Hear John Prine's Final Song 'I Remember Everything'

More than the Thursday (June 11) premiere of livestream event Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine honored the life and times of a songwriter's songwriter. That same night, Oh Boy Records, a label founded by Prine and his widow Fiona Whelan Prine, released his final recorded song, "I Remember Everything."
Prine and longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin's lyrics celebrate living out of a suitcase as a musician and connecting for the first time with loved ones. The song reunited Prine with The Tree of Forgiveness (2018) producer Dave Cobb.
Prine died April 7 at age 73 following a bout with COVID-19 (coronavirus).
If you missed the Thursday night airing of Picture Show, a special highlighted by Brandi Carlile's cover of "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore," you can still catch it through Sunday on Prine's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. The livestream event raises funds for charitable organizations the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Make the Road New York and Alive, which per Pop Culture is "a grief center in Middle Tennessee providing free counseling sessions to anyone in the area who has had a family member die of COVID-19."
Additional special guests include Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Bill Murray, Eric Church and members of Prine's family and backing band.
"I Remember Everything" Lyrics
I've been down this road before
I remember every tree
Every single blade of grass
Holds a special place for me
And I remember every town
And every hotel room
And every song I ever sang
On a guitar out of tune
I remember everything
Things I can't forget
The way you turned and smiled on me
On the night that we first met
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew
I've been down this road before
Alone as I can be
Careful not to let my past
Go sneaking up on me
Got no future in my happiness
Though, regrets are very few
Sometimes a little tenderness
Was the best that I could do
I remember everything
Things I can't forget
Swimming pools of butterflies
That slipped right through the net
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew