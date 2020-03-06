Kid Rock Pledges $50,000 to Tennessee Tornado Relief

Kid Rock is among the many celebrities stepping up to help those affected by the deadly tornado that tore through middle Tennessee on March 3, killing at least 25 people and destroying multiple homes.

During a March 5 telethon, a partnership between CMT, the American Red Cross and NBC affiliate WSMV, Kid Rock pledged $50,000 to tornado relief efforts.

"We'd like to thank the Kid Rock Foundation for its $50k donation to the Rebuilding Tennessee telethon," CMT wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Detroit-born singer, who owns a bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville, promised to help in whatever way he can.

"Whatever needs to be done to help Tennessee and the people she holds hit by last nights devastating storm, count me in," he wrote. "God Bless Nashville."

Several artists are helping Tennessee residents impacted by the tornado. Kacey Musgraves held an online auction of her stage clothes to benefit tornado relief. Chris Young donated $50,000 to the Music City Inc. foundation. Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Country duo Dan + Shay have donated $100,000.

Loretta Lynn's Ranch is offering discounted lodging to those in Nashville and middle Tennessee who were displaced by the tornado.

To donate money to those impacted by the tornado, visit the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. You can donate items to the Community Resource Center.

