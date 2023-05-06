Is Tom Selleck Leaving 'Blue Bloods'? Everything Fans Need to Know About Frank Reagan's Future

The Reagan family, led by Tom Selleck's character NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, has won the hearts of countless fans through CBS's Blue Bloods. With Season 14 officially on the way, viewers can't help but wonder if Selleck might be ready to say goodbye to his character after this season.

Frank's role in the show is undeniably significant, with storylines often revolving around his professional challenges and family dynamics. This season, Frank faces a new dilemma as his daughter Erin Reagan (played by Bridget Moynahan) runs for Manhattan District Attorney. With so much happening on the show, fans are eager to find out if Selleck will be back for more.

So, is Tom Selleck planning to retire his character after Season 13? In a TV Insider interview, Selleck weighed in on Moynahan's hopes for the show to reach 15 seasons, saying, "I've got a mortgage. I'm game!" These words offer some comfort to fans who can't imagine Blue Bloods without Selleck. But there's good news to be had here. Selleck is returning.

According to Deadline, the core cast is set to return for Season 14, with Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes returning to their roles. They all agreed to take a 25% salary cuts to keep the show alive, in fact.

Advertisement

Before mid-March 2023, the show's entire future was uncertain. CBS had announced renewals for nine series on February 21, but Blue Bloods wasn't among them at the time.

Now, however, fans can rest easy knowing that not only will Selleck continue to portray Reagan for at least the foreseeable future, but there's little set to change in the way of Blue Bloods as it currently stands. There's no telling whether it will run for the predicted 15 seasons, but it sounds like as long as it's on TV, Selleck is interested in being a part of it, too.

Related Videos