While she may have trouble with love on-screen as assistant district attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS family-crime drama Blue Bloods, Bridget Moynahan off-screen seems to have found her happily ever after.

The actress has been with her husband, Andrew Frankel, for nearly eight years after a string of relationships with other big names. Moynahan has been tied to screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, director McG, and NFL quarterback Tom Brady, with whom she shares a child.

But in 2015, she tied the knot with Frankel, and their relationship seems as strong as ever. Even though the pair have been together for some time, they've managed to keep their private life just that -- private.

So, who exactly is the man who stole Moynahan's heart? Here's what we know.

He's a businessman

It appears the actress had had enough of dating in the entertainment industry. Frankel is an active co-president of his family-owned investment firm, Stuart Frankel & Co., which is apparently the oldest independent broker on the New York Stock Exchange. On his LinkedIn page, he says his father founded the firm in 1973 and that he co-manages a financial newsletter called Inside11Wall.

He frequently writes about the fast-paced life of a Wall Street mover and shaker, and he advocates for his peers to prioritize taking a pause. "I generally move at a frenetic pace on all fronts," he wrote recently. "I work a lot, travel a ton, and run to be there for my wife and kids and extended family. I now often look for 'a time and place to sit down.' We all need a time out. We all need to rest and take a pause occasionally."

They met through friends

So how did a Hollywood actress and Wall Street exec meet IRL? According to People, the couple first got together in the early 2010s after they met through a mutual friend. A source close to the couple revealed that Moynahan was on "cloud nine" after their first encounter -- and, by the looks of things now, it's safe to say the feeling was mutual.

The actress revealed on Jenny McCarthy's radio show that their connection was pretty instantaneous. "He's super easy to talk to," she said, "so it was like I was going out with somebody I knew for a lifetime."

They had a short engagement

While the timeline is unclear about from when they met to when they started dating to when they got engaged, what we do know is that Moynahan and Frankel couldn't wait to get to the altar. People reported that he popped the question in April 2015 during a romantic vacation in Puerto Rico with a vintage "east-west" diamond that the bride had "always wanted."

By October 2015 -- just four short months later -- the couple officially said "I do" during an intimate ceremony at a vineyard on Long Island. They apparently led their guests to believe they were hosting a harvest moon ceremony when, in reality, Moynahan and Frankel had set up a surprise wedding celebration.

"Oh, by the way, guess what I just did," she later shared on Instagram.

Prior to all their guests arriving, they held a secret ceremony with just family and a few close friends. "They wanted a cool vibe and great energy," their event planners told People. "They really wanted the night to feel more like a large family dinner party than a wedding. It was all about simplicity and ease."

They have a blended family

As we mentioned earlier, Moynahan shares a son with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brady. As it turns out, Frankel also has children from a previous marriage -- three, to be exact. While their kids are often left out of the spotlight -- a rarity in Hollywood -- it's clear that the couple love being parents.

In 2021, the actress opened up in a Glamour interview about what it was like to find love in her 40s. "What I learned was sometimes you have to fish in another pond, as the saying goes," she said. "I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter.

"He's a really good person and a good partner. I don't think as a younger person, I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations. I think that's what some of my girlfriends who are dating now are missing. They're looking for who's cute ... just a little bit more of a superficial thing. Luckily, I got everything in the same package."

Today, Moynahan and Frankel are happy raising their kids, working and spending time together as a family. While they may keep a low profile, their relationship is an inspiration to those looking for lasting love in the big city.

