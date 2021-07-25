6 Going Away Gifts That Say "Miss You" Even When They're Gone

Buying the perfect farewell gift when someone is leaving can be tough. How do you say goodbye with just a thoughtful gift? Luckily, Amazon has a ton of great options that work for any occasion, whether someone got a new job, is moving into a new home, a family member is leaving, you name it, they've got it. These are some of the best going away gifts on Amazon that are sure to please.

These gift ideas are perfect for adding to a care package if you're about to start a long-distance relationship, or if a coworker is having a going-away party. Let them know you'll be thinking of them with a personalized gift, and that says "miss you" for long after the party is over. They're all budget-friendly and won't break the bank, so you don't need to worry about overdoing it!

Best Going Away Gifts

This funny scented candle is a hilarious and unique gift for the bestie you can't believe is leaving you. It makes for an awesome housewarming present if they're moving into a new home, and it's sort of a gag gift, but sort of serious.

If you have a favorite coworker leaving the office, let them know you'll miss them with this funny coffee mug, it's great for a going away party at the office or as a retirement gift.

This stainless steel keychain is a great long-distance keepsake they can keep close with them even if they're moving far away. They can add it to their car keys or house keys and think of you every time they look at it.

This keepsake tumbler is a great idea for a loved one who is moving away. It can be used as a wine tumbler as well as a coffee mug and is something you know they'll use wherever they are. Let's be honest, who doesn't need more travel mugs in their life?

If you can't decide on a gift idea, a gift card is always a good idea. This is a perfect item to add to a gift basket for someone who is about to experience some new beginnings. It makes for an awesome graduation gift too, and you know they'll use it when they're furnishing their new dorm!

This is a great idea for a farewell party to get all of the coworkers in on one present together. Everyone can sign it as a memorable way to send someone off onto their new beginning. You can all write a message that they'll be able to keep and remember everyone by.

