The Best Romantic Movies on Netflix To Stream This Valentine's Day

They make you cry. They make you laugh. They make you fall in love. Yes, I'm talking about romantic movies. Regardless of whether you have romance in your real life or not, romantic films can transport you, move you and delight you in a way that other movies often can't. Especially if this cold and gray winter has you down, films filled with hilarious meet-cutes, adorable grand gestures and sob-worthy love confessions can warm even the coldest hearts.

If you're getting bored with your regular routine of classic romantic comedies and overplayed dramatic loves or even the Hallmark Channel, there are dozens of films on Netflix that can scratch your romantic itch.

Here are our 15 favorite romantic movies, ready to stream on Netflix:

Made of Honor (2008)

This classic rom-com has everything you could possibly want in a romantic movie: Patrick Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey in a suit and Patrick Dempsey in a kilt. This slapstick comedy follows womanizer Tom (played by Dempsey, of course) who belatedly realizes he's in love with his best friend Hannah (Michelle Monaghan) right as she announces she's engaged.

After accepting the role as Hannah's male maid of honor, Tom tries to sabotage the wedding from the inside while trying to woo Hannah. It's a fun, easy-to-watch film that will make you laugh and actually root for the womanizer.

Five Feet Apart (2019)

This tear-jerker is not for the faint of heart. But if you're OK with crying your eyes out for the rest of the night, grab a box of tissues and a tub of ice cream, and dive in. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play two teenagers with cystic fibrosis whose compromised immune systems force them to stay 6 feet from each other.

Naturally, the two are drawn to each other. They bond over their difficult diagnoses and struggle to embrace full lives with their families and friends. It's a dramatic film that will make you question how far you'd go for the ones you love.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

If you're looking for something a little less high stakes, this American teenage romance could be the perfect medicine. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) enjoys writing love letters to all of her crushes, but without ever intending to send them. Then, one day, the letters all mysteriously disappear and wind up in the hands of those crushes, including her current crush, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

This spunky, light-hearted film reminds you of the excitement and wonders that your first love brings and how absolutely devastating your first heartbreak can be. Plus, if you love the first film, we have good news: The To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise features two more films and a spinoff television series, all based on the novels by Jenny Han.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Based on James Baldwin's 1974 novel, If Beale Street Could Talk tells the tragic story of a Black couple in love but struggling in 1970s New York. Clementine "Tish" Rivers (KiKi Layne) discovers she's pregnant after her lover, Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt (Stephan James), ends up in prison for a crime he didn't commit. She sets out to clear his name and free him from prison before their child is born.

While it's somewhat sad, the film is equally beautiful and powerful. It was nominated for a slew of awards, and Regina King secured the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tish's mother. So grab your tissues and settle in.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Ali Wong tapped into her romantic side while writing her first film, Always Be My Maybe. She stars as Sasha Tran, a successful celebrity chef. She bumps into her former childhood friend, Marcus Kim (Randall Park), shortly after she breaks off a long-running engagement. The pair must juggle their very different lives while trying to make their relationship work.

This romantic comedy is a heartwarming and delightful film that may just have you wishing your first-grade crush would reappear to sweep you off your feet.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

This American romance practically invented the term rom-com. If you don't love the infamous diner scene where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm in front of Billy Crystal, then you have to love all of Ryan's hairstyle changes.

This will-they-won't-they follows Harry and Sally over 12 years as they attempt to answer the question of whether men and women can just be friends. They both navigate other relationships, breakups and each other in this hilarious classic.

Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Though French and nearly three hours long, Blue is the Warmest Colour is a passionate look into how social class, art and identity affect one's search for love. The film starts with Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) in high school, struggling with her sexuality and fascinated by a blue-haired woman (Léa Seydoux) she saw in the street. Tracking their relationship, the pair face disappointments, career setbacks and temptations as they try to keep their love alive.

While it may not resolve in a perfectly tied-up bow that some would prefer, this iconic film is a beautiful look into pleasure, sadness, anger, lust and hope.

Love & Basketball (2000)

If you love sports movies, there is no better romantic sports drama than Love & Basketball. Childhood friends Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) both want nothing more than to play professional basketball. This cult classic follows their journey to reach their athletic goals through high school, college and their adult lives, despite being vastly different people and falling in love.

Now a cult classic, the film features a number of stars including Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall and Tyra Banks, and is sure to make you want to grab a basketball.

The Lovebirds (2020)

This refreshing and hilarious take on a murder mystery takes a comical look into a longtime relationship that is struggling to regain its spark. Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani (Issa Rae) have just broken up when they accidentally witness a violent murder -- using their car. Fearful they'll be falsely convicted of murder, the pair seek to clear their names while simultaneously trying to work through their relationship problems.

It's a breezy, exciting watch that is unpredictably funny and will leave you wishing Rae and Nanjiani were a couple in real life.

The Lake House (2006)

This classic is Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves at their best. This fantastical romantic drama circles around Alex and Kate, who magically exchange letters via the mailbox at a lake house despite living there two years apart. They fall in love through books and funny notes, though their time differences make it impossible for them to meet.

This film revolves around Valentine's Day, making it automatically romantic, and will make you long for the days when couples wrote love letters to each other.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Though it's an unfortunate punchline too often, Brokeback Mountain is a revered classic and won a number of awards for the performances, screenplay and score. It's often credited as a significant cultural turning point that launched queer cinema into the mainstream.

This neo-Western romantic drama follows cowboys Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), who work together one summer and have a one-night stand, despite living in Wyoming in the 1960s. Against all odds, the pair fall in love and cannot stay apart from one another.

Wedding Season (2022)

If you love meddling parents, secret DJs and weddings, this romantic comedy is for you. One of the latest releases on the list, this film is a twist on a classic concept: Two people pretend to be in love in order to fool their loved ones.

Asha's (Pallavi Sharda) mother worries about her bleak dating life and sets her up on a date with Ravi (Suraj Sharma). Despite it going badly, the pair agree to be each other's dates during wedding season as they slowly fall for each other. It's a fun, low-stakes watch that will leave you laughing.

Life As We Know It (2010)

What's a list of the best romantic movies without one starring Katherine Heigl? This delightful rom-com may have tear-inducing scenes, but it's a fun adventure about two people trying to navigate parenting.

Holly and Eric (Josh Duhamel), who passionately hate each other, are forced to raise their best friends' 1-year-old child together after their friends die in a car accident. It's a messy, spunky film that will tug at your heartstrings.

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

This ensemble film from Warner Brothers skillfully captures the complications of finding love at any age. It's a love triangle meets a midlife crisis with a star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone.

It starts with Moore's character telling her longtime husband she cheated on him and wants a divorce. Carell's character then tries to reinvent himself and rediscover his manhood. It's full of twists and hilarious misunderstandings. Plus, you have to see Gosling do the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing.

Along Came Polly (2004)

We're rounding out this list with another classic romantic comedy. Reuben (Ben Stiller), a risk-averse actuary for a massive life insurance company, is enjoying his beach honeymoon with his new wife when he discovers her sleeping with a scuba instructor. Devastated, he returns to New York, where he runs into a former classmate, Polly (Jennifer Aniston).

Their vastly different personalities create hilarious and uncomfortable scenes, all while Reuben must decide if he wants to pursue a risky relationship with Polly or go back to his wife. It's an enjoyable and light-hearted watch, especially if you love salsa dancing.

