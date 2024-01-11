Nothing says "be mine" quite like a sweet treat — especially if said sweet treat is a heart-shaped piece of candy with that exact phrase written across it. Outside of diamonds, teddy bears and romantic candlelit dinners, candy is the go-to gift for Valentine's Day. While it might not cost as much as that tennis bracelet or weekend trip your S.O. has been hinting at, it doesn't come cheap. The National Retail Federation estimates that people spend $25.9 billion on candy alone on Feb. 14. And that number just keeps on climbing every year.
But which of the heart-shaped, ooey-gooey, pink-and-red colored confections holds the top spot as America's favorite Valentine's Day candy? Is it classic conversation hearts or silky smooth truffles? Humble chocolate-covered strawberries or fancy French macarons? Left up to personal preference, this debate might never end. However, current data shows there are some clear front-runners in the candy aisle.
Researchers at CandyStore.com analyzed sales data from online purchases in each state and compiled a list of the most popular Valentine's Day candies in America — and the results may surprise you. So read on to see which of your favorite sweet treats survived the cut and which were left broken-hearted. Then make plans to buy your own Valentine some tasty treats before enjoying a cheesy Valentine movie or romantic night on the town. And don't forget your Valentine's Day Instagram caption to capture all of the love on Feb. 14.
Conversation Hearts
Most popular in: Alaska, California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin
Love 'em or hate 'em, it's no surprise that these chalky conversation hearts top the list. After all, they've been a Valentine's Day staple for over a century. While they've come a long way since their 1902 debut — the phrase "fax me" was real big in the '90s — these little pastel hearts with phrases such as "be mine" and "true love" still reign supreme in the candy world.
Heart-Shaped Boxes of Chocolate
Most popular in: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.
Next on the list is a classic treat that's almost synonymous with Valentine's Day: heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. While they may not be the most distinctive or creative gift, many people stick with tradition when it comes to this holiday and opt for a box filled with an assortment of chocolates. And let's face it: Who can resist biting into one of those rich truffles or gooey caramels?
M&M's
Most popular in: Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota and Vermont
Another classic, these colorful candies are a crowd favorite year-round — but especially on Valentine's Day. There are always some color-coordinated red, white and pink M&M's thrown into the mix for Feb. 14. But in 2008, the brand released a bag of all-green candies. Why? Legend has it that the earthy-hued candies are an aphrodisiac.
Hershey Kisses
Most popular in: Arkansas, Delaware, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Utah
What's more romantic than a chocolate-covered kiss? These bite-sized chocolates wrapped in shiny foil make the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day gift, be it a candy bouquet, filling up a heart-shaped dish, or just enjoyed by the handfuls. And have you seen their special Valentine's Day edition? Adorable.
Chocolate Roses
Most popular in: Kentucky, New Mexico and Wyoming
These red-foil-wrapped milk chocolate roses are the perfect combination of two classic Valentine's Day gifts: flowers and chocolate. While they may not be as fragrant as real roses, they're definitely tastier.
Chocolate Hearts
Most popular in: Maine, Montana and Rhode Island
Whether they're made of milk, dark or white chocolate, chocolate hearts are always a crowd-pleaser. Many chocolatiers go all out with their Valentine's Day creations, adorning these classic shapes with colorful designs and even filling them with extra goodies such as nuts or caramel.
Cupid Corn
Most popular in: Michigan and Nebraska
Unless you reside in one of the two above states, chances are you've never heard of candy corn's romantic cousin. A spin on the classic Halloween candy, cupid corn tastes exactly like its Halloween counterpart, except it's dyed in more festive colors such as red, pink and white.
Candy Necklace
Most popular in: Alabama
This might not seem like the most sophisticated Valentine's gift, but this throwback candy is a hit in the South. Think of it as the more cost-effective (and tasty) alternative to expensive jewelry.
Ghirardelli Gift Box
While it may not have won any first-place prizes, the always-scrumptious Ghirardelli gift box came in plenty of second and third rankings among the U.S. Start browsing their collection of V-Day gifts and see for yourself.
Cinnamon Bears
Feeling a little spicy this year? While Cinnamon Bears were not a winner in any state, they were still a popular third choice across the country. So, if your Valentine isn't a fan of sweet or sugary, perhaps these little fireballs might make the perfect alternative.
