Hear John Prine's Final Song 'I Remember Everything'

More than the Thursday (June 11) premiere of livestream event Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine honored the life and times of a songwriter's songwriter. That same night, Oh Boy Records, a label founded by Prine and his widow Fiona Whelan Prine, released his final recorded song, "I Remember Everything."

Prine and longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin's lyrics celebrate living out of a suitcase as a musician and connecting for the first time with loved ones. The song reunited Prine with The Tree of Forgiveness (2018) producer Dave Cobb.

Prine died April 7 at age 73 following a bout with COVID-19 (coronavirus).

If you missed the Thursday night airing of Picture Show, a special highlighted by Brandi Carlile's cover of "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore," you can still catch it through Sunday on Prine's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. The livestream event raises funds for charitable organizations the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Make the Road New York and Alive, which per Pop Culture is "a grief center in Middle Tennessee providing free counseling sessions to anyone in the area who has had a family member die of COVID-19."

Read More: Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Burn One With John Prine' to John Prine

Additional special guests include Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Bill Murray, Eric Church and members of Prine's family and backing band.

"I Remember Everything" Lyrics

I've been down this road before

I remember every tree

Every single blade of grass

Holds a special place for me

And I remember every town

And every hotel room

And every song I ever sang

On a guitar out of tune

I remember everything

Things I can't forget

The way you turned and smiled on me

On the night that we first met

And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

I've been down this road before

Alone as I can be

Careful not to let my past

Go sneaking up on me

Got no future in my happiness

Though, regrets are very few

Sometimes a little tenderness

Was the best that I could do

I remember everything

Things I can't forget

Swimming pools of butterflies

That slipped right through the net

And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew