Dolly Parton has joined Trisha Yearwood and Miranda Lambert in the pet products game. The Country Music Hall of Famer has partnered with SportPet Designs to launch the Doggy Parton Collection: a line of dog apparel, toys and other accessories. Part of the proceeds will benefit non-profit rescue organization Willa B. Farms.

The line's available through Amazon, with a doggyparton.com in the works. Highlights include a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara accent, a rhinestone-encrusted harness, a denim and gingham print bandana, vintage-style Parton t-shirts, a pink high heel squeaky toy and even a blonde wig modeled after Parton's iconic hairdo.

As of Sept. 1, several items have sold out on Amazon. No word on when or if to expect restocks.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton shared in a video statement. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

Though Parton's not a pet owner, she counts manager Danny Nozell's French bulldog Billy the Kid as her goddog. Billy serves as a model and mascot for the pet apparel brand.

Per the Middle Tennessee-area animal rescue's website, Willa B. Farms "is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tenn., Willa B. Farms rescues and rehabilitates animals, one by one, offering them a loving, caring environment where they can recover and thrive."

In her video statement, Parton described the non-profit as "a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love."

It's not the first extension of Parton's business empire that replaces "Dolly" with "Doggie." Pet-owning park visitors can pay to leave their pooch at Dollywood's daycare for four-legged children: Doggywood.

