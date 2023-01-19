Kelsea Ballerini is well aware that fans want to hear every single detail about her love life. But that doesn't mean she's going to give it to them.

The country singer's love life has been a hot topic ever since she split from ex-husband Morgan Evans in August. But she's taking a stand against listening to what everyone on the internet has to say about the situation.

In a new TikTok Ballerini posted to her personal account, she sent a pointed message: the internet's opinion of her breakup doesn't matter anymore. During the clip, Ballerini stressed that she knows she should "stop reading [and] stop looking" at what others say about her online.

She shared a selection of news posts and screenshots in her video, including celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, which had included a slew of anonymous "blind items" or tips about her supposedly dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Instead of confirming or denying the rumors floating around about her, Ballerini made the decision to say nothing at all and take the internet to task for its meddling. Even she found it a bit humorous to be in that position as she laughed her way through the video.

"What is happening, you guys?" she asked. "What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" she said, then sighed. She even captioned her post with a cheeky message: "I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂"

For fans looking for confirmation on whether the star was with someone new, this isn't quite it. But it's the closest Ballerini has come to offering anything like that, however, which is interesting in and of itself.

