25 Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes for a Romantic Meal for Two

This Valentine's Day, you may decide to avoid winter weather and big crowds by making dinner for two at home. It's a low-key way to honor Cupid's holiday while steering clear of the stress that goes along with eating out. Few experiences say "Be My Valentine" like a home-cooked meal made with love and care. A homemade meal offers you more time to focus on your special someone, which is what Valentine's Day is all about!

The only worry you might still have is what you're going to make your Valentine for dinner. The whole point of staying at home on Valentine's Day is to leave stress behind and not create more of it. How do you keep your wits while managing to create a memorable meal for you and your sweetie?

Start here with our list of 25 Valentine's Day dinner recipes to remember. These dinners are the most satisfying way to a man's (and woman's) heart and are bursting with flavor. You'll find recipes with unique touches, such as decadent red wine sauce and chocolate pasta. Offerings such as buttery seafood, "Marry Me Chicken" and heart-shaped pizzas are ready to impress.

All you'll think about after enjoying these romantic Valentine's Day dinner recipes is, "What's for dessert?"