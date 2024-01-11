Nothing says "be mine" quite like a sweet treat — especially if said sweet treat is a heart-shaped piece of candy with that exact phrase written across it. Outside of diamonds, teddy bears and romantic candlelit dinners, candy is the go-to gift for Valentine's Day. While it might not cost as much as that tennis bracelet or weekend trip your S.O. has been hinting at, it doesn't come cheap. The National Retail Federation estimates that people spend $25.9 billion on candy alone on Feb. 14. And that number just keeps on climbing every year.

But which of the heart-shaped, ooey-gooey, pink-and-red colored confections holds the top spot as America's favorite Valentine's Day candy? Is it classic conversation hearts or silky smooth truffles? Humble chocolate-covered strawberries or fancy French macarons? Left up to personal preference, this debate might never end. However, current data shows there are some clear front-runners in the candy aisle.

Researchers at CandyStore.com analyzed sales data from online purchases in each state and compiled a list of the most popular Valentine's Day candies in America — and the results may surprise you. So read on to see which of your favorite sweet treats survived the cut and which were left broken-hearted. Then make plans to buy your own Valentine some tasty treats before enjoying a cheesy Valentine movie or romantic night on the town. And don't forget your Valentine's Day Instagram caption to capture all of the love on Feb. 14.