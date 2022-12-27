TikTok Is Going Wild Over Dolly Parton's Adorable Housewares Line

Dolly Parton sure knows how to make her fans happy. In addition to her legendary music that has entertained the generations, the singer -- who is never out of style -- has released a book, multiple movies and consumer lines. She has a dog toy and clothing brand called Doggy Parton, and fans on TikTok seem to have rediscovered her home line this year. The line is available for purchase at stores such as Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, JCPenney and more, and many videos show fans rushing out to the stores to get their special Dolly Parton item to bring into their home.

It's no surprise that fans are having such a strong reaction to this line, as it features adorable items such as salt and pepper shakers in the shape of cowboy boots or guitars, a large cowboy boot-shaped spoon rest, a wooden butterfly serving tray, dinner wear sets with plaid or paisley patterns and more. Multiple TikTok users have shared videos of themselves going out to find the home line and adding a unique item to their home collection.

In one video, a fan showcases all the beautiful items in the collection while Parton's classic song, "9 to 5," plays.

Advertisement

Another fan found Parton's salt and pepper shakers at a Marshall's store and she showcases them in her house, writing, "I'm so obsessed. Parton's song "Jolene" plays throughout the video.

Video creators have been making Dolly Parton-inspired content on TikTok for years, and the singer finally joined the app in early December. So far, her videos have included nostalgic memories from her career as well as updates on what she's up to now. She has also showcased one of her other brands: her cake mix and frosting line released via Duncan Hines. In multiple videos, she makes sure fans' kitchens are ready for the holidays with her cake mix.

Advertisement

Related Videos