30 Valentine's Day Gifts for Women That'll Have Her Swooning

30 Valentine's Day gifts for her that go beyond the usual clichés.

Repeat after me, gentlemen: we are not waiting until the very last second to buy our significant other a Valentine's Day gift this year. Women can spot a last-minute, poorly planned gift a mile away. And the last thing you want her thinking when she opens up her present on February 14th is, "Why the heck did he get me this?"

Valentine's Day gifts are not like birthday and Christmas gifts — you can't just pick up any 'ole practical thing you think she needs. Whatever you decide to spoil your wife, fiancèe, or girlfriend with has to have just a touch of romance. Be it a luxury indulgence you know she'd never buy for herself, a sentimental memento only you could think to give, or a carefully curated experience that really shows you went the extra mile, the key element here is intention.

Now we're not hating on the Valentine's Day classics. They're classics for a reason. Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry will never go out of style. But there's a big difference between giving her a supermarket bouquet and a hand-picked arrangement of her favorite blooms from a local florist.

So, to help you out this year, we've put together a list of 30 Valentine's Day gifts for her that go beyond the usual clichés (or at least take them up a notch).

Conversation Starters

Walmart

Nothing is more romantic than having a partner who takes a genuine interest in what you have to say. A deck of conversation cards that features thought-provoking questions and prompts will make you two feel closer than ever — especially if you use them over a homecooked candlelit dinner.

| OUR MOMENTS Couples - $20.95 |

A Lego Bouquet

Amazon

Who says Legos are just for kids? This orchid bouquet is the perfect combination of playful and romantic, making it ideal for your girlfriend who has a whimsical streak.

| LEGO Icons Orchid - $49.99 |

Preserved Roses

Amazon

Flowers on Valentine's Day are great. But you know what's even better? Flowers on Valentine's Day that will last an entire year.

| VLove® Forever Preserved Roses in a Box - $79.99 |

Fresh Flowers Every Month

Getty

Another twist on classic flower bouquets: a monthly subscription. Show her that your love is not just a one-day event but something you want to celebrate every month with fresh and beautiful flowers delivered right to her doorstep.

| The Bouqs Co. Flower Subscription - Starting at $44/month |

Silk Pajamas

Amazon

There is no luxury quite like falling asleep in silk pajamas. If your boo is a fan of cozy nights in, she'll go ga-ga over these soft, cloud-like pajamas. Pair them with a planned movie night of her favorite rom-coms.

| Ekouaer Classic Button Down Satin Silk Pajama Set - $49.99 |

Book of Poetry

Amazon

A collection of love poems is the perfect gift for your literary-loving lady. Gift her this pocket-sized book of romantic poetry to keep by her bedside, and read her a few lines over breakfast in bed.

| A Little Book of Love Poems - $14.52 |

Initial Necklace

Amazon

Jewelry may be a Valentine's Day classic, but this delicate initial necklace adds a personal touch that will make her feel truly special. Take a peek at her jewelry collection and notice what styles she wears more. Gold or silver? Dainty or statement? Use those cues to pick the perfect piece.

| Foxgirl Dainty Gold Initial Necklace - $13.99 |

Foot Massager

Amazon

If she's always asking you to rub her feet, give her the gift of a professional-quality foot massage at home. But also—keep rubbing her feet, man.

| Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine - $89.99 |

Essential Oil Diffuser

Amazon

This essential oil diffuser doubles as both a humidifier and night light, making it an ideal gift for the gal who loves to set a mood. Pair it with some romantic scents like rose, jasmine, or ylang-ylang.

| ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser - $35.99 |

A Turntable

turntable

Amazon

Make slow-dancing in the kitchen to your favorite songs even sweeter with a vintage-inspired turntable. Bonus points if you pair it with some vinyl records of her favorite love songs and ask her to dance.

| Turntables Belt-Drive Record Player - $199.99 |

Luxury Sheets

Amazon

Upgrade her bedtime routine with a set of luxury sheets. Once she sleeps on these buttery soft and silky smooth sheets, she'll never want to sleep on anything else.

| Brooklinen Luxury Sateen 4 Piece Sheet Set- $189 |

Lamp Candle Warmer

Amazon

If she loves candles but hates the soot and smoke, this electric candle warmer is a game-changer. Not only is it safer and creates a seriously cozy vibe, but it also releases the fragrance of her favorite candle without having to light a wick.

| Marycele Lamp Candle Warmer - $45.99 |

Satin Sleep Mask

Amazon

For the light sleeper or anyone who loves a good nap, this satin sleep mask will be their new best friend. Luxuriously soft and great for her skin and hair, it blocks out all light so she can enjoy a peaceful slumber.

| Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask - $17.99 |

A Fondue Set

Cuisinart

What's more romantic than sharing a pot of melted chocolate or cheese? This electric fondue set makes it easy to create that perfect evening in. Pick up her favorite dipping snacks and surprise her with a cozy night of fondue fun.

| Cuisinart Fondue Pot - $79.95 |

Chunky Weighted Blanket

Amazon

Upgrade her snuggle game with a chunky weighted blanket that will keep her extra cozy and help relieve stress and anxiety. Bonus points if you use it as an excuse to cuddle up together on the couch for a movie night.

| YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket - $139.99 |

Bathtub Tray

Amazon

For the bath lover, a bamboo bathtub tray is a must-have for the ultimate relaxation experience. She can prop up a book or her tablet, enjoy a glass of wine and some candles, and soak in peace. Make sure to include other bath necessities with this gift, like bath bombs and bubble bath.

| XcE Foldable Bamboo Bathtub Tray - $41.95 |

Personalized Matchbox

Etsy

How adorable is this personalized matchbox? Customize it with your initials and anniversary date for a thoughtful and unique gift that will remind her of your special bond every time she lights a candle. And make sure to pair this gift with her favorite candle.

| Personalized Couples Large Matchbox - $34.49 |

Champagne Flutes

Amazon

Your one and only deserves some fancy champagne flutes. Pair this set of elegant glasses with a bottle of her favorite bubbly and toast everything you love about her.

| Classy Champagne Flutes - $29.98 |

Ugg Slippers

Amazon

Cozy slippers are a little luxury that anyone would love. But if you really want to spoil her, opt for the Coquette style with plush sheepskin lining. She'll never want to take them off.

| UGG Women's Coquette Slipper - $119.95 |

Polaroid Camera

Amazon

If your Valentine loves snapping photos and capturing memories, a cute and colorful instant camera is the perfect gift. Pair it with a cute frame or even a little scrapbook for her to keep her favorite pictures in.

| Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera - $99.95 |

Valentine's Day Tea Blends

For the tea lover, surprise her with a tin of Valentine's Day-themed teas. This tin of Chocolate black tea is super sweet—and a hand-selected mug from you will make this gift even sweeter.

| Harney & Sons Valentine's Day Tea Tin - $14.95 |

Set of Romance Books

Amazon

For the bookworm, a set of romantic novels (paperbacks, not e-books) is the perfect gift. Pick out a few titles from her favorite genre or author and add in some chocolates for the ultimate cozy night in.

| "Practice Makes Perfect" by Sarah Adams - $9.99 |

Bath Oil

Amazon

Take her bath experience to the next level with a luxurious bath oil that will leave her skin feeling soft and smooth. And for an extra romantic touch, draw a warm bath for her, light some candles, and sprinkle a few rose petals. She'll feel like she's in a spa.

| OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil - $52.00 |

Wine Chiller

wine chiller

Amazon

If your significant other loves a good bottle of wine, this marble wine chiller will make the perfect addition to her collection. It's not only practical for keeping her favorite wines chilled, but it also adds an elegant touch to any table setting. Just don't forget to grab a nice bottle of her favorite wine to go along with it.

| Homeries Marble Wine Chiller - $49.99 |

Locket

Amazon

For a classic and sentimental gift, consider giving her a locket with a special photo or message inside. You can find a range of styles and price points, making it a versatile and thoughtful gift for any budget.

| Paialco Stainless Steel Locket Necklace - $9.99 |

Perfume Set

Marc Jacobs perfume set

Amazon

A set of her favorite perfume or a new scent she's been wanting to try is always a thoughtful gift. Just make sure you do a little investigating into her preferred scents before making your purchase.

| Marc Jacobs 3-Piece Perfume Set - $66.95 |

Shower Steamers

shower steamers

Amazon

For a unique twist on bath bombs, try gifting her some shower steamers infused with essential oils. These eucalyptus ones will make her feel like she's stepped right into a luxury spa.

| Eucalyptus Shower Steamers - $16.96 |

Fancy Chocolates

Truffle chocolates

Amazon

Skip the drugstore box of chocolates and opt for some gourmet truffles instead. A big box of her favorite chocolates or candy will also do. Just make sure that whatever desert-style gift you choose, it's something she loves.

| CRAVINGS by ZOE Chocolate Truffles - $24.26 |

Bath Salt

bath salt

Amazon

Help her relax and unwind with a mineral-rich bath soak. This one from AHAVA is infused with eucalyptus and rosemary for the ultimate soothing experience. Pair it with some fluffy bath towels for an added touch of luxury.

| AHAVA Dead SeaMineral Bath Salt - $22.10 |

Cheese Board

cheese board

Amazon

For the foodie, a quality cheese board with all the necessary utensils is a must-have. Pick up some of her favorite cheeses, meats, and crackers to go with it for a romantic night in.

| Shanik Premium Acacia Wood Cheese Board - $59.99 |

