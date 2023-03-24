How, and Where, To Watch All 13 Seasons of 'Blue Bloods'

Blue Bloods has had a longer run than most. The CBS police procedural drama starring Tom Selleck has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with its crime-solving storylines since 2010. And it's no wonder why -- the show averages a whopping 9.81 million viewers and was the fourth most-watched show on broadcast television in 2022.

The crime series follows the Reagan family, a multigenerational police dynasty that's full of tough-talking New York City cops and public service officials with strong moral codes. Each member of the family represents a different arm of law enforcement, making for some heated conversations across the dinner table.

And it doesn't appear the show is reaching its end anytime soon. Selleck and his TV daughter Bridget Moynahan both said they'd be open to hitting the 15-season milestone before calling it quits. "I've got a mortgage," Selleck told TV Insider. "I'm game!"

If you're a fan of the series or want to find out what it's all about, you can easily catch up on all 13 seasons on multiple streaming platforms. Here's a guide to where you can watch every episode of Blue Bloods.

What Is 'Blue Bloods' About?

Blue Bloods chronicles the lives of the Reagan family, a multigenerational police dynasty that's been a key part of New York City law enforcement for generations. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is the police commissioner, eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) works as a detective in Manhattan, and middle child Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney. The youngest Reagan, Jamie (Will Estes), serves as a beat cop. Even their grandfather, Henry (Len Cariou), is a retired police commissioner.

Between clashes among family members and police-related investigations, the show follows the Reagan family as they fight to protect their city -- and each other.

Where To Stream 'Blue Bloods'

At the time of this writing, multiple platforms offer both just a few seasons and all 13. Only one streaming service -- where you pay a monthly flat fee for on-demand viewing -- has every single Blue Bloods episode. But you can purchase individual episodes and seasons on platforms such as Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu.

Here's a quick breakdown of all your streaming options:

Platform No. Of Seasons Price Pluto A few episodes of Season 13 Free Paramount+ Seasons 1-3 $4.99 a month with commercials and $9.99 a month without commercials Hulu Seasons 1-9 $7.99 a month with ads and $14.99 a month with no ads Amazon Seasons 1-13 $2.99 per episode or $29.99 per season iTunes Season 1 $9.99 per season Google Play Seasons 1-13 $1.99 per episode or $29.99 per season Vudu Seasons 1-13 $1.99 per episode, $14.99 per season (except season 13, which is $29.99), or $99 for the first 12 seasons.

As you can see, you get the best bang for your buck by streaming all 13 seasons on Paramount+, which updates its platform with the latest Blue Bloods episodes shortly after they air on CBS. If you don't want to add another streaming service to your bill, you can always stream the first nine seasons via Hulu and then pay for seasons 10-12 on Vudu, which offers the lowest price per season.

Once you're all caught up, you should be able to watch reruns of season 13 episodes on broadcast television. NewsNation seems to still be running old episodes daily, and UpTV airs them pretty frequently as well.

And, of course, the main conglomerate CBS still hosts Blue Bloods reruns and even the occasional marathon.

Where To Watch New 'Blue Bloods' Episodes

Of course, once you've binged your way through all previous seasons and want to stay up to date with the current season, you'll need to know where to watch it live. Blue Bloods is currently in the second half of its 13th season, which will wrap up with its finale on May 19. New episodes air on CBS every Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific and 9 p.m. Central.

Will There Be A Season 14 Of 'Blue Bloods?'

As eager as fans are to hear about a season 14 release date, the network hasn't made any official renewal announcements yet. However, given the show's incredible popularity and long-running success, it's likely that CBS will greenlight another season.

Deadline reported that the show is in "active renewal negotiations" and working through some proposed budget cuts. "There had been rumblings that the cuts CBS had been pushing for on Blue Bloods were pretty deep, putting the show's future in limbo," Nellie Andreeva writes, "but, after weeks of impasse, I hear negotiations are trending in the right direction and the network is hopeful to have the show back for Season 14."

Keep an eye on the show's official Twitter profile and this article for more news about a potential season 14 as soon as it drops. Until then, why not grab your coziest blanket and binge-watch the entire series? You won't regret it.

