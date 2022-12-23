In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.

Dolly's skillet cornbread recipe is perfect for busy cooks; it only requires three main ingredients that you can mix together faster than you can sing "Jolene." After that, just pop it in the oven for 25 minutes and you'll have a delicious southern staple that would make the country queen herself proud. It serves eight, so you'll have enough to serve the whole family (or leftovers for yourself).

Parton has always loved to cook and has often shared how much she loved her family members' southern cooking.

"Growing up in the South with my mom being the greatest cook in the world -- and my aunts and my grandmas -- I just remember things like fried chicken on Sunday was one of the greatest things ever," she told TODAY. "Or like a big old bowl of potato salad along with the chicken. I make chicken and dumplings. My mom was good at that, so I kind of follow her. I just remember when I tasted all that good food, any of that left an impression on me."

Parton says that when she was growing up, cooking food for others was an important part of bonding with your community. It's something that she continues today, frequently cooking up her famous chicken and dumplings for her co-stars on movie sets.

"I cook a lot when I'm on my movie sets," Parton said. "I have this huge big pot, and I make chicken and dumplings. I'm famous for it, so everybody wants me to make that or a peanut butter fudge that I love and take on set with me. Everybody asks, 'When are you going to do the dumplings?' I always announce it a couple of days before so they all look forward to it. So, I've had my dumplings eaten by a lot of famous people."

Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe

2 cups self-rising cornmeal (Martha White or White Lily recommended)

1-1 ½ cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons bacon drippings, plus extra for the skillet

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Mix together 2 cups of self-rising cornmeal, salt, bacon drippings and buttermilk. Stir batter with wooden spoon and pour into 9-inch skillet. Put skillet into the oven for about 25 minutes (Dolly says you'll know it's done when the cornbread springs back when tapped!) at 425 degrees F.

