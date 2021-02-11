I don't care how warm a jacket claims to be. Nothing beats the warm feeling from a blanket fresh out of the dryer. Just ask my family, I'm known for walking around the house with a throw blanket wrapped around me at all times. Seriously, my outfit of the day during winter months are Target throw blankets.

I know, you're probably just thinking crank the heat up. (I can't do that if everyone's going to complain about the house being too toasty.) That's why I found the perfect cold-weather loungewear to wear while I visit my parents. This wearable blanket is everything I've ever wanted.

Best Wearable Blanket for Adults

One-size-fits all

Amazon Prime eligible

Machine washable in gentle cycle

Long sleeve

This wearable blanket isn't like your typical hoodie (or fleece blanket). Loose blankets can't trap in heat like these wearable blankets, and we all know wearing hoodies or sherpas indoors can make you feel a little toasty. This blanket hoodie covers your shoulders, arms, and legs without leaving you feeling overheated.

A major is perk is that you can use your hands freely. You can also use the plush hood to keep your head warm! You know, for when you step outside in the cold for a whole 30 seconds to grab your Grubhub delivery. (Hey, it's COVID, I'm not blaming you if your last four meals were delivered to your doorstep!)

Speaking of COVID, chances are, you're stuck at home with nothing to do but watch TV and hang out with family and roommates. You might as well invest in comfy loungewear and sleepwear. Snuggle up!

Consider "Amazon's Choice" for wearable blankets by Catalonia. The blanket is only $22 and offers coziness you don't want to miss out on. The blanket has a front pocket to carry your phone, remote, and maybe even snacks too!

Wende gave it five stars and said, "Perfect for a cozy rest in your favorite chair with a great book! 🙂 I love the idea of a Snuggie blanket, but not so much the polyester fleece material. This blanket is super minky soft, but with sleeves to free up your hands while keeping you warm. Genius."

I can't wait to swaddle myself in a wearable sherpa fleece blanket!

Best Wearable Blanket for Babies

Machine wash

Sack design is "hip healthy"

Sleeveless design to prevent overheating

Inverted zipper for easy diaper changes

You can also find super soft wearable blankets for your little ones on Amazon. Blankets can be dangerous in cribs, so sleep with some peace of mind that your baby is safe in their wearable, soft blanket. Check out the American Academy of Pediatrics for sleeping tips for babies.

Customers are leaving fantastic reviews! A customer said, "My son likes to sleep with his arms out, and these sleep sacks are perfect. There isn't any velcro strapping him in. Also the zipper zips up from the bottom which is helpful for late night diaper changes. I don't feel like his face will get covered with lose blankets when he wears these. It's more peace of mind."

For more wearable blankets, poncho sweaters, wearable sleeping bags, and microfleece reversible blankets with foot pockets, visit Amazon.

This post was originally published on December 14, 2020.