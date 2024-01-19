Just because everyone else is planning elaborate Valentine's dinner dates, stocking up on red roses, and drowning their significant others in Valentine's candy doesn't mean you have to follow suit. A low-key Valentine's Day can be just as nice—dare we say, nicer?—than an over-the-top one.

At the very least, staying in is a heck of a lot cheaper. According to NASDAQ, Americans spend approximately $192.80 on average to celebrate the annual holiday of love. That includes not only going out and getting gifts for that special someone but also buying Valentine's for friends, co-workers, pets, and children (along with their classmates and teachers). While there's nothing wrong with showing love to the people you love most, there is something to be said about bowing out of the commercial holiday's typical traditions (especially when the price of said holiday keeps increasing).

We're all for reinventing the way we celebrate. If you're over the February 14th norm, then it's time to find a new normal. You could plan a romantic movie marathon, cook a candlelit dinner at home, or cozy up with a stack of cheesy, lovey-dovey romance books.

Whether you prefer to be whisked away on a grand adventure or just want to escape into a steamy love story, these 15 Valentine's Day-themed romance books will make the perfect additions to your cozy night in.