Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

You know your son better than anyone, but for some reason, when it's time to come up with gift ideas, your mind goes blank. How do you find the types of gifts for your son that fit their wants and also say all the things you need? Although I don't have a kid myself, I am somebody's son, and so I'll pass on the advice that's always worked for my mom and dad: Stick with the essentials!

Okay, we've all heard a loved one grumbling about getting socks as a gift, but I honestly love when my parents gift-give the essentials. Those things that I could honestly use, but don't think about buying myself because (who am I kidding) I like eating out way more than I like buying stuff. Just because their gift ideas are indispensables doesn't mean they're basic or lack meaning. Check it out:

Best Gifts for Sons

Pocket watches were a common gift back when, but these days a good wristwatch is irreplaceable. I've received a special watch from both my mom and my dad on separate occasions, and I cherish them as personal keepsakes in addition to functional gifts. A timeless leather piece is a sentimental birthday present or anytime gift for your son.

Cufflinks are a handsome gift that comes in handy on special occasions. However, there doesn't need to be one in order to give them. A great gift is a thoughtful gift. From experience, your son will be grateful you thought about helping them look sophisticated. Personalized cufflinks make great wedding gifts or anniversary gifts, but they are also a great gift to shop ahead for.

Eventually, your son will grow into needing them.

Money clips by themselves are a unique gift, but this gadget is more than just a slim wallet. That sentimentally engraved aluminum alloy panel has an RFID blocker to stop crooks from scanning your son's personal information. You can protect him just as parents always do, all while this money clip tells him you love him (in more ways than one).

I played a lot of Nintendo 64 as a kid and recently got back into playing video games during lockdown. As a slightly hardly reborn gamer, I can say that this pair of gaming socks are the perfect gift for the son who knows how to have fun. Funnier than a T-shirt and honestly more useful than that set of golf balls (sorry Dad).

Dopp kits are a gift for your son that doesn't feel glamorous, but with so much utility, it's one of those items that is so great to get from a parent. One day I'll pick out my own luggage, but that is not today. This monogrammed bag has a lowkey style that will go with your son wherever he travels.

I mentioned that my dad once gave me a wooden watch as a gift. There was a sentimental message inscribed on that watch, and boy did it make me bawl. The watch really did say all the things I know my dad feels. This son necklace seems like it might have a similar effect. If your son isn't much for necklaces, the dog tags can transition into a keychain, or he might like to wear the considerate bracelet.

Either way, he'll be thinking of y'all. Finding the right gift for sons doesn't have to be a challenge. Amazon is packed full of all the bestsellers your boy might like. Parents know best!

