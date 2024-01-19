Just because everyone else is planning elaborate Valentine's dinner dates, stocking up on red roses, and drowning their significant others in Valentine's candy doesn't mean you have to follow suit. A low-key Valentine's Day can be just as nice—dare we say, nicer?—than an over-the-top one.
At the very least, staying in is a heck of a lot cheaper. According to NASDAQ, Americans spend approximately $192.80 on average to celebrate the annual holiday of love. That includes not only going out and getting gifts for that special someone but also buying Valentine's for friends, co-workers, pets, and children (along with their classmates and teachers). While there's nothing wrong with showing love to the people you love most, there is something to be said about bowing out of the commercial holiday's typical traditions (especially when the price of said holiday keeps increasing).
We're all for reinventing the way we celebrate. If you're over the February 14th norm, then it's time to find a new normal. You could plan a romantic movie marathon, cook a candlelit dinner at home, or cozy up with a stack of cheesy, lovey-dovey romance books.
Whether you prefer to be whisked away on a grand adventure or just want to escape into a steamy love story, these 15 Valentine's Day-themed romance books will make the perfect additions to your cozy night in.
'My Phony Valentine' by Courtney Walsh
Is there anything more tantalizing than a fake romance turned real? We think not, which is why we're very into this phony relationship between a down-on-her-luck restaurant owner and a bad-boy hockey player. Especially seeing as how their faux love story begins on February 14th.
'My Phony Valentine' from $4.99
'The Valentine Inn' by Jennifer Peel
Harboring a secret crush on your dreamy boss is never a good idea. But sharing a room with him at a cozy inn during a blizzard? Downright reckless. But that's what you do when you're a hopeless romantic with poor decision-making skills whose name is literally Charlotte Valentine.
'The Valentine Inn' from $4.99
'Never Fall for Your Fake Fiancè' by Kate O'Keeffe
Another forced, fake romance, this one involves a popular deputy mayor with a playboy rep who needs to convince his constituents he's settling down. To do that, he enlists the help of a woman who's hoping this faux engagement will get her real crush to notice her. But what happens when the line between real and fake starts to blur?
'Never Fall for Your Fake Fiancè' from $4.99
"The Trouble With Valentine's Day" by Rachel Gibson
Perpetually single on Valentine's Day, Kate Hamilton is determined to seduce a hunky stranger—even if she has to return home to the small town of Gospel, Idaho. Rejected by her first attempt, she gives up and resigns herself to another year of solo romance. Until she runs into that hunky stranger at a market after-hours—and he's not as uninterested as she thought.
'The Trouble With Valentine's Day' from $7.99
'Valentine Princess' by Meg Cabot
If you're a big fan of the Anne Hathaway movie "Princess Diaries," then you have to read the original series by Meg Cabot. This book, in particular, is about Mia attempting to prove to her Grandmère that the boy she really wants is good enough to marry the princess of Genovia. So it wouldn't hurt if he leaned into the spirit of Valentine's Day and (finally) told her he loved her.
'Valentine Princess' from $12.99
'Royal Valentine' by Jenn McKinlay
What better challenge to take on during Valentine's Day than hitting on men who are historically out of your league? That's what Molly Graham's best friend forces her to do—only neither of them ever thought she'd land the handsome British professor wandering through the halls at the literature museum she works in.
'Royal Valentine' from $3.99
'The Chocolate Kiss' by Laura Florand
Nothing screams romantic Valentine's Day love story like two competing chocolatiers. Especially when one's decadent creations are rumored to hold a magical love spell. If you love your romance books to have a bit of a witchy vibe (no matter the time of year), this one is for you.
'The Chocolate Kiss' from $4.99
'The Do-Over' by Lynn Painter
The only thing worse than living through a "dumpster fire" of a Valentine's Day? Living through it over and over and over again. Emilie Horby is caught in a February 14th time loop, and the only way to break the curse is to say goodbye to her cheating first love—and maybe hello to the one who's been there all along.
'The Do-Over' from $9.99
'The Second You're Single' by Cara Tanamachi
Love finds you when you least expect it—and freelance writer Sora Reid doesn't expect it at all on Valentine's Day. So she makes a public pledge in front of her readers to #gosolo. Which she totally planned to keep until her childhood friend reappeared looking all grown and more handsome than ever.
'The Second You're Single' from $2.99
'Exes & O's' by Amy Lea
Tara Chen has been dubbed by her past boyfriends as a "stage-five clinger." But that's not going to stop her from revisiting her past in hopes of finding a future. Having her roommate, Trevor, help out is just a bonus. It's not like she'll fall for him again or anything, right?
'Exes & O's' from $11.99
'Love? Maybe' by Heather Hepler
Being born on February 14th should have made Piper a natural romantic. But it didn't. In fact, she's far from it, thanks to the rotating door of fathers and father figures who left her as a kid. So when her friends come up with a plan to find them all Valentine's Day dates, she has low expectations—until a secret admirer has her reconsidering this whole love business.
'Love? Maybe' from $5.99
'Marly's Ghost' by David Levithan
This one is a little more somber but still hopeful and romantic. The death of his girlfriend, Marley, has left Ben shattered. But when her ghost shows up on February 14th, he must take a painful journey through his V-Day past, present, and future to finally say goodbye. Good for fans of "A Christmas Carol."
'Marly's Ghost' from $7.99
'Ophelia: A Valentine's Day Bride' by Kit Morgan
This sweet, romantic comedy read has all the things we love about these kinds of books: small-town charm, an unexpected romance, and a big-city slicker who thinks he's too good for the simple life. Spoiler alert: he's not.
'Ophelia: A Valentine's Day Bride' from $2.99
'Sweeter Than Chocolate' by Lizzie Shane
Sorry, we can't help but put another magic chocolate-centered read on your list. This one involves a generationally-owned chocolate shop with a recipe that may or may not help you find your soulmate—so long as you eat it on February 14. Can the owner convince a skeptical TV reporter that the rumor is true? She'll just have to eat one and find out.
'Sweeter Than Chocolate' from $10.69
'Can't Fix Cupid' by Raven Kennedy
Cupid deserves her own love story, don't you think? Raven Kennedy sure does, and that's why she wrote this funny, fast-paced read about a cupid who lost her match-making powers. Desperate to get them back, her only hope is fixing a grumpy billionaire who wants nothing to do with love.
'Can't Fix Cupid' from $3.99
