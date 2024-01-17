25 Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes for a Romantic Meal for Two

This Valentine's Day, you may decide to avoid winter weather and big crowds by making dinner for two at home. It's a low-key way to honor Cupid's holiday while steering clear of the stress that goes along with eating out. Few experiences say "Be My Valentine" like a home-cooked meal made with love and care. A homemade meal offers you more time to focus on your special someone, which is what Valentine's Day is all about!
The only worry you might still have is what you're going to make your Valentine for dinner. The whole point of staying at home on Valentine's Day is to leave stress behind and not create more of it. How do you keep your wits while managing to create a memorable meal for you and your sweetie?
Start here with our list of 25 Valentine's Day dinner recipes to remember. These dinners are the most satisfying way to a man's (and woman's) heart and are bursting with flavor. You'll find recipes with unique touches, such as decadent red wine sauce and chocolate pasta. Offerings such as buttery seafood, "Marry Me Chicken" and heart-shaped pizzas are ready to impress.
All you'll think about after enjoying these romantic Valentine's Day dinner recipes is, "What's for dessert?"
Cocoa-Spiced Steaks With Red Wine-Chocolate Sauce
Making Cocoa-Spiced Steaks With Red Wine-Chocolate Sauce doesn't mean you're having dessert for dinner. It's no secret that adding cocoa to your steak rub brings out the flavor in droves. Combine it with paprika, allspice and cayenne for a spicy mix. Red wine finishes the job by waking up the cocoa-spiced juices for something you'll crave long after Valentine's Day.
Get the recipe here from Food & Wine.
Marry Me Chicken
This chicken recipe may seem simple, but there's a reason it became known as Marry Me Chicken. The velvety texture of the creamy Tuscan-style chicken is super inviting (and it doesn't hurt that it's made in one pot). In 25 minutes, this sumptuous meal will transport you and the one you love to a Tuscan villa for two.
Here's the recipe from Little Sunny Kitchen.
Lobster Tails With Garlic Lemon Butter
A romantic seafood dinner filled with buttery lobster is a real treat. It may scare you to prepare lobster at home, which is why this recipe calls for lobster tails. They're the tastiest part of the lobster and soak up ingredients such as garlic, lemon and mustard. In no time at all, you'll both be transported to a fancy seafood restaurant by the seaside.
Find the recipe from Natasha's Kitchen.
Creamy Pappardelle With Smoked Salmon and Caviar
Dishes such as creamy Pappardelle With Smoked Salmon and Caviar are what dinner with your Valentine is all about. It requires only 2 ounces of salmon roe (caviar) and smoked salmon you can find in most grocery stores. With creamy leeks and herbs such as tarragon, parsley and chives, your hearts (and taste buds) will sing with glee.
Spanish Paella
When you prepare a traditional meal from a faraway land, it's almost like going on a couple's vacation. This paella recipe will have you and your special someone basking in the warmth of a Spanish sun. It doesn't require any special equipment — just a large non-stick skillet.
Combine your favorites among seafood, chicken and Spanish rice (and don't forget the saffron). The hearty meal will provide plenty of leftovers once Valentine's Day has passed.
Here's the recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch.
Roast Beef Tenderloin With Red Wine Sauce
Recipes that combine beef with red wine sauces are popular because they taste amazing. Outside of making the sauce with red wine, thyme and beef stock, preparing the beef is easy. Once the sauce reduces to delicate perfection, pour it over the juicy meat after it rests. Serve with sides such as potato au gratin or French green beans for a splendid meal at home.
Get the recipe from Once Upon A Chef.
Coq au Vin
When it's romantic Valentine's Day dinner recipes you're looking for, the French can help. Coq Au Vin means "rooster in wine," but don't worry — no roosters are needed here! There's something hearty and sophisticated about chicken-based stews, especially this one. With thick bacon, pearl onions, herbs, button mushrooms and red wine, you're bound to make someone smile.
Find the recipe here from RecipeTin Eats.
Easy Butter and Herb-Baked Oysters
It's no secret that oysters are among a list of foods known to set the mood for a romantic evening. Don't spend your time with too many ingredients or complicated processes. Oysters are baked with a handful of extras, such as butter, breadcrumbs, lemon juice and chives. The herb butter and toasted breadcrumbs will make these oysters special with minimal effort.
Find the recipe from The Spruce Eats.
The Ultimate Beef Wellington
Many in the UK reserve Beef Wellington for holidays such as Christmas or a Sunday with family. It's just as outstanding for two people in love to enjoy together on Valentine's Day. By wrapping the beef in prosciutto and using store-bought puff pastry, this holiday treat saves time before dinner. Once you slice into that first piece of Beef Wellington, love will definitely be in the air.
Pear Salad With Balsamic and Walnuts
Not every Valentine's Day dinner has to be rich and heavy. When saving room for dessert, make a pear salad with fennel, dried cranberries and an array of nuts. It's a fantastic vegetarian option with a unique flavor combination that still satisfies. With shaved pecorino cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette, this salad becomes the prelude to a decadent chocolate dessert.
Here's the recipe from Love & Lemons.
Swiss Chard and Mushroom Galette
Almost any ingredients you can think of become something tastier when baked in a galette. It's similar to a savory pie made with a specific dough — in this case, a whole-wheat variation. Mushrooms and Swiss chard sit over a bed of ricotta cheese that transforms once baked. Plus, you both don't have to feel guilty about eating this gratifying-yet-light dinner.
Get the recipe from Bon Appetit.
Slow Cooker French Onion Pot Roast
Low and slow is the key to a fabulous Valentine's Day dinner for two. This recipe takes the classic flavors of French onion soup and adds them to a hearty pot roast. You don't have to spend hours in the kitchen either since you can use canned French onion soup for additional flavor. Sear the roast and let it all cook for four to six hours, while you dress up for a romantic evening.
Heart-Shaped Pizza
It's about time we included something heart-shaped among the best Valentine's Day dinner recipes. When you and your honey don't love any meal as much as pizza, make one they'll enjoy at home. It's easy to shape the pizza crust like a heart before it bakes in the oven. For added cuteness, cut your pepperoni into hearts to decorate the pie in the name of love.
Here's the recipe from Lil' Luna.
Pasta Alfredo
When it comes to rich pasta recipes, we usually save Pasta Alfredo for a very special occasion. You won't be disappointed when you taste this ridiculously creamy Alfredo that doesn't involve many ingredients. It'll take 10 minutes for the sauce to cook, so you can make a side salad to balance things out!
Find the recipe from The Salty Marshmallow.
Creamy Potato and Leek Gratin
While you may not think of a gratin as a Valentine's Day treat, its creamy texture and unique flavor prove quite distinct. Russet potatoes, leeks, cream and thyme can bubble away in the oven while you and your love get ready for dinner. Add pancetta or prosciutto cubes to make the gratin a one-course meal in a snap.
Surf and Turf for Two
Couples love going out to eat on Valentine's Day for a luxurious surf and turf dinner. You can successfully prepare one at home with seasoned filet mignon steaks in a red wine sauce. Part 2 includes seared sea scallops that complete this sophisticated meal. This recipe is made for two people, so it won't take long to arrive at surf and turf paradise.
Here's the recipe from Iowa Girl Eats.
Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Strata
We know — a strata is a fancy word for a casserole, and casseroles don't scream Valentine's Day dinner. Fear not, because this strata is packed full of enticing flavors that you and someone special will love. When prosciutto and goat cheese meet, it's a match made in heaven. Since a strata is held together by eggs and milk, you can call it a breakfast-for-dinner treat for two.
Get the recipe from Food 52.
Arancini (Italian Fried Risotto)
Food made with love is often the greatest gift you can give to your Valentine no matter what day it is. Also known as Italian fried risotto, arancini falls into this category well. They can be part of a bigger Italian feast or work just as well on their own when dipped into tomato sauce. Make the risotto ahead of time, so all that's left is the fun part — frying the arancini until golden brown.
Indian Butter Chicken
Recipes such as this butter chicken symbolize the comforting art behind Indian cooking. Marinate the chicken in spices such as garam masala, turmeric and cumin so the flavor soaks in. Many of these same spices make another appearance in the creamy curry sauce, in which the chicken finishes cooking for good measure.
Find the recipe from Cafe Delites.
Duck Confit With Sour Cherry Sauce
When you want nothing less than an absolute showstopper for Valentine's Day dinner, this duck confit won't disappoint. The sour cherry sauce is easier than you think when you use a can of Morello cherries and red wine. Once the sauce thickens, the duck takes just a few minutes and is served with a bright apple-and-fennel salad.
Cuban-Style Roast Pork Shoulder With Mojo
Summon the romance of a Cuban sunset over ocean waves with this roast pork shoulder served with Mojo sauce. Awaken your sweetheart's taste buds with Mojo's flavors of garlic, orange, lime and spice.
Marinate the pork shoulder in this tantalizing sauce overnight for the ultimate Cuban tanginess. Roasting the pork for three hours doesn't hurt the finished product either, and it produces the most amazing aroma.
Here's the recipe from Serious Eats.
Creamy Parmesan Shrimp
The pairing of shellfish with a creamy parmesan sauce might seem like a restaurant-only dish. You won't think so after trying out this one-pot recipe, which will leave you both leftovers to enjoy another day. The buttery shrimp are spiced with red pepper flakes, garlic and white wine. Finish with a cup of grated parmesan for a cheesy seafood special like no other.
Get the recipe from The Cookie Rookie.
Chicken Enchilada Hearts
You may think of chicken enchiladas as a weeknight meal that's anything but romantic. Celebrate Valentine's Day the delicious way with these heart-shaped enchiladas instead.
A heart-shaped cookie cutter and some store-bought tortillas save time in preparation. Once they're layered with chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese, you'll think of nothing but romance (and a great meal).
Date Night Creamy Tuscan Ravioli
The art of homemade pasta is often referred to as a labor of love, which makes it ideal for Valentine's Day. Combine that with creamy Tuscan ravioli featuring cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan. It's called date night ravioli because it's ready in 30 minutes, so there's time for the rest of your Valentine's rendezvous.
Here's the recipe from Little Spice Jar.
Chocolate Pasta With Caramel and Pecans
Our big finish can only come from the sultry queen of home cooking: Nigella Lawson. Her famous chocolate pasta with caramel and pecans blur the lines between sweet and savory in spectacular fashion.
Yes, it may be a chore to find chocolate pasta, but these days anything is possible. Once you've splurged on pasta, simply toast the pecans and add to a caramel sauce. It's dinner and dessert all in one glorious forkful of chocolatey pasta!
Get the recipe from BBC Food.
