The Reagans are a prime-time TV staple. Since 2010, millions of viewers have tuned in to CBS' Blue Bloods to be a fly on the wall during this fictional police dynasty's famous Sunday dinners. Given that fans have had over a decade to fall in love with each member of this Irish American clan, it's no surprise the show has become a beloved classic.

Recently renewed for its 14th -- yes, 14th -- season, Blue Bloods follows police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who navigates between his demanding job and his even more-demanding family of law enforcement officials. Each of his three children -- Erin Reagan-Boyle (Bridget Moynahan), Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) -- represents a different branch of the law and a different part of the Reagan legacy.

Estes, who plays the youngest Reagan sibling, has been the face of Blue Bloods since the show's inception. But his role in this crime-centric family drama is only the latest chapter in a long and storied career.

So, who is Will Estes? Let's dive in.

He's A Child Star

An L.A. boy through and through, Estes started his Hollywood career at the tender age of 10. After landing a few single-episode guest roles in '80s soaps such as Highway to Heaven and Santa Barbara, the young actor was picked out of 700 kids to portray the famous "Timmy" role -- which was changed to Will McCullough -- in The New Lassie. He said his love for dogs was what won the show's team over and sealed his big break.

"I have three dogs, three cats and three birds," he commented in a 1996 interview. "I don't really let the cats and birds get together, though. I don't think it would work. However, my dogs and cats are great friends."

Estes spent two seasons playing opposite of the canine TV icon, which earned him three Young Artist Awards nominations. From there, he went on to appear in a number of hit '90s shows, including Bay Watch, Harry and the Hendersons, Full House, Seventh Heaven and Boy Meets World.

He got another recurring role in 1995 as Cory Hartman in Kirk, a sitcom that also starred Kirk Cameron. Estes was nominated for another Young Artist Award for his performance in that series.

He's In An Iconic Bon Jovi Music Video

In between landing major movie roles including Rabbit in U-571 and starring in family dramas such as American Dream, Estes also dabbled in the music video industry. You may have spotted him in Meat Loaf's "Objects In The Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are" or Jon Bon Jovi's "It's My Life."

Fans who remember Estes' role of Tommy -- the teen who dodged dogs and semi-trucks to meet his girlfriend at a Bon Jovi concert -- will be happy to learn that he did his own stunts for the video.

"That music video was physically one of the hardest things I've ever done as an actor because I had to run sprints and jump off high surfaces for three, 12-hour days," Estes told Wingman, saying that Bon Jovi asked him to be in the video after they worked together on U-571. "I'm glad I did it when I was 21, and I'm not too sure I could handle doing it again because it was tough."

He's Been With Blue Bloods Since The Beginning

However, the actor's running days were far from over. In 2010, Estes was chosen to play the role of Jamie Reagan -- Frank Reagan's youngest son -- who gave up his original plan to be a lawyer and followed his family's footsteps into the NYPD as a beat cop.

Estes has been with the cast of Blue Bloods since its first season, and he's still working hard to make sure his character remains as realistic and as relatable as possible.

"One of my favorite things about the show is that we get to work with real police officers," he said in his Wingman interview. "A lot of them are retired and help out with the authenticity we try and create. ... The fact that real police officers like the show is the greatest compliment ever to us. We're always trying to do right by the uniform and shine a spotlight on those brave men and women who risk their lives every day."

He's Single

As of right now, it appears Estes is single. His most recent relationship was with Chicago Med actress Torrey DeVitto, but the pair was apparently broken up by the following year. From the looks of his Instagram account, the actor doesn't seem to be seeing anyone else.

