The Hallmark Channel's Loveuary lineup of sugary-sweet romance movies continues apace, and a new celebrity dream couple may have just emerged. Valentine's Day is well and truly upon us!

Rumors of a Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes romance have swirled since the pair were spotted cozying up together at the airport in January. In a cheeky Feb. 8th TikTok, Ballerini seems to have made her official ~unofficial~ debut with the Outer Banks star, responding to one user's comment, "@hichasestokes come get your girl," with a cryptic video taken from her bed. You be the judge:

In the video, Ballerini is posted up in bed enjoying her morning coffee and wearing under-eye skincare patches. (Multi-tasking queen.) The "You're Drunk, Go Home" singer then pans over to what looks like a tattooed man lying in bed with her.

While Ballerini didn't reveal her companion's face, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the mystery man's ink matched that of Stokes, with one user writing, "I did some digging, that is 100% chase's arm tats!!" Still other galaxy-brained internet natives identified Stokes by the shadow cast on the bed: "I'm crying at the shadow reflection of his side profile on the bed."

Ballerini's TikTok is the latest in a long line of hints and winks she and Stokes have dropped into the public imagination recently. Last month, Stokes shared an Instagram photo of the pair snuggled up in the stands at a football game.

And in an interview with People that dropped Feb. 8th (the same day Ballerini posted the mysterious video), Stokes, 30, seemed to fuel romance rumors, saying that the two have been "spending some time together."

"Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl," Stokes added. "She's great. We're having a good time."

Stokes' comments mark the first time the couple has spoken publicly about their recent sightings together. Previously, Stokes dated Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline, 25, for over a year. The pair split up in November of 2021.

Stokes and Ballerini's rumored relationship comes just a few months after Ballerini, 29, filed for divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans, 37, after five years of marriage. Speaking anonymously to ET, a source said that Ballerini and Stokes "are having a great time together."

"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her," the source told ET in January. "Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face."

The true test of a relationship rumor? Mutual promotion. We'll just have to wait and see whether Ballerini hypes the return of Outer Banks on Feb. 23rd...