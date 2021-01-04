Until springtime comes back around, I'm faithful to fuzzy socks and heated blankets. Cold weather is nice, but I hate having cold feet! There's nothing worse than climbing out of bed in the morning and feeling the cold floor. To combat freezing feet, I highly recommend heated slippers.

Heated slippers will keep your feet nice and toasty. Your tired feet might be dry because they're cold. Keep those feet toasty and moisturized this winter so they look good once flip-flop weather is back!

Best Heated Slippers

Microwaveable

These comfy house slippers aren't complicated to use at all. How the shoes warm up is different from heated socks. Most heated socks have a rechargeable battery, but these are microwaveable. Now, don't throw your heated shoes in the microwave after a long day at work.

All you need to do is place the Snook-Ease shoe insoles inside their heating bag and heat in the microwave for 60 seconds. Place them inside the booties and slip on your house shoes! These non-slip heated slippers are a cold winter game-changer.

These microwaveable slippers are perfect for home and work. They're also machine washable! Just be sure to use the delicate cycle.