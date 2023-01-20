Hallmark Announces 6 New Movies for 2023 'Loveuary' Lineup

Valentine's Day is almost here, and that means the Hallmark Channel's annual Loveuary lineup of romance films is just around the corner. Every Saturday in February, Hallmark will premiere a new romance movie featuring some of its star players, including network darling Alexa PenaVega and fan-favorite Eloise Mumford. The raft of new films is sure to delight those who love love, with stories ranging from Parisian romps and Southern road trips to supernatural Ken Doll come-to-life thrills.

Here's a guide to every new romance film hitting Hallmark this February, with premiere dates, loglines, and a few vibe checks to get you in the mood for love.

February 4: Sweeter Than Chocolate

Premiere Date: Saturday, February 4th at 8/7c

Stars: Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte, and Brenda Strong

Synopsis: A local chocolatier is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.

Vibes: The Oscar-nominated 2000 romance Chocolat, and the classic Lindt "Master Swiss Chocolatiers" commercial. Delicious.

February 11: A Paris Proposal

Premiere Date: Saturday, February 11th at 8/7c

Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop

Synopsis: Anna is an account manager for a New York City advertising agency who has the opportunity to land the biggest client of her career, Durand Diamonds. Much to her chagrin, her boss dispatches her and her colleague Sebastian to the City of Lights to make the pitch and seal the deal. Anna's by-the-books work style clashes with Sebastian's looser approach and over-the-top ideas that dazzle the client but exceed budget realities that land them in hot water. When they arrive in Paris to meet with the client, a misunderstanding leads the Durands to believe Anna and Sebastian are married, making them excited about the prospect of having real-life couple in charge of the creative vision for their brand and forcing them to try to keep up appearances.

Vibes: Emily in Paris, the 2009 Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com The Proposal, and Liz Taylor's iconic White Diamonds commercial.

February 18: Welcome to Valentine

Premiere Date: Saturday, February 18th at 8/7c

Stars: Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasiuk

Synopsis: It's a week away from Valentine's Day and Olivia loses both her boyfriend and her job in the same week. Her sister Vanessa, who still lives in their hometown in Nebraska, convinces Olivia to come back home for an extended trip and help get her back on her feet. Olivia's roommate in New York has a friend, George, who's driving out to Los Angeles and agrees to take Olivia to her destination -- which is exactly halfway between New York and California -- in exchange for a free night's stay in her hometown. Olivia, low on cash after her layoff, agrees to take turns driving so he can get to Los Angeles in less than five days. The two strangers set out on the open road, both on their way to being who they think they're supposed to be. When George's car breaks down mere miles from Olivia's hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.

Vibes: Big When Harry Met Sally... energy, with an added Sweet Home Alabama-esque Southern flair.

February 25: Made for Each Other

Premiere Date: Saturday, February 25th at 8/7c

Stars: Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O'Connell, and Illeana Douglas

Synopsis: A sculptor uses magic to mold her ideal man (O'Connell) into reality but begins to fall for her real-life friend (Cohen) and embraces the flaws that make love perfectly imperfect.

Vibes: Alicia Silverstone's iconic "I love Josh?!" line from Clueless, and Tyra Banks as Lindsay Lohan's barbie doll come-to-life in Life-Size (2000).

In addition to the upcoming romance films, Hallmark will also roll out two new mystery films, Grilling Season: A Curious Caterer Mystery and A Nashville Legacy.

