Prouty

'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 1931

Universal Pictures

Director: Lewis Milestone

Cast: 
Lew Ayres
Louis Wolheim

Other Oscar Wins:
Lewis Milestone, Best Directing

'Cimarron,' 1932

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Director: Wesley Ruggles

Cast:
Richard Dix
Irene Dunne

Other Oscar Wins:
Max Rée, Best Art Direction
Howard Estabrook, Best Writing (Adaptation)

'Grand Hotel,' 1933

MGM

Director: Edmund Goulding

Cast:
Greta Garbo
John Barrymore
Joan Crawford
Wallace Beery
Lionel Barrymore
Lewis Stone
Jean Hersholt

'Cavalcade,' 1934

Fox

Director: Frank Lloyd

Cast:
Diana Wynyard
Clive Brook
Una O'Connor
Herbert Mundin

Other Oscar Wins:
William S. Darling, Best Art Direction
Frank Lloyd, Best Directing

'It Happened One Night,' 1935

Columbia Pictures

Director: Frank Capra

Cast:
Clark Gable
Claudette Colbert

Other Oscar Wins:
Clark Gable, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Claudette Colbert, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Frank Capra, Best Directing
Robert Riskin, Best Writing (Adaptation)

'Mutiny on the Bounty,' 1936

MGM

Director: Frank Lloyd

Cast:
Charles Laughton
Clark Gable
Franchot Tone
Movita Castaneda
Mamo Clark

'The Great Ziegfeld,' 1937

MGM

Director: Robert Z. Leonard

Cast:
William Powell
Myrna Loy
Luise Rainer

Other Oscar Wins:
Luise Rainer, Best Actress in a Leading Role
"A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody," Seymour Felix, Best Dance Direction

'The Life of Emile Zola,' 1938

Warner Bros.

Director: William Dieterle

Cast:
Paul Muni
Gloria Holden
Gale Sondergaard
Joseph Schildkraut

Other Oscar Wins:
Joseph Schildkraut, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Norman Reilly Raine, Heinz Herald, Geza Herczeg, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'You Can't Take It With You,' 1939

Columbia Pictures

Director: Frank Capra

Cast:
Jean Arthur
Lionel Barrymore
James Stewart
Edward Arnold

Other Oscar Wins:
Frank Capra, Best Directing

'Gone With the Wind,' 1940

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Director: Victor Fleming

Cast:
Clark Gable
Vivien Leigh
Leslie Howard
Olivia de Havilland

Other Oscar Wins:
Vivien Leigh, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Hattie McDaniel, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Lyle Wheeler, Best Art Direction
Ernest Haller, Ray Rennahan, Best Cinematography (Color)
Victor Fleming, Best Directing
Hal C. Kern, James E. Newcom, Best Film Editing
Sidney Howard, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'Rebecca,' 1941

Selznick International Pictures

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast:
Laurence Olivier
Joan Fontaine

Other Oscar Wins:
George Barnes, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)

'How Green Was My Valley,' 1942

20th Century Fox

Director: John Ford

Cast: 
Walter Pidgeon
Maureen O'Hara
Anna Lee
Donald Crisp
Roddy McDowall

Other Oscar Wins:
Donald Crisp, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Arthur Miller, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
John Ford, Best Directing
Richard Day, Nathan Juran (Art Direction); Thomas Little (Interior Direction), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)

'Mrs. Miniver,' 1943

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Director: William Wyler

Cast:
Greer Garson
Walter Pidgeon

Other Oscar Wins:
Greer Garson, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Teresa Wright, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Joseph Ruttenberg, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
William Wyler, Best Directing
Arthur Wimperis, George Froeschel, James Hilton, Claudine West, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'Casablanca,' 1944

Warner Bros.

Director: Michael Curtiz

Cast:
Humphrey Bogart
Ingrid Bergman
Paul Henreid

Other Oscar Wins:
Michael Curtiz, Best Directing
Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, Howard Koch, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'Going My Way,' 1945

Paramount Pictures

Director: Leo McCarey

Cast:
Bing Crosby
Barry Fitzgerald
Risë Stevens

Other Oscar Wins:
Bing Crosby, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Barry Fitzgerald, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Leo McCarey, Best Directing
Leo McCarey, Best Writing (Original Motion Picture Story)
Frank Butler, Frank Cavett, Best Writing (Screenplay)
"Swinging On A Star," Music by James Van Heusen; Lyrics by Johnny Burke, Best Music (Song)

'The Lost Weekend,' 1946

Paramount Pictures

Director: Billy Wilder

Cast:
Ray Milland
Jane Wyman

Other Oscar Wins:
Ray Milland, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Billy Wilder, Best Directing
Charles Brackett, Billy Wilder, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'The Best Years of Our Lives,' 1947

MGM

Director: William Wyler

Cast:
Myrna Loy
Fredric March
Dana Andrews
Teresa Wright
Virginia Mayo
Harold Russell

Other Oscar Wins:
Fredric March, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Harold Russell, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
William Wyler, Best Directing
Daniel Mandell, Best Film Editing
Hugo Friedhofer, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Robert E. Sherwood, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'Gentleman's Agreement,' 1948

20th Century Fox

Director: Elia Kazan

Cast:
Gregory Peck
Dorothy McGuire
John Garfield
Celeste Holm
June Havoc
Anne Revere

Other Oscar Wins:
Celeste Holm, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elia Kazan, Best Directing

'Hamlet,' 1949

Two Cities Films

Director: Laurence Olivier

Cast:
Laurence Olivier
Jean Simmons
John Laurie
Esmond Knight

Other Oscar Wins:
Laurence Olivier, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Roger K. Furse, Best Costume Design (Black-and-White)
Roger K. Furse (Art Direction); Carmen Dillon (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)

'All the King's Men,' 1950

Columbia Pictures

Director: Robert Rossen

Cast:
Broderick Crawford
John Ireland
Joanne Dru
John Derek

Other Oscar Wins:
Broderick Crawford, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mercedes McCambridge, Best Actress in a Supporting Role

'All About Eve,' 1951

20th Century Fox

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Cast:
Bette Davis
Anne Baxter
George Sanders
Celeste Holm

Other Oscar Wins:
George Sanders, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Edith Head, Charles LeMaire, Best Costume Design (Black-and-White)
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Best Directing
Thomas T. Moulton, Best Sound Recording
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'An American in Paris,' 1952

MGM

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Cast:
Gene Kelly
Leslie Caron
Oscar Levant
Georges Guétary
Nina Foch

Other Oscar Wins:
Alfred Gilks; John Alton (Ballet Photography), Best Cinematography (Color)
Orry-Kelly, Walter Plunkett, Irene Sharaff, Best Costume Design (Color)
Johnny Green, Saul Chaplin, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Alan Jay Lerner, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay)
Cedric Gibbons, Preston Ames (Art Direction); Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)

'The Greatest Show on Earth,' 1953

Paramount Pictures

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

Cast:
Betty Hutton
Cornel Wilde
Charlton Heston
James Stewart
Dorothy Lamour
Gloria Grahame
Lyle Bettger

Other Oscar Wins:
Fredric M. Frank, Theodore St. John, Frank Cavett, Best Writing (Motion Picture Story)

'From Here to Eternity,' 1954

Columbia Pictures

Director: Fred Zinnemann

Cast:
Burt Lancaster
Montgomery Clift
Deborah Kerr
Donna Reed
Frank Sinatra
Ernest Borgnine
Philip Ober
Jack Warden

Other Oscar Wins:
Frank Sinatra, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Donna Reed, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Burnett Guffey, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
Fred Zinnemann, Best Directing
William Lyon, Best Film Editing
John P. Livadary, Best Sound Recording
Daniel Taradash, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'On the Waterfront,' 1955

Columbia Pictures

Director: Elia Kazan

Cast:
Marlon Brando
Karl Malden
Lee J. Cobb
Rod Steiger
Pat Henning
Eva Marie Saint

Other Oscar Wins:
Marlon Brando, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Eva Marie Saint, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Richard Day, Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Boris Kaufman, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
Elia Kazan, Best Directing
Gene Milford, Best Film Editing
Budd Schulberg, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay)

'Marty,' 1956

United Artists

Director: Delbert Mann

Cast:
Ernest Borgnine
Betsy Blair
Joe Mantell
Frank Sutton
Karen Steele
Jerry Paris
Esther Minciotti
Augusta Ciolli

Other Oscar Wins:
Ernest Borgnine, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Delbert Mann, Best Directing
Paddy Chayefsky, Best Writing (Screenplay)

'Around the World in 80 Days,' 1957

Warner Bros.

Director: Michael Anderson

Cast:
Cantinflas
David Niven
Robert Newton
Shirley MacLaine

Other Oscar Wins:
Lionel Lindon, Best Cinematography (Color)
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax, Best Film Editing
Victor Young, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
James Poe, John Farrow, S.J. Perelman, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'The Bridge on the River Kwai,' 1958

Columbia Pictures

Director: David Lean

Cast: 
William Holden
Jack Hawkins
Alec Guinness
Sessue Hayakawa
James Donald
André Morell
Peter Williams
John Boxer
Percy Herbert
Harold Goodwin
Ann Sears
Geoffrey Horne

Other Oscar Wins:
Alec Guinness, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Hildyard, Best Cinematographer
David Lean, Best Directing
Peter Taylor, Best Film Editing
Malcolm Arnold, Best Music (Scoring)
Michael Wilson, Carl Foreman, Pierre Boulle, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Gigi,' 1959

MGM

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Cast:
Leslie Caron
Louis Jourdan
Maurice Chevalier
Hermione Gingold

Other Oscar Wins:
Joseph Ruttenberg, Best Cinematography (Color)
Cecil Beaton, Best Costume Design
Vincente Minnelli, Best Directing
Adrienne Fazan, Best Film Editing
Andre Previn, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Alan Jay Lerner, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
"Gigi," Music by Frederick Loewe; Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Best Music (Song)
William A. Horning, Preston Ames (Art Direction); Henry Grace, Keogh Gleason (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Ben-Hur,' 1960

MGM

Director: William Wyler

Cast:
Charlton Heston
Jack Hawkins
Haya Harareet
Stephen Boyd
Hugh Griffith

Other Oscar Wins:
Charlton Heston, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Hugh Griffith, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert L. Surtees, Best Cinematography (Color)
Elizabeth Haffenden, Best Costume Design (Color)
William Wyler, Best Directing
Ralph E. Winters, John D. Dunning, Best Film Editing
Miklos Rozsa, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Franklin E. Milton, Best Sound
A. Arnold Gillespie, Robert MacDonald (Visual Effects); Milo Lory (Audible Effects), Best Special Effects
William A. Horning, Edward Carfagno (Art Direction); Hugh Hunt (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)

'The Apartment,' 1961

United Artists

Director: Billy Wilder

Cast:
Jack Lemmon
Shirley MacLaine
Fred MacMurray
Jack Kruschen

Other Oscar Wins:
Billy Wilder, Best Directing
Daniel Mandell, Best Film Editing
Billy Wilder, I. A. L. Diamond, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Written Directly for the Screen)
Alexander Trauner (Art Direction); Edward G. Boyle (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)

'West Side Story,' 1962

United Artists

Director: Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins

Cast:
Natalie Wood
Richard Beymer
Rita Moreno
George Chakiris
Russ Tamblyn

Other Oscar Wins:
George Chakiris, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Rita Moreno, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Boris Leven (Art Direction); Victor A. Gangelin (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
Daniel L. Fapp, Best Cinematography (Color)
Irene Sharaff, Best Costume Design (Color)
Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins, Best Directing
Thomas Stanford, Best Film Editing
Fred Hynes, Gordon E. Sawyer, Best Sound
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Sid Ramin, Irwin Kostal, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)

'Lawrence of Arabia,' 1963

Columbia Pictures

Director: David Lean

Cast:
Alec Guinness
Anthony Quinn
Jack Hawkins
José Ferrer
Anthony Quayle
Claude Rains
Arthur Kennedy
Omar Sharif
Peter O'Toole

Other Oscar Wins:
Fred A. Young, Best Cinematography (Color)
David Lean, Best Directing
Anne Coates, Best Film Editing
Maurice Jarre, Best Music (Music Score — Substantially Original)
John Cox, Best Sound
John Box, John Stoll (Art Direction); Dario Simoni (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)

'Tom Jones,' 1964

United Artists

Director: Tony Richardson

Cast:
Albert Finney
Susannah York
Hugh Griffith
Edith Evans
Diane Cilento
Joyce Redman

Other Oscar Wins:
Tony Richardson, Best Directing
John Addison, Best Music (Music Score — Substantially Original)
John Osborne, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'My Fair Lady,' 1965

Warner Bros.

Director: George Cukor

Cast:
Audrey Hepburn
Rex Harrison
Stanley Holloway
Wilfrid Hyde-White
Gladys Cooper
Jeremy Brett

Other Oscar Wins:
Rex Harrison, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Harry Stradling, Best Cinematography (Color)
Cecil Beaton, Best Costume Design (Color)
George Cukor, Best Directing
Andre Previn, Best Music (Scoring of Music — Adaptation or Treatment)
George R. Groves, Best Sound
Gene Allen, Cecil Beaton (Art Direction); George James Hopkins (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)

'The Sound of Music,' 1966

20th Century Fox

Director: Robert Wise

Cast:
Julie Andrews
Christopher Plummer
Angela Cartwright
Charmian Carr
Debbie Turner
Duane Chase
Heather Menzies-Urich
Kym Karath
Nicholas Hammond

Other Oscar Wins:
Robert Wise, Best Directing
William Reynolds, Best Film Editing
Irwin Kostal, Best Music (Scoring of Music — Adaptation or Treatment)
James P. Corcoran, Fred Hynes, Best Sound

'A Man for All Seasons,' 1967

Columbia Pictures

Director: Fred Zinnemann

Cast:
Paul Scofield
Wendy Hiller
Leo McKern
Orson Welles
Robert Shaw
Susannah York

Other Oscar Wins:
Paul Scofield, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Ted Moore, Best Cinematography (Color)
Elizabeth Haffenden, Joan Bridge, Best Costume Design (Color)
Fred Zinnemann, Best Directing
Robert Bolt, Best Writing (Best Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'In the Heat of the Night,' 1968

United Artists

Director: Norman Jewison

Cast:
Sidney Poitier
Rod Steiger
Warren Oates
Lee Grant

Other Oscar Wins:
Rod Steiger, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Hal Ashby, Best Film Editing
Samuel Goldwyn Studio Sound Department, Best Sound
Stirling Silliphant, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Oliver!', 1969

Columbia Pictures

Director: Carol Reed

Cast:
Ron Moody
Oliver Reed
Harry Secombe
Shani Wallis
Mark Lester
Jack Wild

Other Oscar Wins:
Carol Reed, Best Directing
John Green, Best Music (Score of a Musical Picture — Original or Adaptation)
Shepperton Studio Sound Department, Best Sound
John Box, Terence Marsh (Art Direction); Vernon Dixon, Ken Muggleston (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Midnight Cowboy,' 1970

United Artists

Director: John Schlesinger

Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Jon Voight
Sylvia Miles
Brenda Vaccaro

Other Oscar Wins:
John Schlesinger, Best Directing
Waldo Salt, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Patton,' 1971

20th Century Fox

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

Cast:
George C. Scott
Karl Malden
Michael Bates
Karl Michael Vogler

Other Oscar Wins:
George C. Scott, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Franklin J. Schaffner, Best Directing
Hugh S. Fowler, Best Film Editing
Douglas Williams, Don Bassman, Best Sound
Urie McCleary, Gil Parrondo (Art Direction); Antonio Mateos, Pierre-Louis Thevenet (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Francis Ford Coppola, Edmund H. North, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Based on Factual Material or Material Not Previously Published or Produced)

'The French Connection,' 1972

20th Century Fox

Director: William Friedkin

Cast:
Gene Hackman
Fernando Rey
Roy Scheider
Tony Lo Bianco
Marcel Bozzuffi

Other Oscar Wins:
Gene Hackman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
William Friedkin, Best Directing
Jerry Greenberg, Best Film Editing
Ernest Tidyman, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'The Godfather,' 1973

Paramount Pictures

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast:
Marlon Brando
Al Pacino
James Caan

Other Oscar Wins:
Marlon Brando, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)

'The Sting,' 1974

Universal

Director: George Roy Hill

Cast:
Paul Newman
Robert Redford
Robert Shaw

Other Oscar Wins:
Henry Bumstead (Art Direction); James Payne (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Edith Head, Best Costume Design
George Roy Hill, Best Directing
William Reynolds, Best Film Editing
Marvin Hamlisch, Best Music (Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation)
David S. Ward, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Based on Factual Material or Material Not Previously Published or Produced)

'The Godfather Part II,' 1975

Paramount Pictures

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast:
Al Pacino
Robert De Niro
Robert Duvall

Other Oscar Wins:
Robert De Niro, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Dean Tavoularis, Angelo Graham (Art Direction); George R. Nelson (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Francis Ford Coppola, Best Directing
Nino Rota, Carmine Coppola, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo, Best Writing (Screenplay Adapted From Other Material)

48 of 95

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' 1976

United Artists

Director: Milos Forman

Cast:
Jack Nicholson
Louise Fletcher
Michael Berryman

Other Oscar Wins:
Jack Nicholson, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Louise Fletcher, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Milos Forman, Best Directing
Lawrence Hauben, Bo Goldman, Best Writing (Screenplay Adapted From Other Material)

'Rocky,' 1977

United Artists

Director: John G. Avildsen

Cast:
Sylvester Stallone
Talia Shire
Burt Young

Other Oscar Wins:
John G. Avildsen, Best Directing
Richard Halsey, Scott Conrad, Best Film Editing

'Annie Hall,' 1978

MGM

Director: Woody Allen

Cast:
Woody Allen
Diane Keaton
Tony Roberts

Other Oscar Wins:
Diane Keaton, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Woody Allen, Best Directing
Woody Allen, Marshall Brickman, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen — Based on Factual Material or on Story Material Not Previously Published or Produced)

'The Deer Hunter,' 1979

Universal Pictures

Director: Michael Cimino

Cast:
Robert De Niro
Christopher Walken
John Cazale

Other Oscar Wins:
Christopher Walken, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Cimino, Best Directing
Peter Zinner, Best Film Editing
Richard Portman, William McCaughey, Aaron Rochin, Darin Knight, Best Sound

'Kramer vs. Kramer,' 1980

Columbia Pictures

Director: Robert Benton

Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Meryl Streep
Jane Alexander

Other Oscar Wins:
Dustin Hoffman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Meryl Streep, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Robert Benton, Best Directing
Robert Benton, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Ordinary People,' 1981

Paramount

Director: Robert Redford

Cast:
Donald Sutherland
Mary Tyler Moore
Judd Hirsch
Timothy Hutton

Other Oscar Wins:
Timothy Hutton, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Redford, Best Directing
Alvin Sargent, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Chariots of Fire,' 1982

Warner Bros.

Director: Hugh Hudson

Cast:
Ben Cross
Ian Charleson
Nicholas Farrell

Other Oscar Wins:
Milena Canonero, Best Costume Design
Vangelis, Best Music (Original Score)
Colin Welland, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)

'Gandhi,' 1983

Columbia Pictures

Director: Richard Attenborough

Cast:
Ben Kingsley
John Gielgud
Candice Bergen

Other Oscar Wins:
Ben Kingsley, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Billy Williams, Ronnie Taylor, Best Cinematography
John MolloBhanu Athaiya, Best Costume Design
Richard Attenborough, Best Directing
John Bloom, Best Film Editing
John Briley, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
Stuart Craig, Bob Laing (Art Direction); Michael Seirton (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Terms of Endearment,' 1984

Paramount

Director: James L. Brooks

Cast:
Shirley MacLaine
Debra Winger
Jack Nicholson

Other Oscar Wins:
Jack Nicholson, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Shirley MacLaine, Best Actress in a Leading Role
James L. Brooks, Best Directing
James L. Brooks, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Amadeus,' 1985

Warner Bros.

Director: Milos Forman

Cast:
F. Murray Abraham
Tom Hulce
Elizabeth Berridge

Other Oscar Wins:
F. Murray Abraham, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Patrizia Von Brandenstein (Art Direction); Karel Cerny (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Theodor Pistek, Best Costume Design
Milos Forman, Best Directing
Paul LeBlanc, Dick Smith, Best Makeup
Mark Berger, Tom Scott, Todd Boekelheide, Chris Newman, Best Sound
Peter Shaffer, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Out of Africa,' 1986

Universal

Director: Sydney Pollack

Cast:
Meryl Streep
Robert Redford
Klaus Maria Brandauer

Other Oscar Wins:
Stephen Grimes (Art Direction); Josie MacAvin (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
David Watkin, Best Cinematography
Sydney Pollack, Best Directing
John Barry, Best Music (Original Score)
Chris Jenkins, Gary Alexander, Larry Stensvold, Peter Handford, Best Sound
Kurt Luedtke, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'Platoon,' 1987

MGM

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast:
Charlie Sheen
Tom Berenger
Willem Dafoe

Other Oscar Wins:
Oliver Stone, Best Directing
Claire Simpson, Best Film Editing
John K. Wilkinson, Richard Rogers, Charles "Bud" Grenzbach, Simon Kaye, Best Sound

'The Last Emperor,' 1988

Columbia

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

Cast:
John Lone
Joan Chen
Peter O'Toole

Other Oscar Wins:
Vittorio Storaro, Best Cinematography
James Acheson, Best Costume Design
Bernardo Bertolucci, Best Directing
Gabriella Cristiani, Best Film Editing
Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su, Best Music (Original Score)
Bill Rowe, Ivan Sharrock, Best Sound
Mark Peploe, Bernardo Bertolucci, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
Ferdinando Scarfiotti (Art Direction); Bruno CesariOsvaldo Desideri (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Rain Man,' 1989

United Artists

Director: Barry Levinson

Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Tom Cruise
Valeria Golino

Other Oscar Wins:
Dustin Hoffman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Barry Levinson, Best Directing
Screenplay by Ronald Bass, Barry Morrow; Story by Barry Morrow, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)

'Driving Miss Daisy,' 1990

Warner Bros

Director: Bruce Beresford

Cast:
Morgan Freeman
Jessica Tandy
Dan Aykroyd

Other Oscar Wins:
Jessica Tandy, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Manlio Rocchetti, Lynn Barber, Kevin Haney, Best Makeup
Alfred Uhry, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium)

'Dances With Wolves,' 1991

Orion Pictures

Director: Kevin Costner

Cast:
Kevin Costner
Mary McDonnell
Graham Greene

Other Oscar Wins:
Dean Semler, Best Cinematography
Kevin Costner, Best Directing
Neil Travis, Best Film Editing
John Barry, Best Music (Original Score)
Jeffrey Perkins, Bill W. Benton, Greg Watkins, Russell Williams II, Best Sound
Michael Blake, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)

'The Silence of the Lambs,' 1992

Orion Pictures

Director: Jonathan Demme

Cast:
Jodie Foster
Anthony Hopkins
Lawrence A. Bonney

Other Oscar Wins:
Anthony Hopkins, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Jodie Foster, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jonathan Demme, Best Directing
Ted Tally, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)

'Unforgiven,' 1993

Warner Bros.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast:
Clint Eastwood
Gene Hackman
Morgan Freeman
Richard Harris

Other Oscar Wins:
Gene Hackman, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Clint Eastwood, Best Directing
Joel Cox, Best Film Editing

'Schindler's List,' 1994

Universal Studios

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast:
Liam Neeson
Ralph Fiennes
Ben Kingsley

Other Oscar Wins:
Janusz Kaminski, Best Cinematography
Steven Spielberg, Best Directing
Michael Kahn, Best Film Editing
John Williams, Best Music (Original Score)
Steven Zaillian, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)
Allan Starski (Art Direction); Ewa Braun (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Forrest Gump,' 1995

Paramount Pictures

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast:
Tom Hanks
Robin Wright
Gary Sinise

Other Oscar Wins:
Tom Hanks, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Robert Zemeckis, Best Directing
Arthur Schmidt, Best Film Editing
Eric Roth, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)
Ken Ralston, George Murphy, Stephen Rosenbaum, Allen Hall, Best Visual Effects

'Braveheart,' 1996

Icon Productions

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast:
Mel Gibson
Sophie Marceau
Patrick McGoohan

Other Oscar Wins:
John Toll, Best Cinematography
Mel Gibson, Best Directing
Peter Frampton, Paul Pattison, Lois Burwell, Best Makeup
Lon Bender, Per Hallberg, Best Sound Effects Editing

'The English Patient,' 1997

Miramax

Director: Anthony Minghella

Cast:
Ralph Fiennes
Juliette Binoche
Willem Dafoe

Other Oscar Wins:
Juliette Binoche, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Seale, Best Cinematography
Ann Roth, Best Costume Design
Anthony Minghella, Best Directing
Walter Murch, Best Film Editing
Gabriel Yared, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
Walter Murch, Mark Berger, David Parker, Chris Newman, Best Sound
Stuart Craig (Art Direction); Stephenie McMillan (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Titanic,' 1998

20th Century Fox/Paramount

Director: James Cameron

Cast:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Winslet
Billy Zane
Kathy Bates
Frances Fisher

Other Oscar Wins:
Russell Carpenter, Best Cinematography
Deborah L. Scott, Best Costume Design
James Cameron, Best Directing
Conrad Buff, James Cameron, Richard A. Harris, Best Film Editing
James Horner, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
"My Heart Will Go On," Music by James Horner; Lyrics by Will Jennings, Best Music (Original Song)
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, Mark Ulano, Best Sound
Tom Bellfort, Christopher Boyes, Best Sound Effects Editing
Robert Legato, Mark Lasoff, Thomas L. Fisher, Michael Kanfer, Best Visual Effects
Peter Lamont (Art Direction); Michael Ford (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction

'Shakespeare in Love,' 1999

Miramax

Director: John Madden

Cast:
Gwyneth Paltrow
Joseph Fiennes
Geoffrey Rush
Judi Dench

Other Oscar Wins:
Gwyneth Paltrow, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sandy Powell, Best Costume Design
Stephen Warbeck, Best Music (Original Musical or Comedy Score)
Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
Martin Childs (Art Direction); Jill Quertier (Set Direction), Best Art Direction

'American Beauty,' 2000

DreamWorks

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast:
Kevin Spacey
Annette Bening
Thora Birch

Other Oscar Wins:
Kevin Spacey, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Conrad L. Hall, Best Cinematography
Sam Mendes, Best Directing
Alan Ball, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)

'Gladiator,' 2001

DreamWorks

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast:
Russell Crowe
Joaquin Phoenix
Connie Nielsen

Other Oscar Wins:
Russell Crowe, Actor in a Leading Role
Janty Yates, Best Costume Design
Scott Millan, Bob Beemer, Ken Weston, Best Sound
John Nelson, Neil Corbould, Tim Burke, Rob Harvey, Best Visual Effects

'A Beautiful Mind,' 2002

Universal Pictures

Director: Ron Howard

Cast:
Russell Crowe
Ed Harris
Jennifer Connelly

Other Oscar Wins:
Jennifer Connelly, Actress in a Supporting Role
Ron Howard, Best Directing
Akiva Goldsman, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published

'Chicago,' 2003

Miramax

Director: Rob Marshall

Cast:
Renée Zellweger
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Richard Gere

Other Oscar Wins:
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Myhre (Art Direction); Gordon Sim (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Colleen Atwood, Best Costume Design
Martin Walsh, Best Film Editing
Michael Minkler, Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Best Sound

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,' 2004

New Line Cinema

Director: Peter Jackson

Cast:
Elijah Wood
Viggo Mortensen
Ian McKellen
Sean Astin

Other Oscar Wins:
Grant Major (Art Direction); Dan Hennah and Alan Lee (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Ngila Dickson and Richard Taylor, Best Costume Design
Peter Jackson, Best Directing
Jamie Selkirk, Best Film Editing
Richard Taylor and Peter King, Best Makeup
Howard Shore, Best Music (Original Score)
"Into The West," Music and Lyrics by Fran Walsh, Howard Shore, Annie Lennox, Best Music (Original Song)
Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges and Hammond Peek, Best Sound Mixing
Jim Rygiel, Joe Letteri, Randall William Cook and Alex Funke, Best Visual Effects
Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'Million Dollar Baby,' 2005

Warner Bros.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast:
Hilary Swank
Clint Eastwood
Morgan Freeman

Other Oscar Wins:
Morgan Freeman, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Hilary Swank, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Clint Eastwood, Best Directing

'Crash,' 2006

Lionsgate

Director: Paul Haggis

Cast:
Don Cheadle
Sandra Bullock
Thandie Newton

Other Oscar Wins:
Hughes Winborne, Best Film Editing
Paul Haggis and Bobby Moresco, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

'The Departed,' 2007

Warner Bros.

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Matt Damon
Jack Nicholson

Other Oscar Wins:
Martin Scorsese, Best Directing
Thelma Schoonmaker, Best Film Editing
William Monahan, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'No Country for Old Men,' 2008

Miramax

Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Cast:
Tommy Lee Jones
Javier Bardem
Josh Brolin

Other Oscar Wins:
Javier Bardem, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Best Directing
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'Slumdog Millionaire,' 2009

Warner Bros.

Directors: Danny Boyle, Loveleen Tandan

Cast:
Dev Patel
Freida Pinto
Saurabh Shukla

Other Oscar Wins:
Anthony Dod Mantle, Best Cinematography
Danny Boyle, Best Directing
Chris Dickens, Best Film Editing
A.R. Rahman, Best Music (Original Score)
Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke and Resul Pookutty, Best Sound Mixing
Simon Beaufoy, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"Jai Ho," Music by A.R. Rahman; Lyrics by Gulzar, Best Music (Original Song)

'The Hurt Locker,' 2010

Summit Entertainment

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast:
Jeremy Renner
Anthony Mackie
Brian Geraghty

Other Oscar Wins:
Kathryn Bigelow, Best Directing
Bob Murawski and Chris Innis, Best Film Editing
Paul N.J. Ottosson, Best Sound Editing
Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett, Best Sound Mixing
Mark Boal, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

'The King's Speech,' 2011

Weinstein Compan

Director: Tom Hooper

Cast:
Colin Firth
Helena Bonham Carter
Geoffrey Rush

Other Oscar Wins:
Colin Firth, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hooper, Best Directing
David SeidlerBest Writing (Original Screenplay)

'The Artist,' 2012

Warner Bros

Director: Michel Hazanavicius

Cast:
Jean Dujardin
Bérénice Bejo
John Goodman

Other Oscar Wins:
Jean Dujardin, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mark Bridges, Best Costume Design
Michel Hazanavicius, Best Directing
Ludovic Bource, Best Music (Original Score)

'Argo,' 2013

Warner Bros.

Director: Ben Affleck

Cast:
Ben Affleck
Bryan Cranston
John Goodman
Alan Arkin

Other Oscar Wins:
William Goldenberg, Best Film Editing
Chris Terrio, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'12 Years a Slave,' 2014

Searchlight

Director: Steve McQueen

Cast:
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Michael Fassbender
Lupita Nyong'o
Brad Pitt
Sarah Paulson

Other Oscar Wins:
Lupita Nyong'o, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Ridley, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),' 2015

Searchlight

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Cast:
Michael Keaton
Zach Galifianakis
Edward Norton
Emma Stone

Other Oscar Wins:

Michael Keaton, Best Actor
Emmanuel Lubezki, Best Cinematography
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Best Directing
Alejandro G. IñárrituNicolás Giacobone, Alexander DinelarisJr. and Armando Bo, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

'Spotlight,' 2016

Open Road

Director: Tom McCarthy

Cast:
Mark Ruffalo
Michael Keaton
Rachel McAdams
Liev Schreiber

Other Oscar Wins: 
Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy, Best Original Screenplay

'Moonlight,' 2017

A24 Films

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast:
Mahershala Ali
Naomie Harris
Janelle Monáe
Trevante Rhodes
Alex R. Hibbert
André Holland
Ashton Sanders
Jharrel Jerome

Other Oscar Wins:
Mahershala Ali, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Best Adapted Screenplay

'The Shape of Water,' 2018

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast:
Sally Hawkins
Octavia Spencer
Michael Shannon
Richard Jenkins
Michael Stuhlbarg
Doug Jones

Other Oscar Wins: 
Guillermo del Toro, Best Directing
Alexandre Desplat, Best Original Score
Paul D. Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin, Best Production Design

'Green Book,' 2019

Universal Pictures

Director: Peter Farrelly

Cast:
Viggo Mortensen
Mahershala Ali
Linda Cardellini
Sebastian Maniscalco
Dimiter D. Marinov
Mike Hatton

Other Oscar Wins: 
Mahershala Ali, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Best Original Screenplay

'Parasite,' 2020

Neon

Director:
Bong Joon Ho

Cast:
Chang Hyae-jin
Cho Yeo-jeong
Choi Woo-shik
Jung Hyeon-jun
Jung Ziso
Lee Jung-eun
Lee Sun-kyun
Park Myung-hoon
Park So-dam
Song Kang-ho

Other Oscar Wins:
Bong Joon Ho, Best Directing
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, Best Original Screenplay
Best International Feature

'Nomadland,' 2021

Searchlight Pictures

Director:
Chloé Zhao

Cast:
Frances McDormand
David Strathairn
Linda May
Swankie
Bob Wells

Other Oscar Wins:
Frances McDormand, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Chloé Zhao, Best Directing

'CODA,' 2022

AppleTV+/Seacia Pavao

Director:
Siân Heder

Cast:
Marlee Matlin
Troy Kotsur
Emilia Jones
Eugenio Derbez
Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
Daniel Durant

Other Oscar Wins:
Troy Kotsur, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Siân Heder, Best Adapted Screenplay

'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 2023

A24

Directors:
Daniel Kwan
Daniel Scheinert

Cast:
Michelle Yeoh
Stephanie Hsu
Ke Huy Quan
Jenny Slate
Harry Shum Jr.
James Hong
Jamie Lee Curtis

Other Oscar Wins:
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Directing
Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Ke Huy Quan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay
Paul Rogers, Best Film Editing

