Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Brings New Song, 'Berry Pie,' With Her

Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok, and she's already setting trends on the video sharing app. The country legend made her debut on TikTok this week, and for her first video, she shared a clip of her various looks and appearances through the years set to the familiar intro to her classic song "9 to 5." Within the video, she wrote "Hey TikTok, it's Dolly!" and in the caption she simply shared, "I have arrived!"

She shared more videos featuring clips of her through the years, nostalgic moments and clips of other users' videos that were inspired by her. Showing she's been catching up on all of the "DollyTok" content that creators have made over the years, she wrote, "Looks like I missed a lot! You all are so creative. Now that I'm here, tag me!"

In a video shared Monday (Dec. 5), Parton is seen in the kitchen whipping up some cake when she makes what she calls a "baking blunder." A new song called "Berry Pie," which was released specifically for TikTok, is playing in the background of the video. Parton then invites all creators to use the song to show off their own baking mistakes.

"I've had my fair share of baking blunders, and the holidays are full of them! Share your holiday #bakingblunders with me using #berrypie," she writes in the caption.

Parton promotes her new "Berry Pie" song in other videos as well, including one featuring her making cookies. In another video, she addresses her cooking skills to her audience.

"I'm a really, really good cook," she says. "I'm not a gourmet cook. My food is not pretty, but it's good."

She then continues to talk about food in another video, saying, "Every diet I ever fell off of is because of a potato."

"Either french fries or mashed potatoes or baked potatoes," she says. "Potatoes, potatoes, potatoes. I never met a spud I didn't like."

Fans posting in the comments were clearly excited to see the country icon on TikTok, and the possibilities are endless for what Parton will create on the app.

