Who Plays John Dutton Sr. on '1923'? James Badge Dale Is No Stranger To the West

There's no denying that Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan pulled together a truly star-studded cast for the latest expansion of the Dutton family tree. But Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are not the only dust- and dirt-covered faces you'll recognize in 1923.

Actor James Badge Dale joins the generationally treasured Yellowstone Ranch as John Dutton Sr. -- who is technically the great-grandfather of John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). Much is still to be revealed about how the first JD fits into the story -- but with a name like that, he's sure to be a key player in protecting the family's land.

Dale's name may not be as well known as John Dutton's, but this isn't his first time in a recurring role on a major TV series with a cult-like following. If you're scratching your head and wondering, "Where do I know this guy from?" allow us to introduce you.

Who Is James Badge Dale?

Dale is a well-seasoned actor, having landed his first major gig when he was just a kid in the 1990 film Lord of the Flies. Since then, he's gone on to star or appear in over 50 television and movie projects -- with some of his most notable credits being The Departed (2006), Iron Man 3 (2013) and 13 Hours (2016).

His impressive Hollywood resumé shows that he's definitely cozy with action and drama, but he's also already a master of portraying complex characters with a Wild West flair. Dale starred in the 2015 Western thriller Echoes of War and played alongside Johnny Depp in The Lone Ranger in 2013.

In fact, he said in a recent interview that the wranglers who trained him in Sheridan's famous "cowboy camp" were the same group who initially taught this New York City boy how to ride for The Lone Ranger.

"The guys who trained us here for 1923, it's a familiar group of wranglers that I worked with 10 years ago on The Lone Ranger," he told Channel Guide Magazine. "For The Lone Ranger, they brought me in for six weeks of cowboy camp because I had zero experience, and they caught me up to speed.

"I'm from New York City. I grew up riding the subway. So, I mean, if you tell any cowboy that, I think they understand where my ride is. But we have a joke that I'm kind of like the Top 10 out of New York City actors."

24 Fame

Even though Dale earned his acting chops in movies, it's his performances on the small screen that make him so familiar. In 2010, he had a recurring role in The Pacific on HBO, which earned him an Online Film & Television nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries. A few years later, Dale appeared in AMC's hit series Rubicon and on the Starz crime drama Hightown.

But by far the most iconic role he's ever played -- possibly up until now -- is that of Chase Edmunds on Fox's 24.

From 2003 to 2004, Dale served as counterterrorist agent Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) second in command and love interest of Kimberly Bauer (Elisha Cuthbert). Even though he had a short-lived, one-season role on the show, his character made a lasting impression on viewers, who still want to know if he'll ever resurface for future projects.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he teased at a popular fan theory that his character -- who is seen being shot in the chest at the end of the season -- isn't dead.

"Chase never died," Dale said when asked if he would participate in a 24 movie. "I've never heard that! Who said that? Chase is dead? No! Chase is 100 pounds overweight and living in a trailer in Valencia with one hand. Chase is a character I messed up on. If I got a second chance, I'd do it."

Even though 24 may be in the rearview mirror, it's clear that Dale has the capacity to captivate.

Family Man

When the cameras aren't rolling, Dale can be found cuddling with his girlfriend, Emily Wickersham, and their almost-1-year-old son, Cassius. The new parents welcomed their first child Dec. 30, with Dale posting an adorable photo with an equally adorable caption on Instagram.

"New Years was WILD. Met up with my boy Cassius. Old soul. Good dancer. Smells great. Here's to keeping the party going in 2022," he wrote, tagging Wickersham. Since then, Dale has really leaned into dad life and frequently posts photos of him and his son out on adventures.

Wickersham is, of course, also a regular on his Instagram feed. It's not exactly clear how the couple met or when they first started dating (he posted his first photo of her in June 2021), but their acting paths have definitely run along some parallels in the criminal investigation genre.

Dale has played a few one-episode roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit; CSI: Crime Scene Investigation; CSI: Miami; and CSI: NY. And Wickersham -- who has been acting since 2006 -- is best known for her role as Ellie Bishop on the hit series NCIS. While the two are keeping their love story under wraps, we can deduce that it's been quite a journey.

Who Is John Dutton Sr.?

Dale is entering a new era playing John Dutton Sr., one of the Yellowstone Ranch's original patriarchs. While we first met this character as a young boy in 1883, he's all grown up now with a wife and adult son Jack (Darren Mann) in 1923. The actor told Channel Guide Magazine that fans will find him and the cast "dirty, in the middle of a drought, covered with locusts and dealing with a dying cattle herd," and that his character is a bit of a middleman between Jacob Dutton (Ford) and Jack.

"I found John to be in an interesting circumstance, kind of bridging the gap between Jacob and his son, Jack Dutton," he said. "Whereas Jacob has lived a certain life and has a very specific viewpoint, I find that John's a little bit in the middle. And I think he can go one way or the other."

It's clear that Dale is no stranger to Westerns and other projects set in the American Southwest, and he fits right into Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. He told Wide Open Country how inspired he is by the creator's work ethic.

"I'm a fan of everyone involved," he said. "Look at Taylor Sheridan and the work he's created at kind of a prolific pace. It's just pouring out of him.

"He mentioned the other night that he's just going to keep going until it doesn't work anymore. Because eventually, you hit a wall, right? But he's just in this beautiful place where it's brave, it's risky, and it's true. I'm inspired by his work ethic, and I want to apply it more in my life."

No matter the role, Dale always brings a certain gravitas to his characters -- and from what we've seen of John Dutton Sr. so far, it looks as if he's no exception. Tune into 1923 on Paramount+ to get the full picture of this character and how he influences this piece of the Yellowstone legacy.

