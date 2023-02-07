Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as a nominee for Best Country Solo Performance for her 2022 single, "Heartfirst." The country star wore a striking yellow gown designed by Prabal Gurung, which was reminiscent of her album cover for Subject to Change. She also sported a fresh makeup look that was achieved entirely by products anyone can pick up at a drugstore. Specifically, the products used on the singer were from beauty brand CoverGirl, as Ballerini is a face of the makeup brand. Ballerini's makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan shared the details of each product with People.

Before applying the first drop of makeup, Deenihan primed Ballerini's face with the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Facial Mist. This product reportedly contains rosewater and Vitamin C which serves to "hydrate and brighten" the face before applying makeup. This can be picked up for $10 on Amazon.

The next product used on Ballerini was the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Color Correcting Serum + Moisturizer + Primer. This is another product to prep Ballerini's face for makeup. Its ingredients feature avocado and ceramides, and it serves to "moisturize the skin while helping to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier." The serum also helps correct any redness, as well as "dark spots and dullness" in the skin. Deenihan used the shade "fair" on Ballerini. This product is a bit pricier, with a tag of $17.69 at Target.

No makeup look is complete without foundation, and Deenihan chose to use CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation for Ballerini's look, which costs less than $10 on Amazon. She used a mix of shades 540 Light and 560 Medium to find the singer's correct shade. She then paired the foundation with CoverGirl's TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer in the shade of 420 to add dimension to Ballerini's cheek bones. ($7.94 on Amazon). Deenihan also applied a layer of another shade called Coral Crush for above the bronzer, acting as a blush.

Advertisement

Once Ballerini's foundation and face makeup was done, it was time to create the smoky-eyed look the singer rocked on the carpet. Deenihan used multiple eye shadow shades to accomplish the shimmering brown look that complimented Ballerini's green eyes. First, she began with CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow Palette in shade 222 Dreamy Pink. She then applied 262 Golden Toffee on the outer corners of the eyes, and 252 Spiced Copper was applied to the eyelids for the golden shimmer. The eyeshadow palate used by Deenihan costs $13.99 on Amazon.

For the final touch, Deenihan had to find the perfect lip shade for Ballerini's red carpet look, and she landed on CoverGirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick in the shade of 505 Burnt Red Pepper. It's $7.99 on Amazon.

"I love this lipstick not only because the color is beautiful but because the formula is moisturizing and long-lasting -- perfect for all-night wear!" Deenihan shared.

Ballerini's red carpet look was achieved for less than $70, which a fraction of the price of products used by other celebrities at events like the Grammys. The look clearly lasted the singer all night, as she was seen at an after party with celebs like Taylor Swift and Fletcher.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards