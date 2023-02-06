Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards to pay tribute the late country legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4, 2022 at the age of 90. Musgraves performed Lynn's signature song "Coal Miner's Daughter," which chronicled the Bluegrass State-born singer-songwriter's life growing up in Butcher Holler, Kentucky.

The "Slow Burn" singer's tribute included a meaningful piece of Lynn's -- and country music -- history. Musgraves played the song on one of Lynn's guitars. Lynn's family confirmed the news in a press statement ahead of the ceremony.

"The [Recording Academy] were so special to Loretta. She was nominated or won an award every decade (multiple times) for 6 decades in a row! Amazing," the statement read. "The show's tribute to her by [Musgraves] will be especially touching as Kacey will be playing Loretta's very own Epiphone guitar."

Musgraves and Lynn previously shared the stage at the 2014 CMA Awards to perform Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country."

The Grammys in memoriam segment also included a tribute to Christine McVie with a performance of "Songbird" from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood. Quavo and Maverick City Music performed "Without You" in tribute to rapper Takeoff.