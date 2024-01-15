Outside of getting surprised with boxes of chocolate and going out to a fancy, romantic dinner, Valentine's Day as an adult can feel a bit lackluster. As kids, February 14th was serious business. We DIY-ed our own miniature mailboxes, helped our parents prep heart-shaped treats to share, and made sure every single person in our class got a special Valentine. It was a whole production.
If it's been a long time since you handed out a Valentine's Day card, you're not alone. As adults, it's easy to dismiss February 14th as just another day on the calendar. Unless you're exchanging gifts with a significant other or celebrating "Parks and Recreation's" feminist alternative Galentine's Day, odds are you're not filling out a bunch of Barbie-themed cards.
But that doesn't mean you shouldn't. DIY Valentine's Day cards are a sweet and memorable gesture and easier to make than you might think.
"There is nothing disingenuous about an intimate, handwritten note," Megan Vered writes in an essay for Shondaland about continuing her late mother's tradition of mailing Valentine's Day cards. "As it turns out, when I craft a love note, it also triggers a feel-good dopamine rush for me. Putting pen to paper in this way not only brings a smile to the face of the recipient, but it also makes the sender happy."
So, if you want to follow Vered's lead and spread some love this February 14th, here are 30 DIY Valentine's Day card ideas that anyone can make — and everyone will love to receive.
Kisses For You
This simple Valentine's Day-themed art tutorial from A Beautiful Mess is so fun — as is @kirstenlbosch's tutorial for turning it into a card. Just make sure you have a couple of different shades of lipstick.
Paper Lipstick
Sometimes, the best cards look nothing like cards at all. Everyone on your V-Day list will get a kick of this innovative paper lipstick tube The House That Lars Built shows you how to make.
For the Record
Do you tend to have more in common with oldies than the current top 40? Mikyla Creates' free printable is made for sharing with friends who feel the same.
Pickle Piñatas
Pickles may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to Valentine's Day, but thanks to Handmade Charlotte, they might be. Festive, fun, and a little odd — what's not to love?
Hot Air Balloons
These little hot air balloon-style cards from Jillian Harris are too adorable to resist. The simplistic design is easy to recreate and will have your Valentine floating on cloud nine.
Pop Tart Pouch
Pop tarts are a classic childhood treat, and this DIY from Handmade Charlotte celebrates them in the sweetest way possible. Fill these pouches with any candy or snack for a personalized touch.
Lava Lamps
Another take on a vintage classic, Handmade Charlotte teaches you how to make lava lamp cards that will add some groovy vibes to any V-Day celebration. It's the perfect project for kids — and kids at heart.
Scratch-Offs
Is there anything more fun than a scratch-off card? Sharifa Creates shows you how to recreate the magic with your own DIY version that you can customize with any sweet message.
Stamp Hearts
Colorful, classic, and insanely fun to do, this little array of stamp hearts brings life to the traditional Valentine's Day card. While the tutorial is pretty straightforward, ArtBar also shares some pro tips to ensure your cards turn out picture-perfect.
Fold & Send
Camille Styles makes DIY-ing your own V-Day cards as easy as ever with these darling little printables. After you download and print them out, simply follow her directions to fold them into perfect little envelopes.
Cootie Catcher
Who doesn't love a little nostalgia? This cootie catcher tutorial from Darcy Miller will bring back memories of elementary school days.
Of All the Fish in the Sea
If your Valentine prefers savory over sweet, then they'll love this DIY card from Oh Happy Day. It uses little bags of Goldfish Crackers for a clever play on words.
Donut Love
Adding some actual treats to your card is never a bad idea. And Oh Happy Day gives a great idea (and pun) for incorporating everyone's favorite morning snack.
Hand Card
Crafting some Valentine's Day cards with the kiddos? Buggy and Buddy has the perfect tutorial for turning your little one's handprints into adorable little messages.
Heart String
If you want to get a little more intricate (without getting too complicated), try your hand at this DIY from The Effortless Chic. It's simple, sweet, and a little extra special.
Confetti Heart
A little confetti never hurt anyone, and Design Improvised shows you how to spread the love with it this Valentine's Day. Thankfully, the strategically placed glue will keep your neighbor's mailboxes from getting too glittery.
Sewn Heart
Whether you're part of a sewing circle or have a crafty group of friends, this little DIY card from See Jane Blog actually allows the recipient to get a little creative. It's a fun, interactive way to say "I love you."
Tic-Tac-Toe
Even the simplest of games can make for a sweet Valentine's Day card. Artsy Crafty Mom shares a tutorial that takes only a few minutes to assemble but will have your loved one smiling all day long.
Pasta Art
Easy and sustainable? That's what we call a win-win. Handmade Charlotte shows you how to turn those cute pasta noodle letters into a clever card that'll be sure to impress.
Mini Mushrooms
Those little red mushrooms are so trendy right now, so why not incorporate them into your Valentine's Day cards? Handmade Charlotte has you covered with a step-by-step tutorial. And yes, those are mushrooms made out of egg cartons.
Tootsie Pop Cherries
You don't need to stick to the traditional cardstock paper for your Valentine's Day cards. The House That Lars Built shows you how to mix things up with these adorable Tootsie Pop cherries that have a sweet message attached.
Stuck on You
Getting a real tattoo of your Valentine may be a little extreme, but Almost Makes Perfect has another option that's just as cute. Use their tutorial to make temporary tattoos that'll stick with you forever (or at least until they wash off).
Thumbprint Love
Another kid-friendly project that'll surely warm the hearts of your loved ones is this thumbprint card from Rhythms of Play. You can customize it with whatever colors and thumb-themed sayings you want.
Seed Paper
Nothing says "I love you" like a card that'll eventually turn into a bouquet of flowers or an aromatic herb. This tutorial from Sheri Silver shows you how to make seed paper using only a few simple materials (plus a little creativity).
Nature-Themed Crayons
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all about hearts and pink and glitter. Little Pine Learners has a tutorial that takes a more natural approach with these heart-shaped crayons that are molded to represent different parts of nature.
Pinecone Butterflies
Another earth-themed card, this tutorial from Handmade Charlotte shows you how to turn pinecones into adorable little butterflies. Can you think of anything cuter?
Cardboard Lacing Hearts
If you've been looking for a project to reuse all your leftover cardboard from Christmas, this is it. Our Kid Things guides you through the steps to make these charming laced hearts that are perfect for kids and adults alike.
Eyes for You
Valentine's Day is the perfect time for a good pun — especially one that incorporates googly eyes. Kendall-Jackson shows you how to make these silly cards that are sure to get a laugh.
Skateboard Valentine
The skater in your life will appreciate this clever DIY card from Laura's Crafty Life. It's simple enough to put together in a few minutes but personal enough to make it feel like you put in extra effort.
Fortune Cookies
And finally, these felt fortune cookies by TeeDiddlyDee are a fun and unexpected way to show someone you care. With fun colors and customizable messages, the possibilities are endless.
