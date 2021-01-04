Until springtime comes back around, I'm faithful to fuzzy socks and heated blankets. Cold weather is nice, but I hate having cold feet! There's nothing worse than climbing out of bed in the morning and feeling the cold floor. To combat freezing feet, I highly recommend heated slippers.
Heated slippers will keep your feet nice and toasty. Your tired feet might be dry because they're cold. Keep those feet toasty and moisturized this winter so they look good once flip-flop weather is back!
Best Heated Slippers
1. Snook-Ease Microwavable Heated Slippers Feet Warmers Booties with Heated Insole Inserts for Instantly Warm Feet - Reusable Reheatable Washable - Promotes Good Night's Sleep - Low Cut
- Microwaveable
These comfy house slippers aren't complicated to use at all. How the shoes warm up is different from heated socks. Most heated socks have a rechargeable battery, but these are microwaveable. Now, don't throw your heated shoes in the microwave after a long day at work.
All you need to do is place the Snook-Ease shoe insoles inside their heating bag and heat in the microwave for 60 seconds. Place them inside the booties and slip on your house shoes! These non-slip heated slippers are a cold winter game-changer.
These microwaveable slippers are perfect for home and work. They're also machine washable! Just be sure to use the delicate cycle.
- Low volt & free one-year warranty
BIAL's heated slippers aren't microwaveable. They're similar to heated socks. These slippers use an adapter to keep the shoes warm. They're unisex and fit men's size 5-10 women's size 4.5-11.5. Don't just limit them to your slippers! The heating pad can be used for your other shoes.
They have a perfect 5-star rating, so they must be top-notch.
3. Indoor Heated Slippers for Men and Women, USB Electric Heated Up Cold Weather House Shoes to Keep Feet Warmer, Comfortable Warming Slippers
- Powered by USB
EJOY's slippers are under $30 and also use an adapter to warm up. They fit sizes 6-10. They only take about three minutes to warm up and reach 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
I love that they're powered by a USB port. This means I can plug them into my laptop or car charger!
A customer gave them a five-star review and said, "Absolutely perfect for me! My toes are always cold, and these do the trick. Amazing! Heats entire foot, not just the toes."
Imagine putting these slippers on after cold outdoor activities! It's going to feel like Heaven. Visit Amazon for electric foot warmers, memory foam slippers, and indoor suede slippers.
