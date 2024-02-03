For nearly a century, the Academy Awards have been the gold standard in celebrating cinematic excellence. Like a mirror held up to the times, they've reflected not just the evolution of filmmaking but also the pulse of the world and the entertainment industry each year. Entering the 21st century, the Oscars may have seen their TV audience wane, but their allure and prestige hold fast.
Rewind to 1929, and you'll find a very different awards show. Back then, winners knew they had won well in advance. And there were only 12 categories — a number that has since swelled to 23.
The very first Oscars, held on May 16, 1929, involved a modest dinner at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel, attended by just 270 people. Lasting a brief 15 minutes, the ceremony was a straightforward affair until Warner Bros. executive Darryl F. Zanuck took a bold step, uttering a few words of gratitude as he accepted his trophy — unwittingly birthing the acceptance speech and setting the stage for lengthier future ceremonies.
Though modern media often paint Oscar campaigning as a contemporary phenomenon, it roots are as old as the ceremony itself. After witnessing the limelight garnered by the inaugural winners, actors began courting Academy voters with dinners and parties. Today, Oscar campaigns span a grueling seven months, orchestrated by a network of campaigners, consultants and event planners. Despite the media frenzy around them, the core of the Oscars remains unchanged: Voters for AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) — a committee of over 10,000 members divided into 17 branches — watch the nominees and vote according to their personal judgment of "the best."
For a stroll down memory lane, scroll through to see every Best Picture winner in history.
'Wings,' 1929
Director: William A. Wellman
Cast:
Clara Bow
Charles "Buddy" Rogers
Richard Arlen
Gary Cooper
Other Oscar Wins:
Roy Pomeroy, Best Engineering Effects
'The Broadway Melody,' 1930
Director: Harry Beaumont
Cast:
Charles King
Anita Page
Bessie Love
Jed Prouty
'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 1931
Director: Lewis Milestone
Cast:
Lew Ayres
Louis Wolheim
Other Oscar Wins:
Lewis Milestone, Best Directing
'Cimarron,' 1932
Director: Wesley Ruggles
Cast:
Richard Dix
Irene Dunne
Other Oscar Wins:
Max Rée, Best Art Direction
Howard Estabrook, Best Writing (Adaptation)
'Grand Hotel,' 1933
Director: Edmund Goulding
Cast:
Greta Garbo
John Barrymore
Joan Crawford
Wallace Beery
Lionel Barrymore
Lewis Stone
Jean Hersholt
'Cavalcade,' 1934
Director: Frank Lloyd
Cast:
Diana Wynyard
Clive Brook
Una O'Connor
Herbert Mundin
Other Oscar Wins:
William S. Darling, Best Art Direction
Frank Lloyd, Best Directing
'It Happened One Night,' 1935
Director: Frank Capra
Cast:
Clark Gable
Claudette Colbert
Other Oscar Wins:
Clark Gable, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Claudette Colbert, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Frank Capra, Best Directing
Robert Riskin, Best Writing (Adaptation)
'Mutiny on the Bounty,' 1936
Director: Frank Lloyd
Cast:
Charles Laughton
Clark Gable
Franchot Tone
Movita Castaneda
Mamo Clark
'The Great Ziegfeld,' 1937
Director: Robert Z. Leonard
Cast:
William Powell
Myrna Loy
Luise Rainer
Other Oscar Wins:
Luise Rainer, Best Actress in a Leading Role
"A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody," Seymour Felix, Best Dance Direction
'The Life of Emile Zola,' 1938
Director: William Dieterle
Cast:
Paul Muni
Gloria Holden
Gale Sondergaard
Joseph Schildkraut
Other Oscar Wins:
Joseph Schildkraut, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Norman Reilly Raine, Heinz Herald, Geza Herczeg, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'You Can't Take It With You,' 1939
Director: Frank Capra
Cast:
Jean Arthur
Lionel Barrymore
James Stewart
Edward Arnold
Other Oscar Wins:
Frank Capra, Best Directing
'Gone With the Wind,' 1940
Director: Victor Fleming
Cast:
Clark Gable
Vivien Leigh
Leslie Howard
Olivia de Havilland
Other Oscar Wins:
Vivien Leigh, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Hattie McDaniel, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Lyle Wheeler, Best Art Direction
Ernest Haller, Ray Rennahan, Best Cinematography (Color)
Victor Fleming, Best Directing
Hal C. Kern, James E. Newcom, Best Film Editing
Sidney Howard, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'Rebecca,' 1941
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Cast:
Laurence Olivier
Joan Fontaine
Other Oscar Wins:
George Barnes, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
'How Green Was My Valley,' 1942
Director: John Ford
Cast:
Walter Pidgeon
Maureen O'Hara
Anna Lee
Donald Crisp
Roddy McDowall
Other Oscar Wins:
Donald Crisp, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Arthur Miller, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
John Ford, Best Directing
Richard Day, Nathan Juran (Art Direction); Thomas Little (Interior Direction), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)
'Mrs. Miniver,' 1943
Director: William Wyler
Cast:
Greer Garson
Walter Pidgeon
Other Oscar Wins:
Greer Garson, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Teresa Wright, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Joseph Ruttenberg, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
William Wyler, Best Directing
Arthur Wimperis, George Froeschel, James Hilton, Claudine West, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'Casablanca,' 1944
Director: Michael Curtiz
Cast:
Humphrey Bogart
Ingrid Bergman
Paul Henreid
Other Oscar Wins:
Michael Curtiz, Best Directing
Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, Howard Koch, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'Going My Way,' 1945
Director: Leo McCarey
Cast:
Bing Crosby
Barry Fitzgerald
Risë Stevens
Other Oscar Wins:
Bing Crosby, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Barry Fitzgerald, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Leo McCarey, Best Directing
Leo McCarey, Best Writing (Original Motion Picture Story)
Frank Butler, Frank Cavett, Best Writing (Screenplay)
"Swinging On A Star," Music by James Van Heusen; Lyrics by Johnny Burke, Best Music (Song)
'The Lost Weekend,' 1946
Director: Billy Wilder
Cast:
Ray Milland
Jane Wyman
Other Oscar Wins:
Ray Milland, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Billy Wilder, Best Directing
Charles Brackett, Billy Wilder, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'The Best Years of Our Lives,' 1947
Director: William Wyler
Cast:
Myrna Loy
Fredric March
Dana Andrews
Teresa Wright
Virginia Mayo
Harold Russell
Other Oscar Wins:
Fredric March, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Harold Russell, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
William Wyler, Best Directing
Daniel Mandell, Best Film Editing
Hugo Friedhofer, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Robert E. Sherwood, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'Gentleman's Agreement,' 1948
Director: Elia Kazan
Cast:
Gregory Peck
Dorothy McGuire
John Garfield
Celeste Holm
June Havoc
Anne Revere
Other Oscar Wins:
Celeste Holm, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elia Kazan, Best Directing
'Hamlet,' 1949
Director: Laurence Olivier
Cast:
Laurence Olivier
Jean Simmons
John Laurie
Esmond Knight
Other Oscar Wins:
Laurence Olivier, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Roger K. Furse, Best Costume Design (Black-and-White)
Roger K. Furse (Art Direction); Carmen Dillon (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)
'All the King's Men,' 1950
Director: Robert Rossen
Cast:
Broderick Crawford
John Ireland
Joanne Dru
John Derek
Other Oscar Wins:
Broderick Crawford, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mercedes McCambridge, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
'All About Eve,' 1951
Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Cast:
Bette Davis
Anne Baxter
George Sanders
Celeste Holm
Other Oscar Wins:
George Sanders, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Edith Head, Charles LeMaire, Best Costume Design (Black-and-White)
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Best Directing
Thomas T. Moulton, Best Sound Recording
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'An American in Paris,' 1952
Director: Vincente Minnelli
Cast:
Gene Kelly
Leslie Caron
Oscar Levant
Georges Guétary
Nina Foch
Other Oscar Wins:
Alfred Gilks; John Alton (Ballet Photography), Best Cinematography (Color)
Orry-Kelly, Walter Plunkett, Irene Sharaff, Best Costume Design (Color)
Johnny Green, Saul Chaplin, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Alan Jay Lerner, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay)
Cedric Gibbons, Preston Ames (Art Direction); Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
'The Greatest Show on Earth,' 1953
Director: Cecil B. DeMille
Cast:
Betty Hutton
Cornel Wilde
Charlton Heston
James Stewart
Dorothy Lamour
Gloria Grahame
Lyle Bettger
Other Oscar Wins:
Fredric M. Frank, Theodore St. John, Frank Cavett, Best Writing (Motion Picture Story)
'From Here to Eternity,' 1954
Director: Fred Zinnemann
Cast:
Burt Lancaster
Montgomery Clift
Deborah Kerr
Donna Reed
Frank Sinatra
Ernest Borgnine
Philip Ober
Jack Warden
Other Oscar Wins:
Frank Sinatra, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Donna Reed, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Burnett Guffey, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
Fred Zinnemann, Best Directing
William Lyon, Best Film Editing
John P. Livadary, Best Sound Recording
Daniel Taradash, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'On the Waterfront,' 1955
Director: Elia Kazan
Cast:
Marlon Brando
Karl Malden
Lee J. Cobb
Rod Steiger
Pat Henning
Eva Marie Saint
Other Oscar Wins:
Marlon Brando, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Eva Marie Saint, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Richard Day, Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Boris Kaufman, Best Cinematography (Black-and-White)
Elia Kazan, Best Directing
Gene Milford, Best Film Editing
Budd Schulberg, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay)
'Marty,' 1956
Director: Delbert Mann
Cast:
Ernest Borgnine
Betsy Blair
Joe Mantell
Frank Sutton
Karen Steele
Jerry Paris
Esther Minciotti
Augusta Ciolli
Other Oscar Wins:
Ernest Borgnine, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Delbert Mann, Best Directing
Paddy Chayefsky, Best Writing (Screenplay)
'Around the World in 80 Days,' 1957
Director: Michael Anderson
Cast:
Cantinflas
David Niven
Robert Newton
Shirley MacLaine
Other Oscar Wins:
Lionel Lindon, Best Cinematography (Color)
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax, Best Film Editing
Victor Young, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
James Poe, John Farrow, S.J. Perelman, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'The Bridge on the River Kwai,' 1958
Director: David Lean
Cast:
William Holden
Jack Hawkins
Alec Guinness
Sessue Hayakawa
James Donald
André Morell
Peter Williams
John Boxer
Percy Herbert
Harold Goodwin
Ann Sears
Geoffrey Horne
Other Oscar Wins:
Alec Guinness, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Hildyard, Best Cinematographer
David Lean, Best Directing
Peter Taylor, Best Film Editing
Malcolm Arnold, Best Music (Scoring)
Michael Wilson, Carl Foreman, Pierre Boulle, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Gigi,' 1959
Director: Vincente Minnelli
Cast:
Leslie Caron
Louis Jourdan
Maurice Chevalier
Hermione Gingold
Other Oscar Wins:
Joseph Ruttenberg, Best Cinematography (Color)
Cecil Beaton, Best Costume Design
Vincente Minnelli, Best Directing
Adrienne Fazan, Best Film Editing
Andre Previn, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Alan Jay Lerner, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
"Gigi," Music by Frederick Loewe; Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Best Music (Song)
William A. Horning, Preston Ames (Art Direction); Henry Grace, Keogh Gleason (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Ben-Hur,' 1960
Director: William Wyler
Cast:
Charlton Heston
Jack Hawkins
Haya Harareet
Stephen Boyd
Hugh Griffith
Other Oscar Wins:
Charlton Heston, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Hugh Griffith, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert L. Surtees, Best Cinematography (Color)
Elizabeth Haffenden, Best Costume Design (Color)
William Wyler, Best Directing
Ralph E. Winters, John D. Dunning, Best Film Editing
Miklos Rozsa, Best Music (Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Franklin E. Milton, Best Sound
A. Arnold Gillespie, Robert MacDonald (Visual Effects); Milo Lory (Audible Effects), Best Special Effects
William A. Horning, Edward Carfagno (Art Direction); Hugh Hunt (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
'The Apartment,' 1961
Director: Billy Wilder
Cast:
Jack Lemmon
Shirley MacLaine
Fred MacMurray
Jack Kruschen
Other Oscar Wins:
Billy Wilder, Best Directing
Daniel Mandell, Best Film Editing
Billy Wilder, I. A. L. Diamond, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Written Directly for the Screen)
Alexander Trauner (Art Direction); Edward G. Boyle (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Black-and-White)
'West Side Story,' 1962
Director: Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins
Cast:
Natalie Wood
Richard Beymer
Rita Moreno
George Chakiris
Russ Tamblyn
Other Oscar Wins:
George Chakiris, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Rita Moreno, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Boris Leven (Art Direction); Victor A. Gangelin (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
Daniel L. Fapp, Best Cinematography (Color)
Irene Sharaff, Best Costume Design (Color)
Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins, Best Directing
Thomas Stanford, Best Film Editing
Fred Hynes, Gordon E. Sawyer, Best Sound
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Sid Ramin, Irwin Kostal, Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
'Lawrence of Arabia,' 1963
Director: David Lean
Cast:
Alec Guinness
Anthony Quinn
Jack Hawkins
José Ferrer
Anthony Quayle
Claude Rains
Arthur Kennedy
Omar Sharif
Peter O'Toole
Other Oscar Wins:
Fred A. Young, Best Cinematography (Color)
David Lean, Best Directing
Anne Coates, Best Film Editing
Maurice Jarre, Best Music (Music Score — Substantially Original)
John Cox, Best Sound
John Box, John Stoll (Art Direction); Dario Simoni (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
'Tom Jones,' 1964
Director: Tony Richardson
Cast:
Albert Finney
Susannah York
Hugh Griffith
Edith Evans
Diane Cilento
Joyce Redman
Other Oscar Wins:
Tony Richardson, Best Directing
John Addison, Best Music (Music Score — Substantially Original)
John Osborne, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'My Fair Lady,' 1965
Director: George Cukor
Cast:
Audrey Hepburn
Rex Harrison
Stanley Holloway
Wilfrid Hyde-White
Gladys Cooper
Jeremy Brett
Other Oscar Wins:
Rex Harrison, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Harry Stradling, Best Cinematography (Color)
Cecil Beaton, Best Costume Design (Color)
George Cukor, Best Directing
Andre Previn, Best Music (Scoring of Music — Adaptation or Treatment)
George R. Groves, Best Sound
Gene Allen, Cecil Beaton (Art Direction); George James Hopkins (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction (Color)
'The Sound of Music,' 1966
Director: Robert Wise
Cast:
Julie Andrews
Christopher Plummer
Angela Cartwright
Charmian Carr
Debbie Turner
Duane Chase
Heather Menzies-Urich
Kym Karath
Nicholas Hammond
Other Oscar Wins:
Robert Wise, Best Directing
William Reynolds, Best Film Editing
Irwin Kostal, Best Music (Scoring of Music — Adaptation or Treatment)
James P. Corcoran, Fred Hynes, Best Sound
'A Man for All Seasons,' 1967
Director: Fred Zinnemann
Cast:
Paul Scofield
Wendy Hiller
Leo McKern
Orson Welles
Robert Shaw
Susannah York
Other Oscar Wins:
Paul Scofield, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Ted Moore, Best Cinematography (Color)
Elizabeth Haffenden, Joan Bridge, Best Costume Design (Color)
Fred Zinnemann, Best Directing
Robert Bolt, Best Writing (Best Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'In the Heat of the Night,' 1968
Cast:
Sidney Poitier
Rod Steiger
Warren Oates
Lee Grant
Other Oscar Wins:
Rod Steiger, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Hal Ashby, Best Film Editing
Samuel Goldwyn Studio Sound Department, Best Sound
Stirling Silliphant, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Oliver!', 1969
Director: Carol Reed
Cast:
Ron Moody
Oliver Reed
Harry Secombe
Shani Wallis
Mark Lester
Jack Wild
Other Oscar Wins:
Carol Reed, Best Directing
John Green, Best Music (Score of a Musical Picture — Original or Adaptation)
Shepperton Studio Sound Department, Best Sound
John Box, Terence Marsh (Art Direction); Vernon Dixon, Ken Muggleston (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Midnight Cowboy,' 1970
Director: John Schlesinger
Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Jon Voight
Sylvia Miles
Brenda Vaccaro
Other Oscar Wins:
John Schlesinger, Best Directing
Waldo Salt, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Patton,' 1971
Director: Franklin J. Schaffner
Cast:
George C. Scott
Karl Malden
Michael Bates
Karl Michael Vogler
Other Oscar Wins:
George C. Scott, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Franklin J. Schaffner, Best Directing
Hugh S. Fowler, Best Film Editing
Douglas Williams, Don Bassman, Best Sound
Urie McCleary, Gil Parrondo (Art Direction); Antonio Mateos, Pierre-Louis Thevenet (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Francis Ford Coppola, Edmund H. North, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Based on Factual Material or Material Not Previously Published or Produced)
'The French Connection,' 1972
Director: William Friedkin
Cast:
Gene Hackman
Fernando Rey
Roy Scheider
Tony Lo Bianco
Marcel Bozzuffi
Other Oscar Wins:
Gene Hackman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
William Friedkin, Best Directing
Jerry Greenberg, Best Film Editing
Ernest Tidyman, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'The Godfather,' 1973
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Cast:
Marlon Brando
Al Pacino
James Caan
Other Oscar Wins:
Marlon Brando, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola, Best Writing (Screenplay — Based on Material From Another Medium)
'The Sting,' 1974
Director: George Roy Hill
Cast:
Paul Newman
Robert Redford
Robert Shaw
Other Oscar Wins:
Henry Bumstead (Art Direction); James Payne (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Edith Head, Best Costume Design
George Roy Hill, Best Directing
William Reynolds, Best Film Editing
Marvin Hamlisch, Best Music (Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation)
David S. Ward, Best Writing (Story and Screenplay — Based on Factual Material or Material Not Previously Published or Produced)
'The Godfather Part II,' 1975
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Cast:
Al Pacino
Robert De Niro
Robert Duvall
Other Oscar Wins:
Robert De Niro, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Dean Tavoularis, Angelo Graham (Art Direction); George R. Nelson (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Francis Ford Coppola, Best Directing
Nino Rota, Carmine Coppola, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo, Best Writing (Screenplay Adapted From Other Material)
'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' 1976
Director: Milos Forman
Cast:
Jack Nicholson
Louise Fletcher
Michael Berryman
Other Oscar Wins:
Jack Nicholson, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Louise Fletcher, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Milos Forman, Best Directing
Lawrence Hauben, Bo Goldman, Best Writing (Screenplay Adapted From Other Material)
'Rocky,' 1977
Director: John G. Avildsen
Cast:
Sylvester Stallone
Talia Shire
Burt Young
Other Oscar Wins:
John G. Avildsen, Best Directing
Richard Halsey, Scott Conrad, Best Film Editing
'Annie Hall,' 1978
Director: Woody Allen
Cast:
Woody Allen
Diane Keaton
Tony Roberts
Other Oscar Wins:
Diane Keaton, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Woody Allen, Best Directing
Woody Allen, Marshall Brickman, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen — Based on Factual Material or on Story Material Not Previously Published or Produced)
'The Deer Hunter,' 1979
Director: Michael Cimino
Cast:
Robert De Niro
Christopher Walken
John Cazale
Other Oscar Wins:
Christopher Walken, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Cimino, Best Directing
Peter Zinner, Best Film Editing
Richard Portman, William McCaughey, Aaron Rochin, Darin Knight, Best Sound
'Kramer vs. Kramer,' 1980
Director: Robert Benton
Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Meryl Streep
Jane Alexander
Other Oscar Wins:
Dustin Hoffman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Meryl Streep, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Robert Benton, Best Directing
Robert Benton, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Ordinary People,' 1981
Director: Robert Redford
Cast:
Donald Sutherland
Mary Tyler Moore
Judd Hirsch
Timothy Hutton
Other Oscar Wins:
Timothy Hutton, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Redford, Best Directing
Alvin Sargent, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Chariots of Fire,' 1982
Director: Hugh Hudson
Cast:
Ben Cross
Ian Charleson
Nicholas Farrell
Other Oscar Wins:
Milena Canonero, Best Costume Design
Vangelis, Best Music (Original Score)
Colin Welland, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
'Gandhi,' 1983
Director: Richard Attenborough
Cast:
Ben Kingsley
John Gielgud
Candice Bergen
Other Oscar Wins:
Ben Kingsley, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Billy Williams, Ronnie Taylor, Best Cinematography
John Mollo, Bhanu Athaiya, Best Costume Design
Richard Attenborough, Best Directing
John Bloom, Best Film Editing
John Briley, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
Stuart Craig, Bob Laing (Art Direction); Michael Seirton (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Terms of Endearment,' 1984
Director: James L. Brooks
Cast:
Shirley MacLaine
Debra Winger
Jack Nicholson
Other Oscar Wins:
Jack Nicholson, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Shirley MacLaine, Best Actress in a Leading Role
James L. Brooks, Best Directing
James L. Brooks, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Amadeus,' 1985
Director: Milos Forman
Cast:
F. Murray Abraham
Tom Hulce
Elizabeth Berridge
Other Oscar Wins:
F. Murray Abraham, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Patrizia Von Brandenstein (Art Direction); Karel Cerny (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Theodor Pistek, Best Costume Design
Milos Forman, Best Directing
Paul LeBlanc, Dick Smith, Best Makeup
Mark Berger, Tom Scott, Todd Boekelheide, Chris Newman, Best Sound
Peter Shaffer, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Out of Africa,' 1986
Director: Sydney Pollack
Cast:
Meryl Streep
Robert Redford
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Other Oscar Wins:
Stephen Grimes (Art Direction); Josie MacAvin (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
David Watkin, Best Cinematography
Sydney Pollack, Best Directing
John Barry, Best Music (Original Score)
Chris Jenkins, Gary Alexander, Larry Stensvold, Peter Handford, Best Sound
Kurt Luedtke, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'Platoon,' 1987
Director: Oliver Stone
Cast:
Charlie Sheen
Tom Berenger
Willem Dafoe
Other Oscar Wins:
Oliver Stone, Best Directing
Claire Simpson, Best Film Editing
John K. Wilkinson, Richard Rogers, Charles "Bud" Grenzbach, Simon Kaye, Best Sound
'The Last Emperor,' 1988
Director: Bernardo Bertolucci
Cast:
John Lone
Joan Chen
Peter O'Toole
Other Oscar Wins:
Vittorio Storaro, Best Cinematography
James Acheson, Best Costume Design
Bernardo Bertolucci, Best Directing
Gabriella Cristiani, Best Film Editing
Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su, Best Music (Original Score)
Bill Rowe, Ivan Sharrock, Best Sound
Mark Peploe, Bernardo Bertolucci, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
Ferdinando Scarfiotti (Art Direction); Bruno Cesari, Osvaldo Desideri (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Rain Man,' 1989
Director: Barry Levinson
Cast:
Dustin Hoffman
Tom Cruise
Valeria Golino
Other Oscar Wins:
Dustin Hoffman, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Barry Levinson, Best Directing
Screenplay by Ronald Bass, Barry Morrow; Story by Barry Morrow, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
'Driving Miss Daisy,' 1990
Director: Bruce Beresford
Cast:
Morgan Freeman
Jessica Tandy
Dan Aykroyd
Other Oscar Wins:
Jessica Tandy, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Manlio Rocchetti, Lynn Barber, Kevin Haney, Best Makeup
Alfred Uhry, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium)
'Dances With Wolves,' 1991
Director: Kevin Costner
Cast:
Kevin Costner
Mary McDonnell
Graham Greene
Other Oscar Wins:
Dean Semler, Best Cinematography
Kevin Costner, Best Directing
Neil Travis, Best Film Editing
John Barry, Best Music (Original Score)
Jeffrey Perkins, Bill W. Benton, Greg Watkins, Russell Williams II, Best Sound
Michael Blake, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material From Another Medium)
'The Silence of the Lambs,' 1992
Director: Jonathan Demme
Cast:
Jodie Foster
Anthony Hopkins
Lawrence A. Bonney
Other Oscar Wins:
Anthony Hopkins, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Jodie Foster, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jonathan Demme, Best Directing
Ted Tally, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)
'Unforgiven,' 1993
Director: Clint Eastwood
Cast:
Clint Eastwood
Gene Hackman
Morgan Freeman
Richard Harris
Other Oscar Wins:
Gene Hackman, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Clint Eastwood, Best Directing
Joel Cox, Best Film Editing
'Schindler's List,' 1994
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast:
Liam Neeson
Ralph Fiennes
Ben Kingsley
Other Oscar Wins:
Janusz Kaminski, Best Cinematography
Steven Spielberg, Best Directing
Michael Kahn, Best Film Editing
John Williams, Best Music (Original Score)
Steven Zaillian, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)
Allan Starski (Art Direction); Ewa Braun (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Forrest Gump,' 1995
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Cast:
Tom Hanks
Robin Wright
Gary Sinise
Other Oscar Wins:
Tom Hanks, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Robert Zemeckis, Best Directing
Arthur Schmidt, Best Film Editing
Eric Roth, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published)
Ken Ralston, George Murphy, Stephen Rosenbaum, Allen Hall, Best Visual Effects
'Braveheart,' 1996
Director: Mel Gibson
Cast:
Mel Gibson
Sophie Marceau
Patrick McGoohan
Other Oscar Wins:
John Toll, Best Cinematography
Mel Gibson, Best Directing
Peter Frampton, Paul Pattison, Lois Burwell, Best Makeup
Lon Bender, Per Hallberg, Best Sound Effects Editing
'The English Patient,' 1997
Director: Anthony Minghella
Cast:
Ralph Fiennes
Juliette Binoche
Willem Dafoe
Other Oscar Wins:
Juliette Binoche, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Seale, Best Cinematography
Ann Roth, Best Costume Design
Anthony Minghella, Best Directing
Walter Murch, Best Film Editing
Gabriel Yared, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
Walter Murch, Mark Berger, David Parker, Chris Newman, Best Sound
Stuart Craig (Art Direction); Stephenie McMillan (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Titanic,' 1998
Director: James Cameron
Cast:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Winslet
Billy Zane
Kathy Bates
Frances Fisher
Other Oscar Wins:
Russell Carpenter, Best Cinematography
Deborah L. Scott, Best Costume Design
James Cameron, Best Directing
Conrad Buff, James Cameron, Richard A. Harris, Best Film Editing
James Horner, Best Music (Original Dramatic Score)
"My Heart Will Go On," Music by James Horner; Lyrics by Will Jennings, Best Music (Original Song)
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, Mark Ulano, Best Sound
Tom Bellfort, Christopher Boyes, Best Sound Effects Editing
Robert Legato, Mark Lasoff, Thomas L. Fisher, Michael Kanfer, Best Visual Effects
Peter Lamont (Art Direction); Michael Ford (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
'Shakespeare in Love,' 1999
Director: John Madden
Cast:
Gwyneth Paltrow
Joseph Fiennes
Geoffrey Rush
Judi Dench
Other Oscar Wins:
Gwyneth Paltrow, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Judi Dench, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sandy Powell, Best Costume Design
Stephen Warbeck, Best Music (Original Musical or Comedy Score)
Marc Norman, Tom Stoppard, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
Martin Childs (Art Direction); Jill Quertier (Set Direction), Best Art Direction
'American Beauty,' 2000
Director: Sam Mendes
Cast:
Kevin Spacey
Annette Bening
Thora Birch
Other Oscar Wins:
Kevin Spacey, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Conrad L. Hall, Best Cinematography
Sam Mendes, Best Directing
Alan Ball, Best Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
'Gladiator,' 2001
Director: Ridley Scott
Cast:
Russell Crowe
Joaquin Phoenix
Connie Nielsen
Other Oscar Wins:
Russell Crowe, Actor in a Leading Role
Janty Yates, Best Costume Design
Scott Millan, Bob Beemer, Ken Weston, Best Sound
John Nelson, Neil Corbould, Tim Burke, Rob Harvey, Best Visual Effects
'A Beautiful Mind,' 2002
Director: Ron Howard
Cast:
Russell Crowe
Ed Harris
Jennifer Connelly
Other Oscar Wins:
Jennifer Connelly, Actress in a Supporting Role
Ron Howard, Best Directing
Akiva Goldsman, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published
'Chicago,' 2003
Director: Rob Marshall
Cast:
Renée Zellweger
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Richard Gere
Other Oscar Wins:
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Myhre (Art Direction); Gordon Sim (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Colleen Atwood, Best Costume Design
Martin Walsh, Best Film Editing
Michael Minkler, Dominick Tavella, David Lee, Best Sound
'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,' 2004
Director: Peter Jackson
Cast:
Elijah Wood
Viggo Mortensen
Ian McKellen
Sean Astin
Other Oscar Wins:
Grant Major (Art Direction); Dan Hennah and Alan Lee (Set Decoration), Best Art Direction
Ngila Dickson and Richard Taylor, Best Costume Design
Peter Jackson, Best Directing
Jamie Selkirk, Best Film Editing
Richard Taylor and Peter King, Best Makeup
Howard Shore, Best Music (Original Score)
"Into The West," Music and Lyrics by Fran Walsh, Howard Shore, Annie Lennox, Best Music (Original Song)
Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges and Hammond Peek, Best Sound Mixing
Jim Rygiel, Joe Letteri, Randall William Cook and Alex Funke, Best Visual Effects
Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'Million Dollar Baby,' 2005
Director: Clint Eastwood
Cast:
Hilary Swank
Clint Eastwood
Morgan Freeman
Other Oscar Wins:
Morgan Freeman, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Hilary Swank, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Clint Eastwood, Best Directing
'Crash,' 2006
Director: Paul Haggis
Cast:
Don Cheadle
Sandra Bullock
Thandie Newton
Other Oscar Wins:
Hughes Winborne, Best Film Editing
Paul Haggis and Bobby Moresco, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
'The Departed,' 2007
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Matt Damon
Jack Nicholson
Other Oscar Wins:
Martin Scorsese, Best Directing
Thelma Schoonmaker, Best Film Editing
William Monahan, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'No Country for Old Men,' 2008
Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Cast:
Tommy Lee Jones
Javier Bardem
Josh Brolin
Other Oscar Wins:
Javier Bardem, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Best Directing
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'Slumdog Millionaire,' 2009
Directors: Danny Boyle, Loveleen Tandan
Cast:
Dev Patel
Freida Pinto
Saurabh Shukla
Other Oscar Wins:
Anthony Dod Mantle, Best Cinematography
Danny Boyle, Best Directing
Chris Dickens, Best Film Editing
A.R. Rahman, Best Music (Original Score)
Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke and Resul Pookutty, Best Sound Mixing
Simon Beaufoy, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"Jai Ho," Music by A.R. Rahman; Lyrics by Gulzar, Best Music (Original Song)
'The Hurt Locker,' 2010
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Cast:
Jeremy Renner
Anthony Mackie
Brian Geraghty
Other Oscar Wins:
Kathryn Bigelow, Best Directing
Bob Murawski and Chris Innis, Best Film Editing
Paul N.J. Ottosson, Best Sound Editing
Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett, Best Sound Mixing
Mark Boal, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
'The King's Speech,' 2011
Director: Tom Hooper
Cast:
Colin Firth
Helena Bonham Carter
Geoffrey Rush
Other Oscar Wins:
Colin Firth, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hooper, Best Directing
David Seidler, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
'The Artist,' 2012
Director: Michel Hazanavicius
Cast:
Jean Dujardin
Bérénice Bejo
John Goodman
Other Oscar Wins:
Jean Dujardin, Best Actor in a Leading Role
Mark Bridges, Best Costume Design
Michel Hazanavicius, Best Directing
Ludovic Bource, Best Music (Original Score)
'Argo,' 2013
Director: Ben Affleck
Cast:
Ben Affleck
Bryan Cranston
John Goodman
Alan Arkin
Other Oscar Wins:
William Goldenberg, Best Film Editing
Chris Terrio, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'12 Years a Slave,' 2014
Director: Steve McQueen
Cast:
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Michael Fassbender
Lupita Nyong'o
Brad Pitt
Sarah Paulson
Other Oscar Wins:
Lupita Nyong'o, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
John Ridley, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),' 2015
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Cast:
Michael Keaton
Zach Galifianakis
Edward Norton
Emma Stone
Other Oscar Wins:
Michael Keaton, Best Actor
Emmanuel Lubezki, Best Cinematography
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Best Directing
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. and Armando Bo, Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
'Spotlight,' 2016
Director: Tom McCarthy
Cast:
Mark Ruffalo
Michael Keaton
Rachel McAdams
Liev Schreiber
Other Oscar Wins:
Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy, Best Original Screenplay
'Moonlight,' 2017
Director: Barry Jenkins
Cast:
Mahershala Ali
Naomie Harris
Janelle Monáe
Trevante Rhodes
Alex R. Hibbert
André Holland
Ashton Sanders
Jharrel Jerome
Other Oscar Wins:
Mahershala Ali, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Best Adapted Screenplay
'The Shape of Water,' 2018
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Cast:
Sally Hawkins
Octavia Spencer
Michael Shannon
Richard Jenkins
Michael Stuhlbarg
Doug Jones
Other Oscar Wins:
Guillermo del Toro, Best Directing
Alexandre Desplat, Best Original Score
Paul D. Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin, Best Production Design
'Green Book,' 2019
Director: Peter Farrelly
Cast:
Viggo Mortensen
Mahershala Ali
Linda Cardellini
Sebastian Maniscalco
Dimiter D. Marinov
Mike Hatton
Other Oscar Wins:
Mahershala Ali, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Best Original Screenplay
'Parasite,' 2020
Director:
Bong Joon Ho
Cast:
Chang Hyae-jin
Cho Yeo-jeong
Choi Woo-shik
Jung Hyeon-jun
Jung Ziso
Lee Jung-eun
Lee Sun-kyun
Park Myung-hoon
Park So-dam
Song Kang-ho
Other Oscar Wins:
Bong Joon Ho, Best Directing
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, Best Original Screenplay
Best International Feature
'Nomadland,' 2021
Director:
Chloé Zhao
Cast:
Frances McDormand
David Strathairn
Linda May
Swankie
Bob Wells
Other Oscar Wins:
Frances McDormand, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Chloé Zhao, Best Directing
'CODA,' 2022
Director:
Siân Heder
Cast:
Marlee Matlin
Troy Kotsur
Emilia Jones
Eugenio Derbez
Ferdia Walsh-Peelo
Daniel Durant
Other Oscar Wins:
Troy Kotsur, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Siân Heder, Best Adapted Screenplay
'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 2023
Directors:
Daniel Kwan
Daniel Scheinert
Cast:
Michelle Yeoh
Stephanie Hsu
Ke Huy Quan
Jenny Slate
Harry Shum Jr.
James Hong
Jamie Lee Curtis
Other Oscar Wins:
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Directing
Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress in a Leading Role
Ke Huy Quan, Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay
Paul Rogers, Best Film Editing
READ MORE: Meet All 6 Oscar-Nominated Couples Going for Gold at the 2024 Academy Awards
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.