Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Perform 'You're Drunk, Go Home' Live for First Time at 2022 CMA Awards

Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson joined Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards for a girl-power performance of "You're Drunk, Go Home." It was the trio's first-ever live rendition of the song from Ballerini's fourth studio album, Subject to Change, and it ended with a full-throated "yee-haw" from all three singer-songwriters.

It was a big night for Ballerini, whose song "half of my hometown" was nominated for Single of the Year. And Carly Pearce had a whopping five nominations, having won Musical Event of the Year earlier in the day for her hit duet with Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Clarkson is no stranger to the CMA Awards stage either, having won Musical Event of the Year back in 2011 for her Jason Aldean duet, "Don't You Wanna Stay."

Since the spunky collaboration was released, Carly Pearce has been outspoken about the meaning behind "You're Drunk, Go Home," a woman empowerment twist on classic honkey-tonk songwriting style.

"I think you could not have matched three more perfect women at this point in their lives to sing this song," Pearce said. Both Pearce and Clarkson went through highly publicized divorces in 2020. And Ballerini recently filed for divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans after nearly five years of marriage. All three women certainly understand the pain of going through a rough public breakup which no doubt helped them all connect on a deep level on this collaboration.

Clarkson's arena-shattering vocals were a highlight of the night. She and Pearce joined Ballerini at the first chorus, and it was a feel-good energy boost in the second hour of the ceremony. Oh, and Ballerini (never one to disappoint) traded in her red carpet Balenciaga look for a denim minidress and some serious thigh-high floral boots.

